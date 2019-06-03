  2. Home/
World Bicycle Day

Cycling is the preferred mode of transport for many in Copenhagen Cycling is the preferred mode of transport for many in Copenhagen
03 Jun
2019
Get on your bike with this collection of stories to celebrate World Bicycle Day

World Bicycle Day is officially recognised by the UN on 3 June as a celebration of the bicycle as an inexpensive mode of transport, one which helps increase social mobility, while reducing health risks. According to the World Health Organization ‘safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity. For the poorest urban sector who often cannot afford private vehicles, walking and cycling can provide a form of transport while reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, diabetes, and even death.’

World Bicycle Day was designed to encourage UN member states to create better infrastructure for cycling in cities, highlighting the need for sustainable modes of transportation that don’t cause damage to our environment. The UN Assembly welcomes initiatives to organise bicycle rides at a national and local level as a means to improve physical and mental well-being and develop a culture of cycling in society.

To help celebrate World Cycling Day, we’ve compiled a selection of some of the more interesting cycling stories from Geographical...

Bamboo bikes in New ZealandBamboo bikes in New Zealand

Impassioned teacher and marine conservationist Libby Bowles looks back at her five-month long bamboo bicycle tour of New Zealand’s schools, where she built awareness and inspired solutions to the ocean plastics crisis.

Read more here

The air that we breathThe air that we breath

As 90 per cent of the world’s population live in areas of poor air quality and 37 out of 43 UK regions are in breach of nitrogen dioxide levels; cycling is one of the most effective ways to improve air quality, as evidenced by its success in reducing air pollution in the Netherlands.

Read more here

Cycling the Panj ValleyCycling the Panj Valley

Charles Stevens explores the landscape, history and peoples of the Panj Valley, straddling the Tajik-Afghan border as part of a four-month long Beijing to Tehran Expedition.

Read more here

Coast to coast: the cold wayCoast to coast: the cold way

Sarah Outen describes a cycling adventure across the breadth of North America, the penultimate leg of her human-powered journey around the world.

Read more here

Two’s companyTwo’s company

13,000 miles, 27 countries, 452 days, 17 punctures and a pair of Kindles. During Tim and Laura Moss’ epic round-the-world bicycle trip, technology and tradition proved to be a hospitable combination on the route through Turkey towards Iran.

Read more here

