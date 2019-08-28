  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Forests/
  5. Can we really plant 500 billion trees?

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Can we really plant 500 billion trees?

Can we really plant 500 billion trees?
28 Aug
2019
The lead author of a scientific study, which claimed that planting trees has mind-blowing potential to tackle the climate crisis, reflects on the mixed response to the report

Not every scientific study gets the attention it deserves, but every now and then one captures the public imagination. That’s what happened when a group of scientists demonstrated that the Earth is home to 1.7bn hectares of treeless land (around the size of the US), which they say could support an additional 500 billion native trees without affecting cities or agriculture. If planted, the researchers, led by Dr Thomas Crowther of ETH Zurich, claim that once mature, these trees could remove around two-thirds of all the carbon emissions produced by humans in the industrial era. The estimates were produced by combining satellite images of Earth’s surface with environmental data about where trees can grow and how much carbon they can store.

While the frenzy that accompanied the release of the report was largely positive (Crowther says that donations to restoration projects spiked in its wake), there were criticisms. Geographical caught up with Crowther to discuss the response the report generated...

Some commenters to the report suggested that planting 500 billion trees isn’t economically viable.

‘Well, the study was never intended to include an economic analysis but that’s certainly the next step. I’m optimistic that it can be done. We really want to start looking into the economics of global-scale restoration. I hope this will inspire more government support, but I don’t think that’s what’s going to make the difference. I really think its going to be industry and the general public donating.’

Even if that many trees were planted, it’s likely to be a long time before the amount of carbon predicted could realistically be sequestered.

‘Certainly. As with all climate change solutions we have at the moment, it’s a very long-term solution. It’s only by the end of the century if not into the next century that we’d start to see that amount of carbon sequestered. The critical thing is that we need to get going yesterday.’

Some observers had doubts about the figures, pointing in particular to the boreal forests of the Northern hemisphere and their reduced potential
to absorb carbon.

‘True, but this doesn’t affect the overall figures. Boreal forests grow much more slowly than tropical forests, we’re well aware of that. On top of that, forests up there could actually warm the planet because the surface created by boreal forest is much darker than the snow that would otherwise be there. A lot more of the sun’s energy gets absorbed. But simply in terms of carbon capture, none of that changes any of our numbers. It just highlights the need to really understand the ecology before you do any restoration.’

What would you say is the real message people should take from your report?

‘That this is only the start. I would reiterate that all we’ve done is identify this as an incredibly powerful carbon draw-down solution, but it only benefits local biodiversity and sustainability when it’s done ecologically right.’

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Forests

Can we really plant 500 billion trees?

The lead author of a scientific study, which claimed that…

Cities

The growth of the pop-up park

A team of researchers in Australia are urging urban planners…

Water

Artificial intelligence to predict water scarcity conflicts

An artificial intelligence tool can predict where conflicts related to…

Water

The toxic threat heading to UK beaches

Hundreds of historic landfill sites are at risk from erosion…

Cities

London confirmed as first National Park City

London has officially become the first of a new kind…

Mountains

Taking out the Himalaya: another piece in the monsoon puzzle

A new model of the monsoon system, which dispenses with the Himalaya Mountains,…

Places

Micronations: the people who create their own countries

In the second of his features on the world’s geopolitical…

Water

Glacier tongues: a freshwater phenomenon?

The discovery a long ‘tongue’ of ice beneath a glacial…

Mapping

Visualising the world’s water security threat

Benjamin Hennig explains two cartograms which demonstrate the global water…

Places

World Bicycle Day

Get on your bike with this collection of stories to…

Water

Environmentalists call for North Sea reef protection

The Brown Bank a haven for marine life in the…

Forests

Concerns raised about Redd+ scheme to conserve forests

The first payment under the Redd+ scheme to conserve tropical…

Places

Lost inside borders: the curious question of geographical enclaves

In the first of a series on geopolitical curiosities and…

Cities

How to predict gentrification

A socioecological model is predicting the areas of major US…

Mapping

Walls of mud: Tailings dam cartograms

Following the collapse of the upstream tailings dam in Brumadinho,…

Mapping

Plotting the herd: cattle and sheep cartograms

The domestication of animals for food, secondary products, labour and…

Cities

Going virtually green with Cities: Skylines

Strap in for a newer, greener experience in virtual city…

Water

Monitoring the Nile for long-term sustainability

A major investment in data collection along the Nile could…

Forests

Haiti looks set to be entirely wiped of its native forests

Several factors are contributing to extreme deforestation in Haiti, with…

Cities

Tehran: the sinking city

Illegal wells are depleting groundwater basins beneath Tehran causing it…