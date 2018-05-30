  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Forests/
  5. Outlawed logging: saving the primeval forests of Poland

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Outlawed logging: saving the primeval forests of Poland

The Białowieża forest in Poland is one of the planet&#039;s remaining primeval habitats The Białowieża forest in Poland is one of the planet's remaining primeval habitats
30 May
2018
The European Court of Justice finds the logging of a primeval forest illegal, raising questions about future forest management

Since May 2016, the Polish Ministry for the Environment has logged 200,000 cubic meters of the Białowieża forest, an activity the European Court of Justice (ECJ) now declares was illegal. In an about-face by the Polish government, its new Minister for the Environment, Henryk Kowalczyk, states he will honour the ruling, putting an end to a two-year conflict between his government and the European Commission.

The Białowieża forest straddles the border of Poland and Belarus. At 140,000 hectares, some of it 10,000-years-old, the Białowieża contains some of the oldest trees in Europe and is one of several diminishing habitats for European bison, wolves and lynx. In 2016, the Polish government’s then-Minister for the Environment, Jan Szyszko, announced logging would need to occur to prevent the spread of a bark beetle infestation, and tripled the harvest rate of managed areas. Environmentalists criticised the lack of ecological assessment and in July 2017 the ECJ called for a temporary halt of the logging. Poland ignored the injunction and in September Szyszko appealed the ban in Luxembourg, taking a jar of beetles with him. When he declared the logging would continue, it was seen as one of the most high-profile acts of defiance against the ECJ to date.

Thinning is an established technique of forestry management. It is used in managed forests worldwide as a way to keep more trees alive overall during a beetle outbreak. ‘The scientific literature in North America certainly supports that mortality levels can be reduced through thinning,’ says Jose Negron, an entomologist with the US Forestry Service. ‘The objective is often to reduce overall tree deaths and use the extracted resource,’ though he stresses ‘it is never used with the intent of stopping or controlling beetle populations, as this is an impossible task.’

Thinning takes place in US National Forests, however nature is left to take its course in wilderness areas and National Parks. Bark beetles are a natural part of the forest cycle, other ecologists argue, and allowing nature to take its course builds tree resistance in the long run. While 17 per cent of the Polish Białowieża forest is a National Park where logging is forbidden, debate raged over whether active forest management was necessary in the rest of the area, all of which comes under the EU Natura 2000 network of protected areas.

Concerning the beetles of Białowieża, the ECJ found the potential impact of increased logging was disproportionate to the outbreak. In a strongly worded statement, the court noted that Poland had not identified the beetle as a threat ‘in the slightest’ in the initial management outline, and found the Polish government was indiscriminate with its logging plans, which did ‘not contain restrictions relating to the age of the trees’. Overall, it found that Poland’s active forest management results in a loss for the Natura 2000 site and ‘failed to fulfil its obligations... Such operations cannot therefore, contrary to Poland’s submissions, constitute measures ensuring the conservation’ it concluded.

Though the increased harvest will end, it is likely that active forest management will continue to be a source of debate in Poland. Many NGOs and ecologists continue to campaign to put the majority of the Białowieża under National Park protections, as Belarus did in 2012.

This was published in the June 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Forests

Outlawed logging: saving the primeval forests of Poland

The European Court of Justice finds the logging of a…

Mountains

Tides - Strange Eden

In this extract from his new book, Tides, mountain climber…

Cities

Deadly particles: The worldwide problem of air pollution

New data from the World Health Organization reveals that nine…

Water

The tiny US town fighting for its water

In the wake of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan,…

Mapping

The Diamond Dimensions

Benjamin Hennig maps out the global production and distribution levels…

Water

The rising threats of rivers

Millions of Americans are living in areas at high-risk of…

Mapping

New web maps tell full story of climate change

New interactive maps combine precipitation and temperature to show climate…

Cities

Is the Hyperloop bound for India?

Public transport in India could be on the verge of…

Water

Lake Superior: the North Shore

To retrace the route of the fur voyageurs on the waterways…

Cities

Science and politics find uneasy mix at IPCC

IPCC Cities and Climate Change Conference: Alberta host dresses non-renewable…

Water

Forgotten freshwater: lake acidification

Increased carbon dioxide is affecting freshwater ecosystems

Forests

Weighing trees with lasers

The latest laser scanning technology reveals new insights into the…

Forests

Fish sticks: declining Amazon fish

Deforestation is having an unexpected effect in the Amazon: fewer…

Forests

Twin Peaks trees under threat

The iconic Douglas fir tree, familiar to fans of the…

Forests

Burnt away: Rocky Mountain wildfires

Rocky Mountain forests are not regenerating after wildfires

Cities

Drought forces Cape Town to the brink of ‘Day Zero’

Cape Town is edging closer to ‘Day Zero’, the long-feared…

Water

Everglades: go with the flow

Ongoing restoration projects are breathing new life into Florida’s Everglades

Cities

Building blocks: pedestrianising Barcelona

Despite protests, an experimental pedestrianisation system is proving to be…

Mapping

Maps of the National Archives – Exclusive Geographical tour!

National Archives map historian, Rose Mitchell, highlights some of the…

Water

The Water Diaries – into Jordan’s desert

An expedition into the Jordanian desert is helping teachers and…