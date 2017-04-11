  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Deserts/
  5. Desert Discs: Solving the mystery of Namibia’s ‘Fairy Circles’

Desert Discs: Solving the mystery of Namibia’s ‘Fairy Circles’

Desert Discs: Solving the mystery of Namibia’s ‘Fairy Circles’
11 Apr
2017
For decades, scientists have been divided over how these eerily perfect circle arrangements are formed in the Namibian desert

They can be up to 80-feet wide and cover portions of the landscape for miles. A new theory by researchers at the University of Strathclyde and Princeton may have finally discovered their cause.

Until now there have been two competing arguments for the circles’ presence. One suggests that the desert shrubs are solely responsible – that they cause the circles by competing among themselves for rainwater.

The second argues it is in fact termites living underground destroying vegetation above their colonies, who, in an effort to reduce competition for water, then create barren discs of sand at the circumference of their reach.

The real reason could be somewhere in the middle. ‘Both theories are normally presented as mutually exclusive,’ says Dr Juan Bonachela, an ecologist from the University of Strathclyde and co-author of the study. ‘Our findings harmonise both.’

To create the ‘Fairy Circles’ (once believed to have been caused by the gods or spirits by the indigenous Himba people, and therefore ascribed spiritual and magical powers) termites ‘remove vegetation on their mounds to increase moisture, which is essential for the insects’ survival in dry environments, thus creating a bare disc,’ Bonachela says.

Vegetation around the mound takes advantage of this water accumulation to grow, and this taller vegetation forms the circle. The desert is a very competitive place for water, and where there are large areas with many circles it is from different termite colonies competing next to one another

For Bonachela, the Fairy Circles ‘remind us of the delicate balance of interactions necessary to sustain ecosystems.’ The mutual interactions are necessary because they allow the ecosystem to better survive periods of drought. By combining field samples from similar patterns in Kenya, Mozambique, Brazil, North America and Australia, the research could also offer explanations for arid vegetation patterns all over the world.

Namibia’s ‘Fairy Circles’ have mystified scientists for decades, but a new theory may have hit upon an answer

This was published in the April 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the best stories from Geographical delivered straight to your inbox each week.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Deserts

Desert Discs: Solving the mystery of Namibia’s ‘Fairy Circles’

For decades, scientists have been divided over how these eerily…

Forests

Seeing the wood for the trees: how many tree species are there?

The first count of global tree species reveals how many…

Cities

The Long Haul: are the world’s cities getting closer?

The new ‘world’s longest flight’ now spans a distance of more…

Mountains

The many faces of the Swiss postbus

For the Swiss, the iconic yellow postbuses are much more…

Water

Cleaning Venice

After years of inaction, could the clean-up of the Venice lagoon…

Water

India’s Ganges and Yamuna rivers recognised as living entities

Following the recent success of New Zealand’s Whanganui river, India’s…

Forests

REDD+ or Dead?

The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation)…

Mapping

Danger zones: mapping Europe’s earthquakes

Where are Europe's earthquakes located? Benjamin Hennig maps the answer

Forests

Research Blog: the Tropics and El Niño

Was last year’s El Niño a practice run for future…

Forests

Logged off: can deforestation be controlled?

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Mapping

Famine returns to the Horn of Africa

Drought in the region is turning to full famine –…

Water

Altitude sickness: cleaning up Lake Titicaca

After decades of neglect, a major clean-up of Lake Titicaca…

Forests

The enduring legacy of Chapman’s Baobab

What was once one of Botswana’s most iconic pieces of…

Forests

Mapping the world’s largest tropical peatland

The world’s largest tropical peatland carbon store has been mapped…

Mapping

Country File: Mapping rural-to-urban migration

Benjamin Hennig visualises how the world has moved to the…

Cities

Air failure: long-running Mexico City scheme fails to reduce pollution

They have been in place for nearly a decade, but…

Cities

City of Smog: cleaning up Paris

As Paris continues to combat its severe air pollution problem,…

Mapping

(Un)happy planet

Which are the world's happiest countries? Benjamin Hennig maps the…

Mapping

Alien bird species mapped

New Zealand, Australia, and other former British colonies among the…

Cities

In the Zone: the legacy of Chernobyl

Thirty years ago, the world bore witness to one of…