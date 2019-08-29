  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Cities/
  5. Scientists shoot for world’s tallest wooden skyscraper

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Scientists shoot for world’s tallest wooden skyscraper

Scientists shoot for world’s tallest wooden skyscraper PLP Architecture
29 Aug
2019
Buildings made from wood are becoming increasingly common in cities around the world, as designers and architects extol the carbon capturing nature of this underused material

You’ll have heard of plant-based diets, but the push for plant-based cities may be less familiar. Nevertheless, it’s well under way. Research teams around the world are racing to create proposals for huge skyscrapers made of engineered timber while, closer to the ground, wooden buildings are already sprouting up in areas previously dominated by concrete.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

The proponents of using wood as a construction material point to its sustainable credentials. Concrete – the world’s most popular building material – has a huge carbon footprint, accounting for eight per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, according to think tank Chatham House. Timber on the other hand can reduce carbon dioxide. According to Dr Michael Ramage, leader of the Centre for Natural Material Innovation at Cambridge University, every tonne of timber expunges 1.8 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

With this in mind, Ramage and his team are reaching for the skies. They recently showcased three proposals for timber skyscrapers in London, Chicago and the Hague. The London proposal, called Oakwood Timber Tower, would stand 300 metres tall and be integrated within the Barbican. Don’t expect to climb this particular tree house any time soon however – Oakwood is still in the research stages, with a cross-disciplinary team working at every level, from the microscopic cellular structure of the wood to the response of the tower to strong winds.

Oakwood Timber Tower at NightThe proposed Oakwood Timber Tower [Image: PLP Architecture]

If Oakwood is built (Ramage says that ‘each design is closer to reality’) it will dwarf the timber buildings currently in existence, though they too are reaching ever higher. At 85.4 metres tall and with 18 storeys, the Mjøstårnet in Norway currently holds the record for the tallest timber building. Completed in March 2019 it took its crown from the 53-metre Brock Commons Tallwood House in Vancouver, British Columbia, the government of which doubled the height limit for wood-frame buildings this July.

Buildings such as these are only possible due to innovations in engineered timber, in particular cross-laminated timber (CLT). CLT is made by gluing smaller pieces of wood together to create strong, uniform planks. Each layer of the engineered boards is usually oriented perpendicular to the adjacent layers. Much of the wood used to make CLT comes from the pine forests of northern Europe, Canada and the US, and Ramage highlights that as long as sustainably managed forests are used as a source, the trees are replenished much faster than their eventual occupants. He claims that the ‘sustainable forests of Europe take just seven seconds to grow the volume of timber required for a three-bedroom apartment’.

Oakwood Timer Tower from above Bird’s eye architect plan of Oakwood Timer Tower [Image: PLP Architecture]

There are hurdles to be met when building with wood, the most obvious being the risk of fire. Ramage explains that most CLT has a lower fire-risk compared to other types of wood due to its size. ‘We’re building with things that are now on the scale of tree trunks and in some cases even bigger, whereas previous buildings were on the scale of branches,’ he says. ‘It’s still wood so it’s still combustible, but it’s much less flammable.’ Nevertheless, a range of additional techniques, including flame retardant paint, are necessary to bring timber buildings in line with modern safety standards.

On the other side of the world, another plant that grows in abundance is also gaining in popularity as a construction material. Bamboo is light, fast-growing and plentiful – there are more than six million hectares in China alone, almost four times the size of Wales. Liu Kewei is the head of the INBAR Global Bamboo Construction Task Force, an international group that promotes the use of bamboo and rattan in sustainable construction and design. For her, the goal is not so much height, but versatility.

IMG 1740Construction workers build with bamboo [Image: INBAR]

‘There’s no reason why bamboo can’t provide a low-carbon replacement to a number of emissions-intensive materials, including cement, PVC and steel,’ she says. ‘In China we are seeing bamboo used not only to build houses and scaffolding, but also storm-drainage pipes, pavements, utility poles, street lights, wind turbine blades and even shock-resistant exteriors for bullet train carriages.’ She adds that UN Habitat and Yale University are working to develop 3D-printed bamboo housing for disaster relief, highlighting its potential to reduce homelessness and poverty.

For bamboo structures there are pests to worry about. ‘If bamboo poles aren’t treated properly, they can crack, or become susceptible to termites or beetles,’ says Liu. She emphasises that improving international standards for bamboo construction as well as training people to build with the material will help eliminate these inherent weaknesses.

Both Ramage and Liu believe the benefits of working with materials such as wood and bamboo far outweigh the drawbacks. ‘It’s worth remembering that there are over 30 million hectares of bamboo across the world, and more is being planted every year,’ says Liu. ‘As available, scalable solutions go, bamboo is a forgotten solution for construction.’

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Cities

Scientists shoot for world’s tallest wooden skyscraper

Buildings made from wood are becoming increasingly common in cities…

Forests

Can we really plant 500 billion trees?

The lead author of a scientific study, which claimed that…

Cities

The growth of the pop-up park

A team of researchers in Australia are urging urban planners…

Water

Artificial intelligence to predict water scarcity conflicts

An artificial intelligence tool can predict where conflicts related to…

Water

The toxic threat heading to UK beaches

Hundreds of historic landfill sites are at risk from erosion…

Cities

London confirmed as first National Park City

London has officially become the first of a new kind…

Mountains

Taking out the Himalaya: another piece in the monsoon puzzle

A new model of the monsoon system, which dispenses with the Himalaya Mountains,…

Places

Micronations: the people who create their own countries

In the second of his features on the world’s geopolitical…

Water

Glacier tongues: a freshwater phenomenon?

The discovery a long ‘tongue’ of ice beneath a glacial…

Mapping

Visualising the world’s water security threat

Benjamin Hennig explains two cartograms which demonstrate the global water…

Places

World Bicycle Day

Get on your bike with this collection of stories to…

Water

Environmentalists call for North Sea reef protection

The Brown Bank a haven for marine life in the…

Forests

Concerns raised about Redd+ scheme to conserve forests

The first payment under the Redd+ scheme to conserve tropical…

Places

Lost inside borders: the curious question of geographical enclaves

In the first of a series on geopolitical curiosities and…

Cities

How to predict gentrification

A socioecological model is predicting the areas of major US…

Mapping

Walls of mud: Tailings dam cartograms

Following the collapse of the upstream tailings dam in Brumadinho,…

Mapping

Plotting the herd: cattle and sheep cartograms

The domestication of animals for food, secondary products, labour and…

Cities

Going virtually green with Cities: Skylines

Strap in for a newer, greener experience in virtual city…

Water

Monitoring the Nile for long-term sustainability

A major investment in data collection along the Nile could…

Forests

Haiti looks set to be entirely wiped of its native forests

Several factors are contributing to extreme deforestation in Haiti, with…