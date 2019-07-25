  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Cities/
  5. London confirmed as first National Park City

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

London confirmed as first National Park City

London confirmed as first National Park City
25 Jul
2019
London has officially become the first of a new kind of ‘national park’ which places the natural world and sustainability at the heart of the city

Six years ago, Daniel Raven-Ellison developed the concept of the National Park City, an idea that reimagines the way we understand urban landscapes and seeks to apply National Park principles to cities. Ever since, he has campaigned tirelessly to make London the world’s first National Park City because he believes the city is an important habitat that is full of potential. Over the years the initiative has received widespread support from a wide spectrum of people – cyclists, scientists, tree climbers, artists, teachers, students, doctors, gardeners, walkers, kayakers, activists, wildlife lovers, politicians, children, parents – and now, after years of hard work, Raven-Ellison’s dream has become reality as London has officially become the first city to be awarded National Park City status, enshrined at an official signing ceremony at London’s City Hall earlier this week.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

London is one of the greenest cities in the world for its size and has a lower urban density than many other major cities. It is home to 15,000 species, has a healthy canopy of 8.4 million trees, contains four UNESCO World Heritage Sites, 142 Local Nature Reserves, over 1,400 Sites of Importance for Nature Conservation, areas of ancient woodland, heath and common, meadows, ancient deer parks and recently created wetlands. Millions of individuals and organisations already take action everyday to care for the capital’s natural heritage and it’s being hoped that by uniting them all under a National Park City umbrella will allow far more to be achieved in terms of protections and development, as well as helping to create an atmosphere of positivity and hope.

queen maryQueen Mary’s Garden, London

Raven-Ellison explained that becoming a National Park City is not an award but ‘the beginning of a journey and a large-scale and long-term challenge to improve life through everyday actions and strategic policy.’ It is a vision which requires the collective action of individuals, groups and organisations to work in collaboration in order to achieve wonderful things. Everyone in the city can benefit and contribute. It has the potential to protect green spaces, improve the richness of habitats, address the mass extinction of species happening around the world, inspire new ‘green business’ activities, improve air quality, create a new shared identity for Londoners and promote London as a Green World City.

The National Park City Foundation (NPCF), the charity established by the original National Park City campaign group, in partnership with World Urban Parks and the Salzburg Global Seminar, created the first Universal Charter for National Park Cities which includes a vision and definition as well as goals, values and characteristics of National Park Cities. Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, recently hosted a summit at which, alongside organisations and individuals, he signed the National Park City Charter for London, a document that draws from the principles and aspirations of the Universal Charter. It demonstrates their support for making the city greener, healthier and wilder.

richmondA stag in Richmond Park, London

The Universal Charter for National Park Cities sets out seven key aims, designed to provide better:
  • lives, health and wellbeing
  • wildlife, trees and flowers
  • places, habitats, air, water, sea and land
  • time outdoors, culture, art, playing, walking, cycling and eating
  • locally-grown food and responsible consumption
  • decisions, sharing, learning and working together
  • relationships with nature and each other

Some of the specific objectives in the London Charter include the aim of making more than half of the capital green by 2050 (and increasing tree canopy cover by ten per cent), to accelerate the installation of green roofs in new developments in order to combat poor air quality, to reduce flooding and keep the city cool as well as to provide support to boroughs to find new ways to invest in and improve their parks and green spaces. Around one-third of Greater London is already green space, meaning the city doesn’t have as far to go as cities such as Paris, which is just ten per cent green space, or New York which is just 27 per cent.

To help keep the wheels moving on these ambitions, the NPCF has said it will work with others to publish a regular State of the National Park City report to ‘highlight actions and to track the progress being made to support the National Park City vision’.

Speaking at the summit, Sadiq Khan said: ‘I am proud to have helped London, one of the greenest world cities, be recognised as the world’s first National Park City. This status is a truly fantastic reflection of our vibrant and dynamic city and our amazing network of green spaces, rivers and natural habitats. We must do all we can to help tackle the global climate emergency and ecological crisis and address the decline in biodiversity. That is why I’ve delivered 200 green space improvements, planted over 170,000 trees, protected the greenbelt and ensured greening in all new developments.’

Jayne Miller, chair of World Urban Parks, was clearly exuberant with the actions at the summit, saying: ‘London, the First National Park City! What an amazing moment for the city. Celebrating, honouring and recognising the biodiversity and greenness of this great city. The lifeblood of a city is its people and their connection to the place we inhabit, our great Earth and all of its natural riches. London is challenging cities around the world to venerate, protect and increase the green spaces in our cities. Let’s all get out and enjoy the great outdoors!’

Currently, London is celebrating this exciting achievement with a week of free National Park City Festival events across the city’s green spaces and waterways, including outdoor performances, a musical installation at Epping Forest, outdoor fitness sessions, open water events and walking tours.

Hampstead Heath Park, LondonHampstead Heath Park, London

It is hoped that the establishment of London as the world’s first official National Park City will provide an inspiring templates for others to follow and the charity aims to have a further 25 cities around the world secure National Park City status by 2025.

One of the greatest motivations for the campaign was the need to increase the number of children exploring, playing and learning outdoors. Numerous studies reveal just how vital a connection with nature is for our well-being and this initiative aims to eventually connect 100 per cent of London’s children to nature. The natural world is one of the best environments for children to explore, play and learn and increased exposure to nature will have positive effects on young people’s education, mental health and well-being and their understanding of their urban natural heritage. It has also been shown to increase the likelihood of young people feeling responsible for their natural surroundings and taking steps to protect and care for the natural world.

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Cities

London confirmed as first National Park City

London has officially become the first of a new kind…

Mountains

Taking out the Himalaya: another piece in the monsoon puzzle

A new model of the monsoon system, which dispenses with the Himalaya Mountains,…

Places

Micronations: the people who create their own countries

In the second of his features on the world’s geopolitical…

Water

Glacier tongues: a freshwater phenomenon?

The discovery a long ‘tongue’ of ice beneath a glacial…

Mapping

Visualising the world’s water security threat

Benjamin Hennig explains two cartograms which demonstrate the global water…

Places

World Bicycle Day

Get on your bike with this collection of stories to…

Water

Environmentalists call for North Sea reef protection

The Brown Bank a haven for marine life in the…

Forests

Concerns raised about Redd+ scheme to conserve forests

The first payment under the Redd+ scheme to conserve tropical…

Places

Lost inside borders: the curious question of geographical enclaves

In the first of a series on geopolitical curiosities and…

Cities

How to predict gentrification

A socioecological model is predicting the areas of major US…

Mapping

Walls of mud: Tailings dam cartograms

Following the collapse of the upstream tailings dam in Brumadinho,…

Mapping

Plotting the herd: cattle and sheep cartograms

The domestication of animals for food, secondary products, labour and…

Cities

Going virtually green with Cities: Skylines

Strap in for a newer, greener experience in virtual city…

Water

Monitoring the Nile for long-term sustainability

A major investment in data collection along the Nile could…

Forests

Haiti looks set to be entirely wiped of its native forests

Several factors are contributing to extreme deforestation in Haiti, with…

Cities

Tehran: the sinking city

Illegal wells are depleting groundwater basins beneath Tehran causing it…

Mapping

Soybeans and the China-United States trade war

Mapping the trade war between the US and China and…

Mapping

Perfect mapping books for geographers

Check out this superb selection of mapping books - ideal…

Water

Alaska’s giant wave: inland tsunamis likely to become more common

Glacial melt is increasing  land instability in mountainous regions, with huge tsunamis…

Mapping

Antarctica now the best mapped continent

A large-scale terrain mapping project makes Antarctica the best-mapped continent…