Going virtually green with Cities: Skylines

Strap in for a newer, greener experience in virtual city design

For those unfamiliar with Cities: Skylines, Paradox Interactive’s highly regarded successor to Sim City, we’re talking about a state-of-the-art, city construction videogame in which players engage in urban planning by designing and building a city from its zones and roads to buildings and transport routes – plus much more. It is complex and stimulating, and most of all allows almost unrestricted creative freedom. Not only this, but you also control the infrastructure of the city – implementing systems such as taxation, communication, sewage and energy, all of which must be adapted as the population expands.

An eco-friendly expansion to the game has now been unveiled, coming as a refreshing and forward-thinking addition to the open-ended simulation games market – encouraging players to build their cities with environmental impact in mind. In all, the new Green Cities expansion which is part of the Season Pass 2 offers 300 new buildable assets to the game, from rooftop solar panels to vertical gardens, offshore aquaculture setups to vastly improved urban park spaces. Thoughtfully and intricately, it incorporates contemporary ideas such as sustainable construction, zero-waste, green spaces, organic food shopping, self-sufficiency and pollution reducing measures. Gamers will now have the opportunity to interact with innovative policies, services and restrictions to reduce the carbon footprint of their digital metropolis and help it to thrive ethically in the 21st century (and beyond).

Cities Skylines: Green Cities on PS4

As an expansion, Green Cities requires the original Cities: Skylines game to be installed either on Xbox One or PS4 consoles, or on Windows PCs and Macs running the Steam gaming platform. Alternatively it comes as part of the full ‘Second Season Pass’, which gives you access to a multitude of other expansion packs such as European Suburbia, Parklife and Industries – all available to download throughout the year as they are released.