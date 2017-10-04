  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Cities/
  5. Recycled Air: cycling cities clean

Recycled Air: cycling cities clean

Roosegaarde’s scheme uses filtration units attached to Beijing’s bicycles to clean the air as people ride around Roosegaarde’s scheme uses filtration units attached to Beijing’s bicycles to clean the air as people ride around Studio Roosegaarde
04 Oct
2017
Beijing looks set to welcome to its streets an innovative method of combating air pollution

There may well be ‘nine million bicycles in Beijing’, but cycling in the home of the Forbidden City is hardly the healthiest of activities. Years of intense smog means Beijing has become a focal point for the global effort to tackle air pollution; the latest official air quality target set by the mayor of Beijing – 60 micrograms of PM2.5 particles per cubic metre – is over twice the accepted World Health Organization level of 20 to 25 micrograms.

‘I became inspired by Beijing’s smog,’ says Daan Roosegaarde, founder of Rotterdam-based Studio Roosegaarde. ‘I’ve lived there. It’s so intense that you literally cannot see the other side of the street.’ 

Starting with Beijing, Roosegaarde hopes to make sweeping changes to the state of urban air around the world, by utilising an innovative method of cleaning the air using the bicycles themselves. ‘Beijing was a cycling city just 15 years ago,’ he points out. ‘That completely disappeared because of the [rise in] status of the car. I asked how could I make a design which gives value to the bicycle again?’

Partnering with ofo, China’s largest bike-sharing company (with around 20 million registered users riding over one million bicycles through 34 Chinese cities), he and his studio have developed a design for an air filter which attaches to the front handlebars, sucks in polluted air as it moves, cleans it, and releases the unpolluted air for the cyclist to breathe, while also (incrementally) cleaning the city’s air for everyone else. 

With a prototype bicycle currently under construction, Roosegaarde explains that the best method of powering the bicycle’s filtration system is currently being explored; whether it will ultimately use pedal power, solar power, or some other renewable energy source remains to be decided. ‘But it should be self-sufficient,’ he insists.

This is just the latest of Roosegaarde’s ideas to help clean up the world’s urban environments. ‘The Smog Free Bicycle is a follow-up to the Smog Free Project, which I initiated three and a half years ago,’ he explains. ‘That was about the dream of clean air and asking “Why have cities become machines that are killing us?”’

One example of his designs, the seven-metre tall Smog Free Tower, creates a ‘bubble’ of clean, filtered air around the structure and is designed for use in public settings such as parks and courtyards. With an effective range of over 20m, it can create safe havens free from the majority of both PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants.

‘These are not the final solutions for smog – that would be clean energy and electric cars, of course,’ continues Roosegaarde. ‘But that’s going to take ten to 15 years, and I’m not going to wait for that!’ He hopes to begin launching the Smog Free Bicycles and Towers next year across countries such as India, Mexico and Colombia – with an eye also on highly polluted cities such as London – where he argues they could reduce air pollution by up to 15 per cent.

This was published in the October 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Cities

Recycled Air: cycling cities clean

Beijing looks set to welcome to its streets an innovative…

Cities

London National Park City Foundation launched

The next step towards declaring London a National Park City…

Mapping

Healthy planet

The spatial distribution of healthcare workers globally tells us a…

Forests

Beetlemania as invasive species spreads north

After an ‘unprecedented’ surge northwards into New Jersey, New York…

Forests

Price of Peace: deforestation in Colombia

The historic end of civil war in Colombia has had…

Mapping

United Hates of America

Where in America can the country's various hate groups be…

Water

Losing Louisiana: the sinking state

The southern US state is sinking twice as fast as…

Cities

Iceland Invaders: Coping with the numbers

An increase in visitors is putting severe strain on Iceland’s…

Cities

Air pollution: facing the music

Air pollution campaigners hold a disco roadblock, but can it…

Cities

The Air That We Breathe

Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality…

Forests

‘Dirty bank’ cleaning up its act?

HSBC has requested a Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil investigation…

Mapping

The Lighter Side

Benjamin Hennig explores visions of a world made bright by humanity

Forests

Environmentalists rejoice at EU call for Polish logging ban

The EU has asked the European court to authorise an…

Forests

Research Blog: the Tropics and El Niño part 3

Was last year’s El Niño a practice run for future…

Cities

Link between air pollution and diabetes grows stronger

Far from being separate threats, scientists have found links between…

Mountains

From the top: measuring Everest

Is the official height of Mount Everest accurate?

Mapping

Speaking out: Mapping the world’s dialects

Where in the world is the highest density of languages?…

Cities

The future of shopping

The next stage in autonomous vehicles is hoping to transform…

Mapping

Cartogram – Mapping the 2017 General Election

Geographical’s resident data cartographer presents a true picture of the…

Water

The river stolen by climate change

What impact could an unprecedented incident of ‘river piracy’ have…