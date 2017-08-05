  2. Home/
  3. Places/
  4. Cities/
  5. Iceland Invaders: Coping with the numbers

Iceland Invaders: Coping with the numbers

Iceland Invaders: Coping with the numbers
05 Aug
2017
An increase in visitors is putting severe strain on Iceland’s ability to cope

It’s been called the Game of Thrones effect. This year, Iceland expects to host 2.4 million tourists, most searching for the landscapes of ice and fire that served as backdrops for the universally successful TV series. However, such record-breaking numbers are taking a toll on the island’s culture and protected landmarks.

This year, the Skógafoss waterfall was added to the Environmental Agency of Iceland’s ‘red list’ of endangered sites. The landmark’s proximity to the capital and only highway mean that its walkways and grass areas are being trampled to mud, threatening the ecological integrity.

It’s not alone – the waterfall joins six other popular but sensitive areas, including the eutrophic lake of Mývatn and the hot springs of Geysir. A new addition to the ‘orange list’ – areas in potential danger – is Dettifoss, the most powerful waterfall in Europe. Previously, these natural attractions received most visitors during the summer months. However, the tourist season has now extended to the winter and with this level of year-round visitor pressure, even the mightiest are falling.

While Iceland embraced tourism after the crippling depression of 2008, there are indicators that the island has reached a tipping point. Locals are weary of visitors’ disregard for protective fencing, their ‘you-only-live-once’ attitude towards dangerous beaches, and the rise in forbidden off-road driving. The number of tourists has exploded by more than 1,000 per cent in 20 years to numbers that far exceed the Icelandic population of 340,000. Because most visitors stay in the capital of Reykjavik (pictured right), the lucrative holiday rental market is pricing Icelanders out of homes.

The island is now considering caps to limit visitors to small sites, while encouraging them to seek out under-visited sites in the northeast. ‘The mass concentration in the southwest corner is the challenge,’ says Professor Edward Huijbens of the Icelandic Tourism Research Centre. For him, the main thing that needs to be done is to ‘mend a disarticulated transport system. There is no obvious public transport link, no domestic flights and no rail connection.’ A more preventative measure is the increase in tax being added to tourist ventures, from the current 11 per cent up to 21 per cent, as of July 2018.

This was published in the August 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PLACES...

Cities

Iceland Invaders: Coping with the numbers

An increase in visitors is putting severe strain on Iceland’s…

Cities

Air pollution: facing the music

Air pollution campaigners hold a disco roadblock, but can it…

Cities

The Air That We Breathe

Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality…

Forests

‘Dirty bank’ cleaning up its act?

HSBC has requested a Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil investigation…

Mapping

The Lighter Side

Benjamin Hennig explores visions of a world made bright by humanity

Forests

Environmentalists rejoice at EU call for Polish logging ban

The EU has asked the European court to authorise an…

Forests

Research Blog: the Tropics and El Niño part 3

Was last year’s El Niño a practice run for future…

Cities

Link between air pollution and diabetes grows stronger

Far from being separate threats, scientists have found links between…

Mountains

From the top: measuring Everest

Is the official height of Mount Everest accurate?

Mapping

Speaking out: Mapping the world’s dialects

Where in the world is the highest density of languages?…

Cities

The future of shopping

The next stage in autonomous vehicles is hoping to transform…

Mapping

Cartogram – Mapping the 2017 General Election

Geographical’s resident data cartographer presents a true picture of the…

Water

The river stolen by climate change

What impact could an unprecedented incident of ‘river piracy’ have…

Mountains

Tunnel Vision: Norway’s shipping proposals

Norway is to undercut a mountainous peninsula to create the…

Mapping

Death notes: Mapping the world’s mortality

Benjmain Hennig explores global mortality with maps

Water

Gritty drama: America’s lakes are getting saltier

Last winter’s cold conditions contributed a further influx of road…

Water

Against the flow: halting invasive carp

As one of America’s biggest cities, supplying clean drinking water…

Cities

Fixing South Africa’s highway to nowhere

Cape Town’s Foreshore Freeway Bridge has been left unfinished for…

Mapping

Mapping the world at war

An interactive map highlights the shocking number of ongoing conflicts…

Mapping

New maps of racial diversity in the United States

Repurposed NASA maps show the racial diversity (and segregation) of…