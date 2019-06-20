World Refugee Day is a day to reflect and act on the global refugee crisis

Millions of families across the globe have been forced to flee their homes due to war, ecological disaster and the threat of violence. The United Nations Refugee Agency has launched a global campaign to raise awareness of refugee issues and is collecting donations to support the estimated 68.5 million people displaced around the world. The 1 Billion Miles to Safety campaign invites the public to walk, run or cycle the distance covered by refugees each year.



Below we have collected a range of articles from the Geographical archive focusing on refugee issues around the world...

Refugees can be at the heart of a change in British food culture

Opinion piece by Andrea Rasca, the founder of Mercato Metropolitano, a vibrant food market in Elephant & Castle, London which hosts a cookery class run by refugees. It is also a wider movement, calling for an improvement to the global food culture

Aid effectiveness in a changing world

The world of foreign aid is changing: consultant and research fellow at the Global Development Institute, Pablo Yanguas, calls for donor countries to embrace the complex internationalism required for effective development

What is a refugee? by William Maley

In 2015, more than one million refugees sought to cross into Europe, roughly 0.2 per cent of the EU’s total population. This seemingly trivial number of people sparked a convulsion on the continent

Symbols of hope: Refugees at the Olympics

The volunteer-led Greek Hellenic Rescue Team (HRT) is one of the organisations at ground zero of the refugee crisis in Greece. Two years on from the dramatic events of 2015, they gives us a glimpse into how the Greek islanders have pulled together to open their arms to those in need

Lesvos: How calm after the storm?

Meet the Greek islanders being trained by the RNLI, saving lives at the forefront of the refugee crisis

Calais: A continuing refugee crisis

Calais’ continuing refugee crisis may not make daily headlines now that its ‘Jungle’ camp has gone, but for over a thousand refugees stranded at the French port city, life is still a daily struggle

