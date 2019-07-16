  2. Home/
  3. People/
  4. I'm a Geographer/
  5. Ana Colovic Lesoska: North Macedonian environmental campaigner

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Ana Colovic Lesoska: North Macedonian environmental campaigner

Ana Colovic Lesoska: North Macedonian environmental campaigner
16 Jul
2019
Ana is the director and founder of the Eko-Svest Center for Environmental Research and Information and is also affiliated with Bankwatch. She led a seven-year campaign to cut off international funding for two large hydropower plants planned for inside Mavrovo National Park in North Macedonia, protecting the habitat of the nearly extinct Balkan lynx. In 2019, she won the Goldman Environmental Prize 

I’ve worked for Bankwatch, the organisation that monitors public international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) since 2001. Very early on we learned that these two banks were planning to support two hydropower projects in the National Park of Mavrovo. Both projects had been somewhere in a drawer since the 1980s. They were designed to be an integral part of the Yugoslavian electricity system.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

We were discussing the issue when one of my colleagues from the Macedonian Ecological Society mentioned that they had just received footage from the camera traps they had placed in the area where one of these plants was supposed to be built and they had seen the Balkan Lynx. I was immediately triggered by this because it was in contrast with the policy of the EBRD which clearly stated that they would not go into critical habitats with investment of any kind. That was the moment when I thought, this is absolutely insane, and we have to stop it. 

The same year, or early next year they put the first GPS collar on one of the lynxes so they could see where he was sleeping, eating, moving and drinking. He was moving exactly in the area where there would be a reservoir and where they wanted to build the dam. At that time the Balkan Lynx was not officially filed as critically endangered because the taxonomy of cats was not finalised within the IUCN, so they were still in that process. Eventually they did testing which showed that there is a genetic difference between the Eurasian lynx and the Balkan lynx, therefore it should be considered a sub-species and critically endangered. These are very timid, scared animals and they don't want human presence. Their area of movement can be 60 kilometres wide and they use the entire mountain up and down from Mavrovo. Because they have been constrained to a smaller and smaller area their population has dropped and only about 35 mature individuals remain.

When the EBRD approved the loan for the Boškov Most dam project I filed a complaint to the bank claiming that they were going against their own policies – including failing to properly assess the biodiversity of the area. I also took the map and showed it to the board of the EBRD in 2011 in London. Everyone was telling me not to bother and to give up, because the bank had already signed the contract for the loan with the government. I felt a bit alone at times. But over the next couple of years the bank worked on a compliance review which proved that it hadn’t followed its own procedures and that the environmental impact assessment study was insufficient. 

The North Macedonian Government was against us all the time. We got support from nearly 200 scientists all across the world to support our claims and to show that the government’s own environmental study was rubbish. When we went to the Bern Convention with another complaint they really got pissed off. With that complaint we actually put the spotlight on the Macedonian government for not respecting international law. When we came back, there were all these articles in the newspaper saying that we were enemies of the state and collaborators with the secret service. I was also threatened inside the Ministry of Finance by one of the key people from the Ministry of Transport who said I would go to jail for going on the TV and talking about risks of government corruption. 

The Bern Convention ended up coming onto the ground and writing a report. It concluded that if the dams were built, we could say goodbye to Mavrovo and say goodbye to the Lynx. That was in 2015 and that was when the World Bank pulled out. I was very happy. I went on their website and circled the world cancelled. Then the EBRD announced they were pulling out. The next day was my birthday so it was like the best birthday present ever. Every day I can go to sleep and know that Mavrovo is free of dams, and I still feel it. This is why I’m still working on it, because there are new threats because of other, smaller dams. 

For North Macedonia, transition is difficult. We have to transform our entire society, from the way we use electricity, to our laws and industry. We don’t have a recycling scheme, we don’t have water purification facilities – we are stuck in the 1970s. And there is so little capacity left in our country. Most smart, well-educated, capable people left, and we have massive emigration. 

But now in the energy sector things are changing. We have young people in their 30s being modellers for the sector. As a result of our involvement in this campaign, we also got involved with overall energy strategy discussions along with other NGOs. Now we finally have good scenarios on the table and the government is looking to develop new renewables and shut down coal as well. 

CV
2001 - Began involvement with BankWatch
2002 - Began working for Eko-Svest
2010 - Learned of the hydropower projects and began collaborating with other North Macedonian NGOs and environmental law activists
2011 - Filed a complaint with the EBRD, alleging that the bank had violated four of its own policies prior to approving financing for the hydropower project
2013 - Submitted a complaint to the Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats
2015 - World Bank withdrew its funding commitment to the Lukovo Pole project 
2016 - A North Macedonian court upheld a legal complaint against the Boškov Most project and annulled its environmental permit 
2017 - EBRD cancelled its loan for the Boškov Most project 
2019 - Received the Goldman Environmental Prize

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST GEOGRAPHERS

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PEOPLE...

I’m a Geographer

Ana Colovic Lesoska: North Macedonian environmental campaigner

Ana is the director and founder of the Eko-Svest Center for Environmental Research…

Development

World Population Day

World Population Day focuses on the urgency and importance of…

People

World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day is a day to reflect and act…

Development

Rolex Laureates – 2019 winners announced

The five winners include schemes to eliminate plastic waste and…

Explorers

Searching for Star Dust: the hunt to uncover an Andean mystery

Nearly two decades after the mystery 1947 disappearance of a…

I’m a Geographer

Mikael Frödin: fly fisherman and environmental activist

Mikael Frödin is a Swedish-born professional fly fisherman turned environmental…

Development

Biochar: miracle or madness?

Biochar was once heralded as a miracle product, one that…

Development

China’s Belt and Road to the Islamic world

Why is China so keen on courting Islamic countries for…

I’m a Geographer

Dr Evan Killick: anthropology lecturer and Amazon expert

Dr Evan Killick is a senior lecturer in Anthropology and…

Cultures

Speaking out: the indigenous tongue that has finally become official

Peruvian community gains official language recognition

Cultures

The higher environmental impact of white eating habits

White people’s eating habits in the US have a higher…

Development

Rolex announces 2019 Laureate finalists, public vote to choose winners

Rolex has announced the ten finalists for its 2019 Rolex…

I’m a Geographer

André Laperrière: international development expert and open-source data advocate

Andre Laperrière is executive director at the Global Open Data…

Development

Dossier: Tobacco's big child labour problem

Despite cigarette consumption dropping globally, their manufacture is still one…

Explorers

To the depths of Belize’s Great Blue Hole

Comprising 22 dives in just over two weeks, the Blue…

Cultures

The impact of mobile work on partners and families in Australia

Two researchers have identified a deep-rooted sense of disorientation and…

I’m a Geographer

Sean Sutton: photojournalist and landmine campaigner

Sean Sutton is a photojournalist and international communications manager for…

Development

Malaysia looks to capitalise on China’s taste for durian

As China’s demand for the notoriously smelly durian fruit soars…

Development

Clear Vision: How Sightgeist is battling blindness in developing countries

Event at the Science Museum aims to highlight the unaddressed disability…

Development

Open-source seeds: protecting new crops from privitisation

Concern about the increasing privatisation of seeds has resulted in…