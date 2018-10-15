  2. Home/
  3. People/
  4. I'm a Geographer/
  5. Fearghal O'Nuallain

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Fearghal O'Nuallain

Fearghal O&#039;Nuallain
15 Oct
2018
Fearghal O’Nuallain is a geography teacher and explorer. His edited book, The Kindness of Strangers, is on sale now, with all proceeds going to Oxfam's work with refugees

I’m a geography teacher that goes places. I’m trying to bring the field into the classroom, and to engage a wider audience with geographical issues through adventurous story telling.

What appeals to me most about geography is the fact that it embraces messiness. And the world is messy, that was one of the things that was really impressed upon me when I cycled round the world. When you move slowly over long distances, what stands out is how gradually things change, and how connected things are. When you’re talking about cultures, and even the physical characteristics of the world, everything merges into each other much more gradually than when you sit at home, looking at something through a screen. That’s what’s great about geography, we’re forced to go outside and engage with the world, and are reminded that the world is messy, and not nice and clean and easily packaged.

Cycling round the world left me with a sense that geographical understanding and environmental awareness is very important, and teaching offers a really nice way of giving that back. So that’s where the impetus of getting into the classroom came from. That’s not without frustration, because obviously just as the best way to teach music is by giving students an instrument, the best way to do geography is not to sit in a classroom and prepare for GCSEs and A-levels.

It’s very difficult to get students out into the field nowadays. I’m guessing most geography teachers who are passionate and engaged are also quite frustrated, because we would love to be outside a lot more.

The Water Diaries was borne out of a sense of wanting to find a vehicle for bringing the excitement and the adventure of the field into the classroom. To me it’s really exciting if you can mesh the curriculum with adventure, and find ways of using adventurous storytelling to animate and engage with actual stuff kids need to learn. When camera crews and journalists go out into the field, they could have a chat with an educator beforehand, so that they can later share some of their assets to be curated into something that is useful for a teacher in a classroom. The next best thing, or even the better thing, is an actual teacher going out into the field and collecting their own assets. You know what you’re looking for and you know what you want.

The Kindness of Strangers came, like everything, from a journey. I visited the ‘jungle’ in Calais in 2015, and Daniel Martin, my co-founder, also happened to visit within a few days. We were both struck by the fact that here was a slum, which we’d seen in other parts of the world, essentially on our doorstep. When you move in RGS-IBG circles, you’re constantly engaging with people who’ve done impressive, daring, dangerous journeys, and who are celebrated for that. Here I was talking to people who had done these most amazing, dangerous journeys, but because they had no other choice. I met people who’d rowed across stretches of water risking their lives, who’d walked really long distances, who’d done all these physical feats. I was struck by the parallels between the human spirit, in terms of adventure, and also the exact same spirit in people who were undertaking difficult journeys out of necessity.

I was looking for a way to meld those two stories together, so we set up The Kindness of Strangers as a simple platform for storytelling. The basic idea was to get people who’ve done heroic things to tell stories about their vulnerabilities and times when other people had helped them, and to get people to see the humanity in people from other places. So far we’ve had Ed Stafford, Al Humphreys, Leon McCarron, Sarah Outen, and many others, while Levison Wood wrote the book’s introduction.

It’s quite interesting that everyone seems to come back with the same story of people who are really welcoming and friendly, and how we’re all so similar to each other. I know this sounds really basic, but it’s important than we keep banging that gong about basic human values and similarities, because there is a worry that things are turning in a different direction away from that really important message.

This was published in the October 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST GEOGRAPHERS

LATEST STORIES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PEOPLE...

I’m a Geographer

Fearghal O'Nuallain

Fearghal O’Nuallain is a geography teacher and explorer. His edited…

Explorers

Saving kayaking in Raja Ampat

In the Indonesian archipelago of Raja Ampat, new measures to…

Cultures

Eswatini: crafting a future

The small southern African nation of Eswatini has a rich…

Development

Tropical disease research led by poorer nations

Many countries that are classified as being ‘not high income’…

Development

Along the New Silk Road – Anaklia: A stepping stone to Europe

As part of our monthly series of reports looking at…

Explorers

Navigation of the Blue Nile - 50 years on

Fifty years since the great Blue Nile was first traversed,…

Explorers

Raoul Island: Never on Sunday

When author Lydia Syson set a historical novel on a…

Development

Pest Control: Eradicating deadly livestock diseases

A new vaccination strategy aims to eradicate peste de petits…

Development

Cocoa industry returns to São Tomé

Over 100 years have passed since São Tomé could claim…

Cultures

Notting Hill Carnival – A window into the past

As one of the biggest displays of Caribbean culture in…

Development

Are lab diamonds the world’s best friend?

After 130 years in the diamond industry De Beers recently…

Explorers

The Last Englishmen

From Calcutta to the Himalayas, in The Last Englishmen, author…

Development

Along the New Silk Road – Piraeus: China’s gateway into Europe

As part of our monthly series of reports looking at…

Development

The Social Saving Network

Using WhatsApp to monitor and predict deadly landslides in Colombian…

Explorers

The Sacred Lake

During her time in Ghana, Sarah Begum experienced the lives…

Development

Talc Terror Trail

An investigation reveals how the illegal export of talc, used…

Cultures

Get talking – are we losing indigenous languages?

Land rights for the indigenous are still a problem, but…

Development

Parallel lives

New statistics suggest rising healthy lifespans in China, at the…

Cultures

Off mic – Why women are still struggling to break football’s punditry glass ceiling

While being a feminist is no longer taboo, women are…

Cultures

City of Culture: returning to Māori roots

The addition of traditional Māori names to Wellington’s urban landscape is…