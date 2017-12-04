  2. Home/
  3. People/
  4. I'm a Geographer/
  5. Hans Friederich: explorer and bamboo enthusiast

Hans Friederich: explorer and bamboo enthusiast

Hans Friederich: explorer and bamboo enthusiast
04 Dec
2017
Hans Friederich is the director general for INBAR, the International Bamboo and Rattan Organisation, a multilateral development organisation of 42 member states aimed at the worldwide promotion of bamboo and rattan as an alternative resource

There was a policy in China over 20 years ago to stop cutting down trees, and that had two direct implications. One was the import of timber from outside China, the other was to look for alternative resources. Somewhere at the highest level a decision was made to promote bamboo and that resulted in the planting of three million hectares in the last 25 years. The bamboo industry in China, the total development and domestic sales are worth about $30 billion.

India actually has more bamboo naturally than China and has a domestic industry worth about $4billion. But it never put in place an institution to coordinate it. India very much still works in different states, each having their own rules and regulations. It’s very difficult to move bamboo from one Indian state to another without having to pay taxes and import duties. In some cases it’s even prohibited from being moved because it’s considered to be a timber or forest product and falls under forestry laws.

All bamboos are grass. More and more we try to talk about it as a crop because you can harvest it like any agricultural crop, and it grows back and you harvest it again and it keeps growing back. And that’s the beauty of it, it’s not like cutting trees where you have to replant and wait for another ten years for a seedling that you can actually do anything with.

Once you cut the bamboo or rattan it becomes a commodity. You can start trading it, or you can make all sorts of things from it. Basically, it’s a fibre so you can do anything with bamboo that you can do with wood fibre. You can use it in all kinds of construction, manufacturing, interior design, flooring, you name it.

The challenge to that is the effect of standards and guidelines. There are so many for construction. For example, for load-bearing construction you need a building code that allows you to use bamboo. And there are actually very few countries that have done that: three in the Andean countries – Peru, Ecuador and Colombia – and India.

China has not officially changed its building code, so for load-bearing purposes you can’t really use bamboo. But you can use it for interior design, cladding, and so on. There’s a textile industry; you can use bamboo for food – the bamboo shoot food industry is quite nicely developed and cattle fodder is something we are working on more and more, particularly in Africa. If you think about it, if pandas like it, other animals should like it as well. And that’s something we never thought about in the past. It’s actually got a fair amount of sugar, it’s healthy and once you feed it to any kind of livestock they love it.

One area we are particularly keen on is energy. I think bamboo can help Africa really find solutions to some of its major problems. Africa depends on wood energy and its not going to change soon. But most of that energy comes from charcoal, in particular from acacia and eucalyptus trees. So they’re cutting their forests to make charcoal to have household energy. If you plant bamboo to make charcoal from, you’re basically growing replenishing grass, so that would be a real opportunity. You would need a garden of about 10x15m for a household to have a renewable source of energy for the year, which is not much. And if you actually go that one step further and gasify it, you can have a generator that supplies a village.

We are engaging more and more with the climate change community and making the point that, as bamboo is a plant, it has photosynthesis, but grows faster than virtually anything else. It has a high biomass and is therefore a potential carbon sink. It actually does better at that than some of the wood plantations we have modeled in China.

Because farmers can actually plant bamboo in bad soils, it means that you can provide a certain adaptation component. If farmers add bamboo to their forestry systems, they have more hope to overcome any calamities that might come their way. We’re not saying to stop planting anything else, but in many countries they’ve just simply not thought about it. So how we can introduce bamboo into national renewable energy policies, and how we can get bamboo into the commitment for the climate change agreement is really our main job at INBAR. To make that case that bamboo isn’t just a forestry issue but an issue that fits in with many of the Sustainable Development Goals.

 

CV

1955 Born in the Netherlands

1978 Part of the Gunung Mulu National Park expedition with the RGS-IBG

1982 Obtained PhD in hydro-chemistry from Bristol University

1982 Member of a five-man limestone cave exploration team in the Gunung Sewu mountains in central Java

1989 Joined IUCN as Head of Project Management in Eastern Africa

2009 Made Regional Director for Europe at IUCN

2014 Became the fourth director general of INBAR

This was published in the December 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST GEOGRAPHERS

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PEOPLE...

I’m a Geographer

Hans Friederich: explorer and bamboo enthusiast

Hans Friederich is the director general for INBAR, the International…

Development

Power supply: mining for an ethical battery

A global boom in battery usage over the coming century…

I’m a Geographer

Prafulla Samantra: Indian environmental activist

Prafulla Samantra led a 12-year legal battle against the Indian government’s…

Explorers

Explore 2017: The value of field research

A selection of in-depth workshops at the RGS-IBG's Explore 2017…

Explorers

Down the Danube

Earlier this year, a group of packrafters set out on…

Development

The inspectors call: Chinese environmental crackdown

China’s central government is to shut down factories and punish local…

Explorers

Last of the Igu

While travelling across the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh,…

Explorers

Was Scott betrayed in Antarctica?

New evidence suggests the historic Antarctic expeditionary may have been…

I’m a Geographer

Gina Lopez: Environmental activist in the Philippines

Regina ‘Gina’ Lopez, an environmental activist, former Environmental Secretary to…

Development

Home and Dry: Middle East water shortages

As the global supply of water comes under increased strain,…

I’m a Geographer

Bonita Norris: adventurer and public speaker

Bonita Norris is an adventurer, public speaker and television presenter, who…

Explorers

The Matriarch Adventure

Ten women, ten days, two very different matriarchal groups. When…

I’m a Geographer

Clive Hamilton: author and public intellectual on climate change

Clive Hamilton is an Australian author and Professor of Public Ethics…

Development

A line in the sand: mining a scarce resource

Cambodia has stopped selling its sand overseas, a move that…

Explorers

Cycling the Panj Valley

Charles Stevens explores the landscape, history and peoples of the…

I’m a Geographer

Rodrigue Katembo: ranger, activist, and ex-child soldier

Rodrigue Katembo risked his life to expose the corruption behind illegal…

Cultures

Revitalising endangered languages

Of the approximately 7,000 languages thought to be alive, the…

Cultures

Capitalising for linguistic peace

After years of debate, the German alphabet has got a…

I’m a Geographer

Kerstin Forsberg: marine conservationist

Kerstin Forsberg is the director of Planeta Océano, a marine…

Explorers

Dying of thirst in the Timor Sea

Conrad Humphreys was recently part of the team that re-created…