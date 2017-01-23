  2. Home/
  3. People/
  4. I'm a Geographer/
  5. Duane Silverstein: mangrove conservationist

Duane Silverstein: mangrove conservationist

Duane Silverstein: mangrove conservationist
23 Jan
2017
Duane Silverstein is the Executive Director of Seacology, a California-based NGO with a focus on islands. In 2016, it assisted Sri Lanka in protecting the entirety of its mangrove forests

Sri Lanka has become the first country in the world to protect all of its mangrove forests, and the first to open a mangrove museum. In the office we have been saying ‘pinch yourself you must be dreaming’ as the success in Sri Lanka has been beyond belief. We were confident that it would go well but the progress has been remarkable.

All the mangroves in the country have now been identified and half of them demarcated so far. Meanwhile, the museum itself is finished. It sits on the sea front, with glass walls through which it is possible to watch the mangroves. It has also been adopted by the Sri Lankan Department of Education and looks to be
a popular location for school trips.

To protect the mangroves we are supporting 1,500 communities along the coast with job training and microloans. The idea is to support them in finding alternatives to forest clearance. In turn, the communities are responsible for the protection of 21 acres of mangroves each. So far, over a quarter of a million seedlings have also been planted, 50,000 of those with the help of the Sri Lankan navy.

I first became interested in islands and conservation while I was studying law at Concordia – which I was thoroughly uninterested in. However, through the law school I was offered an internship with an environmental organisation in Hawai‘i, working with native communities. Before that, I had rarely been west of New York.

Though I had grown up on an island (Long Island, the suburb of New York City) there was very little contact with the environment. The only fish I had seen were the dead ones at grocery stores. But snorkelling in Hawai‘i opened up that world. I was amazed that you could just stick your mask under the water and here were fish of thousands of colours that didn’t swim away when you came near.

Seacology is a grass roots environmental organisation, with a specific focus on islands. I was its first employee 20 years ago, quitting a secure job as the head of American NGO superpower, Goldman. Seacology’s founder, Paul Allan Cox, said to me: ‘you will need to be able to work with just $16,000 to begin with’ (for comparison, Goldman is a $400million endowment foundation). After a few months of consideration I replied: ‘under one condition, the office needs to be near enough to my home that I don’t need to tackle the San Francisco commute anymore.’ With two young kids and two mortgages, it was an insane career move. My wife was very supportive.

Through their root systems, mangroves dissipate the energy from tsunamis and hurricanes and buffer the damage that can be caused by extreme weather

We started with three projects and now have more than 260 across 57 countries. However, Sri Lanka stood out as a place we could begin a project on a national scale. It had already been hit by a tsunami so it knew about the importance of mangroves.

Outside the cricket pitch, Sri Lanka has had little positive publicity. However, when the mangrove conservation project was launched we saw nothing but good news. The development is giving the country something to be so proud of.

Our biggest challenge is that we had to raise $3.4million. Before this, Seacology’s biggest project was about $80,000 so this was quite a difference. Raising awareness is both the most frustrating and the most wonderful part of the job. Frustrating because very few people understand the importance of mangroves (lots will ask ‘mangroves, isn’t that the juicy fruit?’). It is wonderful because you get to explain how crucial they are as an ecosystem.

Somewhat ironically, another challenge has been the weather. There was some major flooding in the area of one of our nurseries. Our sister agency, Sudeesa, had to change the mangroves there to more water-prone species. There are 23 species in Sri Lanka in total. It’s an ironic challenge because one of the benefits of mangrove forests is that they help in the fight against global warming, which has exacerbated these record-breaking floods.

While the floods set us back two or three months, it also underscored our cause. Through their root systems, mangroves dissipate the energy from tsunamis and hurricanes and buffer the damage that can be caused by extreme weather.

I was once a comedy writer, and wrote freelance for Joan Rivers. It’s an unusual background, however without a sense of humour, conservation can be depressing at times. Equally, people are constantly telling you how amazing you are because of the money you can award, so one has to be on the alert in order to not become too arrogant. At Seacology, we have a motto to take our work very seriously, but not ourselves too seriously.

 

 

CV

1980 Completed MA in Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley

1981 Became Executive Director of the Goldman Fund

1989 Established the Goldman Prize, the ‘Nobel Prize for the Environment’

1999 Became Director of Seacology

2010 Was a recipient of the Jefferson Award for Public Services in the San Francisco Bay area

2012 Gave a TED talk in Cape Town, South Africa

2015 Received the Prince Albert II of Monaco Laureate for Outstanding Innovation

2016 Opened the world’s first mangrove museum in Pambala, Sri Lanka

This was published in the January 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

LATEST GEOGRAPHERS

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

MaltaUni300x100UniOfHertsBuilding300x100StAndrewsUniBuildingLogo300x100

TRAVEL PARTNERS

CoxKing300x100

Intrepid300x100

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...
    Dealing with drugs
    While Ebola makes the headlines, a raft of unreported and under-researched diseases are responsible for far more deaths across Africa every year. But ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PEOPLE...

I’m a Geographer

Duane Silverstein: mangrove conservationist

Duane Silverstein is the Executive Director of Seacology, a California-based…

Explorers

Race for the Coast

Justine Curgenven swapped her usual cold climate for the hot,…

Explorers

Henry Worsley: the last voyage

Explorer Henry Worsley passed away last January following in the…

Cultures

Mongolia: wrestling with modernity

A few years ago Ulaanbaatar was a sleepy backwater –…

Cultures

Bama: the road to longevity

In an increasingly health-conscious China, tourists are flocking to a…

Explorers

Flight of the Swans: 3,000km from the Arctic tundra to the UK

After three months en route, Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust conservationist…

Explorers

The land of the long white cloud

New Zealand is a hiker’s dream with pristine beaches, mossy…

Development

Time to shine: Rolex award winners

Rolex is celebrating 40 years of bringing pioneering, life-improving projects…

Explorers

SCREENING: Scott of the Antarctic

Join Sir Ranulph Fiennes for a special screening of Scott…

I’m a Geographer

Cathy Dreyer: award-winning rhino whisperer

For her work protecting South African black rhino populations, Cathy…

I’m a Geographer

Bill Bailey: comedian, musician, actor, birder

Bill Bailey is a comedian, musician, actor and presenter. His…

Cultures

Bull fights: cultural clash in Catalonia

A Spanish cultural divide has been ripped open by the…

I’m a Geographer

Chris McIvor: aid worker and author

Chris McIvor OBE is the head of Save the Children…

Explorers

Explore 2016: What are the future challenges for exploration and fieldwork?

Geographical presents extracts from four explorers at the RGS-IBG Friday…

Explorers

Explore 2016: Strange lessons from the wild

Explorers share a strange experience from the wild and what…

Explorers

Off the beaten path

A long-term scouting project kicked off this year, to create…

Explorers

Explore 2016: Past Attendees – Roger Chapman MBE

While some aspiring expedition leaders and field scientists attend Explore…

Explorers

Explore 2016: Past Attendees – Ivan Scales

While some aspiring expedition leaders and field scientists attend Explore…

Explorers

Explore 2016: Past Attendees – Sam Jones

While some aspiring expedition leaders and field scientists attend Explore…

Explorers

Explore 2016: Past Attendees – Tori James

While some aspiring expedition leaders and field scientists attend Explore…