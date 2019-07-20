Geographical on the Moon

  2. Home/
As the world celebrates fifty years since mankind first set foot on soil other than that of the Earth, changing the world of exploration forever, we look back at how Geographical has tackled our lunar neighbour over the years...

SpaceX

Mining on the Moon

Tech companies are racing to land private spacecraft on the Moon, with a view to mining its surface over the coming decades. But is it even legal and what could it mean for those left behind?

 

Read more here

RGS Collections

RGS-IBG Collections Special: The Moon

Highlights of lunar related material from within the Society’s Collections, from late 16th century ‘lunar clock’ volvelles in Peter Apian’s Cosmographia to images of the Society’s Special Gold Medal awarded to Commander Neil Armstrong for his leadership of the Apollo 11 mission

 

Read more here

EarthriseThe photograph that changed the world

A half century has passed since the ‘Earthrise’ photograph – widely believed to have launched the global environmental movement – was taken

 

Read more here

 

Red moonGeophoto: Shoot for the Moon

The hundreds of Blood Moon images that poured onto social media sites the morning after the latest lunar eclipse demonstrates how night photography has become far more accessible to the public

 

Read more here

SelenographySelenography: the ‘Geography’ of the Moon

In this 1943 piece from our archives, Geographical ventures away from our terrestrial boundaries to explore our lunar neighbour

 

Read more here

 

First ManFirst Man directed by Damien Chazelle - film review

This space race biopic tries to uncover the real Neil Armstrong, the ordinary man at the centre of a geopolitical battle of superpowers

 

Read more here

 

