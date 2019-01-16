  2. Home/
  3. People/
  4. Development/
  5. Digging deeper wells in Bangladesh reduces arsenic poisoning

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Digging deeper wells in Bangladesh reduces arsenic poisoning

Digging deeper wells in Bangladesh reduces arsenic poisoning
16 Jan
2019
Once a constant threat across Bangladesh, arsenic poisoning has significantly reduced thanks to deeper wells

Chronic arsenic poisoning has long inhibited Bangladesh. The South Asian country has spent decades battling natural occurrences of the toxin that can be found in millions of its shallow wells, the cause of an estimated one in every 20 deaths in the country (around 43,000 deaths a year according to the World Health Organization). The good news is that incidents of contaminated groundwater in wells are reducing. While a study conducted in 2000 showed around 75 per cent of wells (out of 6,000 surveyed) exceeded World Health Organization guidelines of ten micrograms of arsenic per litre, a recent study found that this number has plummeted to only 30 per cent (of the 50,000 surveyed). 

‘Any sediment buried with plant matter is likely to release arsenic,’ explains Alexander van Geen, research professor at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University. As with other countries downstream of the Himalayas, Bangladesh’s groundwater is in close contact with eroding coal seams packed with sulphide minerals from which arsenic can dissolve into aquifers. According to van Geen, the poisoning has only occurred in the country since the 1970s, when villagers started installing cheap PVC wells in order to avoid the pathogens found lurking in surface water. They would not have known that they would instead be tapping into subsurface water stores containing hazardous levels of arsenic. 

Depth is key. Deeper wells are far less likely to be contaminated, with 150 metres being a reliable guideline for safe water. Multiple studies have shown that wells exceeding this threshold (there are more than 900) were disproportionately distributed to benefit politically well-connected households. Now, greater awareness of the importance of deeper wells has enabled communities to improve their own health by drilling deeper. 

The need for rice paddies to be flooded means arsenic has also turned up in food, a trend that may get worse. ‘Pumping deep for irrigation would be a concern,’ says van Geen. ‘It would accelerate downward contamination of deep aquifers that are typically low in arsenic, which we are starting to see around Dhaka. Fortunately, irrigation is not subsidised in Bangladesh and hence too expensive for farmers. They should try to use river water instead.’

This was published in the January 2019 edition of Geographical magazine

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe to Geographical!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Natural Capital: Putting a price on nature
    Natural capital is a way to quantify the value of the world that nature provides for us – the air, soils, water, even recreational activity. Advocat...
    The human game – tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.