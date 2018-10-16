World Food Day 2018

The Galápagos are often thought of as a unique natural paradise, but they are also home to 30,000 people. In such a remote part of the world, feeding them is increasingly challenging.

The US meat industry is attempting to officially define ‘meat’ as a slew of new, clean varieties move closer to the dinner table.

Over 100 years have passed since São Tomé could claim to be the world’s largest producer of cocoa. But investment from Fair Trade companies and global demand for craft chocolate are finally putting this tiny West African country back on the chocolate map.

Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habitat destruction which follows its production. Does this ubiquitous crop deserve to be treated with such disdain?

Aquaculture involves raising fish or shellfish in floating pens in bodies of water: farming fish as opposed to catching them in the wild. It accounts for just over half of the world’s seafood and is the fastest growing sector of food production. But increasing interest in offshore aquaculture is dividing environmentalists.

The bare statistics suggest we are looking at one of the world’s great polluters: an industry that accounts for 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, takes up more than two thirds of agricultural land and is the main driver of deforestation, biodiversity loss and land degradation. The meat industry is one of the world’s biggest methane emitters.