  2. Home/
  3. People/
  4. Development/
  5. Rocky roads: reducing road deaths

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Rocky roads: reducing road deaths

Rocky roads: reducing road deaths
05 Jun
2018
Road collisions remain a leading cause of deaths and injuries around the world, casting doubt upon UN aspirations to halve the total number

In September 2015, 169 targets were adopted within the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one of which – Target 3.6 – reads: ‘By 2020, halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents’. Nearly three years later, the number of annual deaths due to road collisions remains a stubbornly high 1.25-1.3 million (with 50 million injured).

Crucially, 90 per cent of these deaths occurred in developing countries experiencing rapid urbanisation, particularly poor young working men who are forced into dangerous traffic situations when walking, cycling, or motorcycling (road collisions are now the leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29 years).

‘We are increasingly equipped with better knowledge about the types of interventions that can reduce fatalities and serious injuries caused by traffic collisions,’ says Daniel Harris, researcher at the Overseas Development Institute (ODI). ‘These deaths and their enormous social and financial tolls are not inevitable, yet we have seen little progress.’

bogotaPublic safety measures have seen Bogotá's streets become far less deadly

Both the ODI and the World Resources Institute (WRI) are now making suggestions on how to reduce these fatalities and injuries, highlighting the examples set by cities such as Bogotá, Colombia, an urban environment in a developing country which saw significant reductions in traffic deaths, by over 60 per cent, between 1996 and 2006. Their suggestions include decentralising road powers to city mayors, building alliances between different stakeholders with an interest in road safety, and reframing the debate around the broader theme of ‘public safety’, as ways to get the public and policy makers to pay attention to the issue.

‘It’s clear that there is a political dimension to reducing road deaths,’ says Anna Bray Sharpin, transportation associate at WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities. ‘It is important that those trying to improve road safety focus as much on building the political case as on the technical solutions.’ They also emphasise that meeting SDG Target 11.2 (‘By 2030, provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all’) will go a long way to cutting the total number of deaths and injuries.

This was published in the June 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.