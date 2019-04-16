  2. Home/
  3. People/
  4. Cultures/
  5. The impact of mobile work on partners and families in Australia

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

The impact of mobile work on partners and families in Australia

Miners in Perth, Australia, heading home after a prolonged period away from their families Miners in Perth, Australia, heading home after a prolonged period away from their families
16 Apr
2019
Two researchers have identified a deep-rooted sense of disorientation and loneliness among the partners of Australia’s growing community of mobile workers

Fly-in fly-out work (or FIFO), in which workers travel from their homes to live in host communities for days or weeks at a time, has long been common in Australia, particularly in the mining and resources sector. According to a 2013 study by KPMG, the number of mobile workers in Australia increased by 37 per cent between 2006 and 2011, up to 213,773 (two per cent of the population). While most research to date has focused on the impact of this often strenuous labour on the workers themselves, a 2013 parliamentary inquiry into the challenges of FIFO stressed that the impact on partners who are ‘left behind’, overwhelmingly women, remained under-researched.

Concerned about these missing narratives, human geographers David Bissell, associate professor at the University of Melbourne, and Andrew Gorman-Murray, a professor at Western Sydney University, launched a three-year study into the families of highly mobile workers in Australia. In doing so they focused not just on FIFO workers in the mining industry (who only represent one-fifth of Australia’s total mobile worker community), but also on other sectors in which mobile work is common, including technology, manufacturing, aviation, film and health. By conducting interviews with 60 people, including both workers and their partners, Bissell and Gorman-Murray identified an almost universal sense of what they refer to as ‘disorientation’ among the partners of mobile workers (all but one of whom was female). This sense manifested itself in a number of problematic ways, including the constant making and breaking of routines; loneliness and difficulties bonding with other people; and a sense of unfamiliarity and distance when the mobile worker returns home.

In their paper, published in the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) journal Transactions, Bissell and Gorman-Murray detailed the experiences of three women in particular, each of whom highlighted difficulties coping with a partner doing FIFO work. The first interviewee, ‘Claire’, said she experienced an increased mental load, both when her partner was away (‘I have these kind of stupid thought processes. If I fall and then I knock myself out, and then the baby…’), but also on her partner’s return which, though warmly anticipated, would throw-off her established routine (‘It gets slightly more chaotic when he’s around’).

shutterstock 126230546Fly-in, fly-out work is particularly common in Australia’s mining sector

For ‘Theresa’, the macho environment of the mine site on which her husband worked was particularly problematic. She noted that he brought the site back with him, ‘with his ape-man, puffed-out chest,’ and added that, ‘when they’re home you become their counsellor, you become everything’. Theresa also noted that the wives of mobile workers operate under code in which, ‘you’re not allowed to cry, you’re not allowed to say you’re not coping,’ adding that to do so would mean her husband would lose focus on his job or ‘soften-up’ to a level deemed unacceptable at the mining site.

To varying degrees, all three women spoke about the challenges of the homecoming and identified the difficulties of understanding each other’s experience. Though ‘Kate’, the third interviewee, acknowledged that the work done by her ex-partner was physically hard (they had recently separated), she also noted that, ‘obviously I haven’t been there, and I don’t know what it’s like’. At the same time, she considered his working environment an institutionalised experience, lacking some of the mental pressures placed on a home-maker: ‘He doesn’t have all the baggage and physical detritus that you have when you have two kids, two dogs, two cats, three chickens and 20 fish.’ She said that the homecoming was especially difficult as her partner wasn’t used to ‘having to take somebody else’s situation and emotions into consideration’.

For researcher David Bissell, these negative experiences fly in the face of the modern idea of an increasingly connected world. ‘We hear a lot about how technologies are keeping us closer together and creating a shrinking world,’ he says. ‘What was really striking about this project was that even with all these potentials for connection there are really problematic disconnections happening in ways that fly beneath the radar. Many of the people we talked to reflected on how this felt sense of space, the distance that opens up between people, can lead to all kinds of negative things.’

Bissell acknowledges that for some workers, particularly younger people without dependents, this type of high-paid work offers a sense of independence. But for those with families, the experiences recorded were generally negative. What’s more, the high pay attached to such work often meant people felt trapped by it, a phenomenon commonly referred to as ‘golden handcuffs’ in Australia. Bissell thinks that sharing stories is one of the most important answers to these problems. ‘It sounds a little obvious, but more support for mobile workers themselves and also their families is really vital,’ he says. ‘This might just be about sharing stories with prospective workers, or accounts of some of the challenges they might face. A lot of the people we talked to didn’t really know what they were getting themselves into.’

Bissell also points to the need for employers to take greater responsibility for workers and potentially devise better counselling programmes. While some employers, particularly those in the resources sector, do have employee assistance programmes, the workers Bissell spoke to were largely disparaging of them. ‘At the moment there is a downturn in the resources sector and so people were really worried about the impact of raising difficulties, especially when it comes to negotiating a new contract,’ says Bissell. ‘There needs to be a much bigger rethink about how these people can be supported in non-judgmental ways, because at the moment that really isn’t happening.’

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PEOPLE...

Cultures

The impact of mobile work on partners and families in Australia

Two researchers have identified a deep-rooted sense of disorientation and…

I’m a Geographer

Sean Sutton: Photojournalist at the Mines Advisory Group

Sean Sutton is a photojournalist and international communications manager for…

Development

Malaysia looks to capitalise on China’s taste for durian

As China’s demand for the notoriously smelly durian fruit soars…

Development

Clear Vision: How Sightgeist is battling blindness in developing countries

Event at the Science Museum aims to highlight the unaddressed disability…

Development

Open-source seeds: protecting new crops from privitisation

Concern about the increasing privatisation of seeds has resulted in…

Explorers

Kyrgyzstan and climate change: Kol Suu, the Naryn and the Fergana Valley

In the saddle with Katie Arnold as she rides, drives…

Development

Why the Brumadinho dam collapse wasn’t surprising

The recent dam collapse in Brazil could just be the…

Explorers

Watch Nekton's First Descent mission into the Indian Ocean

Watch the stunning live-stream from the bottom of the Indian…

Development

Predicting the unidentified carriers of zika, dengue and yellow fever

Where will the next virus outbreak emerge? A new model predicting…

Cultures

The indigenous people of Taiwan’s letter to Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping’s rhetoric has prompted a heartfelt but stern response…

Explorers

Plotting the Greater Patagonian Trail

The 3,000-kilometre Greater Patagonian Trail has no signposts, printed maps…

Development

The Women Who Mine

Female-led artisanal mining associations are fighting back against a predominately…

Development

Digging deeper wells in Bangladesh reduces arsenic poisoning

Once a constant threat across Bangladesh, arsenic poisoning has significantly reduced thanks to deeper wells

Development

How a once-maligned shrub can help farmers in Senegal grow better crops

Once dismissed as undesirable competitors, certain West African shrubs are now being recognised as…

Explorers

An international expedition to Antarctica’s icy frontier

In January 2019, a Dutch marine charity, the Flotilla Foundation,…

Explorers

George Boynton: the greatest explorer that never was

Charles Roberts reccounts the story of George Melville Boynton, perhaps the…

Cultures

Breaking the silence: infertility and stigma in Senegal

Infertility affects thousands of women across Senegal, yet the subject…

Development

The New Silk Road – An interactive look

Still puzzled by China’s trillion dollar masterplan for the future…

Development

Along the New Silk Road – Yiwu: The World Market

In this final instalment of our monthly series of reports…

Explorers

An all-female expedition to the North Pole

The Arabian Desert may not be everyone’s first choice when…