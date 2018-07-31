  2. Home/
  3. People/
  4. Cultures/
  5. City of Culture: returning to Māori roots

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

City of Culture: returning to Māori roots

City of Culture: returning to Māori roots Megan Laybourn
31 Jul
2018
The addition of traditional Māori names to Wellington’s urban landscape is proving traditional language can be applicable to 21st century environments

From Auckland to Christchurch, New Zealand’s urban landscape – including street names and major urban features – is often named after symbolic British motifs assigned by colonial settlers. This is perhaps most significant in the capital, Wellington, after Arthur Wellesley, first duke of Wellington. Wellington City Council aims to change this. In a policy entitled adopted last month, the council pledged to make the Māori language, ‘te reo’, a core part of Wellington’s identity by 2040, to make the language widely seen, heard and spoken throughout the capital.

‘For me, the te reo city policy is really exciting,’ says Dr Ocean Mercier, senior lecturer at the School of Māori Studies, Victoria University of Wellington. ‘Sometimes the English names mask really critical local information, both the immediately apparent and historic. For instance, the suburb where we work, Kelburn, used to be known as Pukehinau, “the hill where the Hinau trees grow”. Hinau trees were significant because of – among other things – their delicious berries.’

The policy’s first concrete step was central Civic Square officially being given the name Te Ngākau, which translates as ‘the heart’, to reflect the square’s role as the city’s social hub for all residents, while Wellington mayor Justin Lester revealed that the council are finalising te reo names for other parts of the city, such as the Botanic Gardens, and various city signage and public facilities. ‘At its heart it’s about recognising the long-standing relationship between “mana whenua” – the people with guardianship over a place – and the land,’ continues Mercier. ‘But then it’s also reflective of the relationship between mana whenua and more recent arrivals. It’s not just about the revitalisation of te reo names. It’s ideally about nurturing that relationship, and ensuring mana whenua have agency and voice in the urban space that grew up around them.’

‘We’re probably quick to assume anything Māori is, or must be, traditional,’ says Dr Vini Olsen-Reeder, lecturer at the School of Māori Studies. ‘The language is contemporary and pragmatic and totally fit for today’s society. That means letting the language breathe and grow as organically as English. This is the real power of applying this principle to naming urban and spatial planning.’

This was published in the August 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PEOPLE...

Cultures

City of Culture: returning to Māori roots

The addition of traditional Māori names to Wellington’s urban landscape is…

Cultures

Sidelining the Redskins – How US sports are facing an identity crisis

Native American communities in the US are devising their own…

Refugees

Calais: A continuing refugee crisis

Calais’ continuing refugee crisis may not make daily headlines now…

I’m a Geographer

Charles Stevens

With fellow student Tom Micklethwait, Charles is travelling the route…

Development

Along the New Silk Road – Bridging Eurasia: A look inside Małaszewicze

As part of our monthly series of reports looking at…

Development

The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’

Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number…

Explorers

Trapped beneath the Earth

For British cave divers, Chris Jewell and Jim Warny, who…

Cultures

[FROM THE ARCHIVE] A game of two hemispheres

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that football…

Development

Bottled gold – the unexpected side effects of recycling in Germany

A German recycling scheme is proving to be a source…

Development

Feeding the Galápagos

The Galápagos are often thought of as a unique natural…

Development

China’s plastic import ban in numbers

China’s ban on plastic imports will displace more than 110…

Cultures

ARCHIVE: Global Tactics – Football takes over the world

If you think you can escape the ballyhoo of the…

Cultures

CONIFA: the alternative World Cup

As the world’s top footballers battle it out in Russia,…

Cultures

Mincing words: the fight to define meat

The US meat industry is attempting to officially define ‘meat’…

Explorers

The Other Side of Ukraine

After Michael Pugh quit his job as a law firm partner…

Cultures

CONIFA: the World Cup for unrecognised nations

As the world prepares for the next FIFA tournament in…

Development

Rocky roads: reducing road deaths

Road collisions remain a leading cause of deaths and injuries…

I’m a Geographer

Lynne Corner: director of VOICE

Lynne Corner is director of VOICE – Valuing Our Intellectual Capital and…

Explorers

Mozambique: Islands in the sky

The biological wonders of Mozambique’s mountains have only recently been…

I’m a Geographer

Lloyd Figgins: expedition leader and travel safety expert

Lloyd Figgins is founder of LFL Global Risk Mitigation consultancy,…