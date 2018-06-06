CONIFA: the World Cup for unrecognised nations

As the world prepares for the next FIFA tournament in Russia, the top football teams from the world's unrecognised nations square off in London

The crowd cheers as the teams line up, ready for the national anthems. The stadium speaker crackles, then a rock song with smooth female vocals begins to play, to which the team in green-and-while stripes duly stand to attention. As their opponents' anthem plays, a bearded man in the stands sings along loudly, those around him nervously joining in. As the teams shake hands, and move into formation, a drum starts banging loudly, while a second man stands on his bench and bellows ‘Come on Panjab!’ This is a World Cup, but not as you've ever known it. Instead of Russia, we're in sunny Bracknell, Berkshire, for the CONIFA World Football Cup.

CONIFA stands for the Confederation of Independent Football Associations, those outside the FIFA sphere of influence. While as an organisation it may be only five years old, and have no full-time paid employees, it nevertheless as 47 members across five continents, representing over 5,500 ethnicities across 334 million people. From the tiny South Pacific island of Tuvalu to Ellan Vannin (also known as the Isle of Man), the Cascadia region of Oregon and Washington states to the war-torn region of Barawa, Somalia, technically the tournament hosts – and many more who didn't qualify for this tournament – the organisation aims to enable those who feel unrepresented by their own sovereignties to be able to participate in a world cup tournament. ‘CONIFA aims to build bridges between people, where others have built walls,’ says Sascha Düerkop, General Secretary of CONIFA. ‘We aim to give a voice to the voiceless and unheard.’

In Bracknell, it may only be the quarter final of the 2018 World Cup – the third tournament CONIFA has yet held – but it's a significant one. The world number side, Panjab, representing the world's 102 million Punjabi-speaking people, are facing the number two side, Padania, also known as the Pado Valley of Northern Italy. Panjab opened the tournament with an 8-0 thrashing of the north African region of Kabylia, but defeat against Western Armenia, combined with three successive wins for Padania, saw the top two sides meet in the first knockout round.

It's a slow start, the first shot being a long range Punjabi shot that flies over the goal, the Padania keeper certainly the busier. Shouts in English and Italian ring out around the ground, the 100 or so spectators making sure they get their voices heard. The prize of a semi final spot has players clearly motivated, as tackles come in hard, and numerous incidents end with players from both sides sprawled on the floor. A few sneaky shirt pulls sees the referee needing to brandish the yellow card on multiple occasions. Despite a breakaway one-on-one which one Padania striker manages to fire straight at the approaching keeper, the whistle blows for half time with the scores still level.

‘In my opinion, this tournament is pretty much the milestone for CONIFA,’ says Jens Jockel, CONIFA Asia President. ‘We had a great tournament two years ago, in Abkhazia [also won by Abkhazia, a separatist region claimed by Georgia], but this one is much more independent. For the first time we have a big main sponsor, which means a lot to us, and thanks to Paddy Power for realising this. It's the biggest tournament CONIFA has ever held.’ Jason Heaton, CONIFA Global Business Director, chimes in: ‘In the greatest city on earth, might I add. I think that anyone that wants to put a World Cup on in London, is expressing serious ambition.’

That ambition is not necessarily to support the independence movements of each of their members, they are a politically neutral organisation. As long as applicants satisfy the criteria of representing a linguistic and cultural minority, then they are welcome to compete against other members. ‘Don't want to be dragged into the politics, that's the whole point,’ says Heaton. ‘Ultimately CONIFA just wants to allow them to play football.’

‘Back in Abkhazia two years ago [the CONIFA 2016 World Football Cup], it was always about recognition as well as people,’ explains Jockel. ‘It meant a lot to them. For example after the tournament finished, the president got on stage and declared the next day a holiday for the whole country. So you see the importance for the people, and its really something they can identify with. You can't compare it to a FIFA nation.’

Back in Bracknell, the crowd gets more vocal in the second half, the sound of drumming ever more dominating. They are definitely overwhelmingly on the side of Panjab, but their players aren't able to respond, starting to struggle as Padania begin putting the pressure on. A goal-line clearance on the hour mark leads to a moment of controversy, as Padania claim it was courtesy of a rogue arm, but the referee waves it away. Moments later, he's pointing to the penalty spot, as yet another Padania player falls to the grass. There's nothing the goalkeeper can do the keep the scores level, the ball flying past him low as he dives to his left.

Padania are confident now. While the crowd screams for an equaliser, they soak up Panjab's attacks, eventually breaking away as the clock ticks to 90 minutes. With two strikers bearing down on his goal, and no defenders to be seen, the Panjab keeper makes a desperate attempt to tackle them himself, only to see the ball passed to the other strikers, who slides it into an empty net. The final whistle blows, and Panjab are out. Padania march on, to meet Northern Cyprus in the semi final, for a chance to play for the trophy against either Karpatalya, a Hungarian minority in west Ukraine, or Székely Land, a Hungarian minority in Romania's eastern Transylvania.

From the crowd-funding campaigns and direct involvement of Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar to get the Matabeleland team – from west Zimbabwe – to London, to the political objections against the Tibetan team's matches, most if not all of the CONIFA members and World Cup participants have had significant obstacles to overcome in order to logistically get themselves to London, something very few FIFA World Cup players will have to think about. With a final to come this weekend, and the 2019 CONIFA European Championship and 2020 World Football Cup around the corner, as well as proposed humanitarian projects, the scale of CONIFA's ambitions appears to extent far beyond this tournament. ‘We have a vision of creating a better world – bridging divides and creating a better world where no-one is a stranger,’ says CONIFA President Per-Anders Blind. ‘Football is a tool for a higher purpose.’