  2. Home/
  3. People/
  4. Cultures/
  5. CONIFA: the World Cup for unrecognised nations

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

CONIFA: the World Cup for unrecognised nations

Padania and Panjab players tussle in their quarter final match Padania and Panjab players tussle in their quarter final match Gary House/CONIFA
06 Jun
2018
As the world prepares for the next FIFA tournament in Russia, the top football teams from the world's unrecognised nations square off in London

The crowd cheers as the teams line up, ready for the national anthems. The stadium speaker crackles, then a rock song with smooth female vocals begins to play, to which the team in green-and-while stripes duly stand to attention. As their opponents' anthem plays, a bearded man in the stands sings along loudly, those around him nervously joining in. As the teams shake hands, and move into formation, a drum starts banging loudly, while a second man stands on his bench and bellows ‘Come on Panjab!’ This is a World Cup, but not as you've ever known it. Instead of Russia, we're in sunny Bracknell, Berkshire, for the CONIFA World Football Cup.

CONIFA stands for the Confederation of Independent Football Associations, those outside the FIFA sphere of influence. While as an organisation it may be only five years old, and have no full-time paid employees, it nevertheless as 47 members across five continents, representing over 5,500 ethnicities across 334 million people. From the tiny South Pacific island of Tuvalu to Ellan Vannin (also known as the Isle of Man), the Cascadia region of Oregon and Washington states to the war-torn region of Barawa, Somalia, technically the tournament hosts – and many more who didn't qualify for this tournament – the organisation aims to enable those who feel unrepresented by their own sovereignties to be able to participate in a world cup tournament. ‘CONIFA aims to build bridges between people, where others have built walls,’ says Sascha Düerkop, General Secretary of CONIFA. ‘We aim to give a voice to the voiceless and unheard.’

Padania Panjab 07

In Bracknell, it may only be the quarter final of the 2018 World Cup – the third tournament CONIFA has yet held – but it's a significant one. The world number side, Panjab, representing the world's 102 million Punjabi-speaking people, are facing the number two side, Padania, also known as the Pado Valley of Northern Italy. Panjab opened the tournament with an 8-0 thrashing of the north African region of Kabylia, but defeat against Western Armenia, combined with three successive wins for Padania, saw the top two sides meet in the first knockout round.

It's a slow start, the first shot being a long range Punjabi shot that flies over the goal, the Padania keeper certainly the busier. Shouts in English and Italian ring out around the ground, the 100 or so spectators making sure they get their voices heard. The prize of a semi final spot has players clearly motivated, as tackles come in hard, and numerous incidents end with players from both sides sprawled on the floor. A few sneaky shirt pulls sees the referee needing to brandish the yellow card on multiple occasions. Despite a breakaway one-on-one which one Padania striker manages to fire straight at the approaching keeper, the whistle blows for half time with the scores still level.

Padania Panjab 08

‘In my opinion, this tournament is pretty much the milestone for CONIFA,’ says Jens Jockel, CONIFA Asia President. ‘We had a great tournament two years ago, in Abkhazia [also won by Abkhazia, a separatist region claimed by Georgia], but this one is much more independent. For the first time we have a big main sponsor, which means a lot to us, and thanks to Paddy Power for realising this. It's the biggest tournament CONIFA has ever held.’ Jason Heaton, CONIFA Global Business Director, chimes in: ‘In the greatest city on earth, might I add. I think that anyone that wants to put a World Cup on in London, is expressing serious ambition.’

That ambition is not necessarily to support the independence movements of each of their members, they are a politically neutral organisation. As long as applicants satisfy the criteria of representing a linguistic and cultural minority, then they are welcome to compete against other members. ‘Don't want to be dragged into the politics, that's the whole point,’ says Heaton. ‘Ultimately CONIFA just wants to allow them to play football.’ 

‘Back in Abkhazia two years ago [the CONIFA 2016 World Football Cup], it was always about recognition as well as people,’ explains Jockel. ‘It meant a lot to them. For example after the tournament finished, the president got on stage and declared the next day a holiday for the whole country. So you see the importance for the people, and its really something they can identify with. You can't compare it to a FIFA nation.’

Padania Panjab 15

Back in Bracknell, the crowd gets more vocal in the second half, the sound of drumming ever more dominating. They are definitely overwhelmingly on the side of Panjab, but their players aren't able to respond, starting to struggle as Padania begin putting the pressure on. A goal-line clearance on the hour mark leads to a moment of controversy, as Padania claim it was courtesy of a rogue arm, but the referee waves it away. Moments later, he's pointing to the penalty spot, as yet another Padania player falls to the grass. There's nothing the goalkeeper can do the keep the scores level, the ball flying past him low as he dives to his left.

Padania are confident now. While the crowd screams for an equaliser, they soak up Panjab's attacks, eventually breaking away as the clock ticks to 90 minutes. With two strikers bearing down on his goal, and no defenders to be seen, the Panjab keeper makes a desperate attempt to tackle them himself, only to see the ball passed to the other strikers, who slides it into an empty net. The final whistle blows, and Panjab are out. Padania march on, to meet Northern Cyprus in the semi final, for a chance to play for the trophy against either Karpatalya, a Hungarian minority in west Ukraine, or Székely Land, a Hungarian minority in Romania's eastern Transylvania.

Padania Panjab 19

From the crowd-funding campaigns and direct involvement of Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar to get the Matabeleland team – from west Zimbabwe – to London, to the political objections against the Tibetan team's matches, most if not all of the CONIFA members and World Cup participants have had significant obstacles to overcome in order to logistically get themselves to London, something very few FIFA World Cup players will have to think about. With a final to come this weekend, and the 2019 CONIFA European Championship and 2020 World Football Cup around the corner, as well as proposed humanitarian projects, the scale of CONIFA's ambitions appears to extent far beyond this tournament. ‘We have a vision of creating a better world – bridging divides and creating a better world where no-one is a stranger,’ says CONIFA President Per-Anders Blind. ‘Football is a tool for a higher purpose.’

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PEOPLE...

Cultures

CONIFA: the World Cup for unrecognised nations

As the world prepares for the next FIFA tournament in…

Development

Rocky roads: reducing road deaths

Road collisions remain a leading cause of deaths and injuries…

I’m a Geographer

Lynne Corner: director of VOICE

Lynne Corner is director of VOICE – Valuing Our Intellectual Capital and…

Explorers

Mozambique: Islands in the sky

The biological wonders of Mozambique’s mountains have only recently been…

I’m a Geographer

Lloyd Figgins: expedition leader and travel safety expert

Lloyd Figgins is founder of LFL Global Risk Mitigation consultancy,…

Development

Clean, green machines – the technology cleaning our future

From plastic-eating enzymes and oil-sucking polymers to ‘deep learning’ robots…

Explorers

Fathers and sons: climbing Aconcagua

Children on the summit of Aconcagua are a rare sight.…

Explorers

Weddell Sea: finding the Endurance

A pioneering expedition in 2019 will search for the lost…

Explorers

Finding Eden: A Journey into the Heart of Borneo

In this exclusive extract from his newest book, founder and…

Cultures

China: land of milk and money

Growing demands for dairy products from an increasingly wealthy China…

Cultures

Antwerp’s humble diamantaires

Diamonds are perhaps the least modest of all jewels. But,…

I’m a Geographer

Kristy Leissle: lecturer and chocolate expert

Kristy Leissle is a scholar of the global cocoa and chocolate…

Explorers

On ancient land: hiking West Australia

The southwest corner of Western Australia is bursting with unique…

Cultures

Art on the border

Influencing international peace through street art

Explorers

Lesotho: Following the Horsemen

Mountain biking through mountainous Lesotho, Dan Milner found stunning landscapes,…

Refugees

Changing climate: new refugee visa?

New Zealand becomes the first country to propose humanitarian visas…

Explorers

Island man: survival in Panama

An eight-day survival course in the tropical Pearl Island archipelago…

Cultures

Cave secrets

Instead of gradually leaving Africa in a single wave, new…

Development

Iceland make gender pay gap illegal

Iceland has become the first country in the world to…

I’m a Geographer

Daniel Hume: naturalist and wilderness adventurer

Daniel Hume is a naturalist and wilderness adventurer. He was…