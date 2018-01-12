  2. Home/
  3. People/
  4. Cultures/
  5. Cave secrets

Cave secrets

Dr Douka and colleagues discuss findings at the Denisova Cave in Russia that cast new light on early human migration patterns Dr Douka and colleagues discuss findings at the Denisova Cave in Russia that cast new light on early human migration patterns Zelensky/Sab-Russian Academy of Science
12 Jan
2018
Instead of gradually leaving Africa in a single wave, new fossil discoveries are showing that early humans left the continent in multiple waves, across many tens of thousands of years

The spread of humanity through the ‘Out of Africa’ theory has been common knowledge for several decades. Yet new discoveries continue to tweak and evolve the narrative. New research on fossils retrieved from across China and Southeast Asia backs up a more recent idea that, instead of a single wave of migration around 60,000 years ago that carried our ancestors into Asia and then around the world, there were multiple waves of migration, dating back as long ago as 120,000 years (and quite potentially earlier), with instances of interbreeding often occurring along the way.

‘By bringing together all current evidence from archaeology, genetics and fossil finds, we demonstrate that, while post-60,000 years ago expansions certainly happened and greatly influenced the world as we know it today, this was not a simple, single and rapid expansion as one wave of movement, but a much more complicated situation,’ outlines Dr Katerina Douka, researcher in archaeological science at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany. ‘This was certainly not one early wave but multiple exits through time. Small hunting and gathering groups, moving in a piecemeal fashion, in different parts of Eurasia. Most of these lineages became locally extinct leaving no DNA trace in current peoples.’

map

Douka and her colleagues focused their most recent work on various sites across Asia, trying to fill in gaps in a region of the world that has been neglected when compared to well-studied sites in Europe and Africa. ‘Things have changed recently and there are a few, modern interdisciplinary projects in Asia that provide important new insights,’ she explains. ‘From the fieldwork in Arabia of Mike Petraglia and his team, to our work in Siberia, to Christopher Bae’s work in China and Korea, as well as the many Australian teams working in Southeast Asia, this is an exciting time – with new discoveries every few weeks.’

This is, of course, not to say that this latest research is fully capable of drawing a line underneath the remaining mysteries of early human migration. As Douka describes, there are still ‘gigantic geographic gaps’ which remain to be filled in across Asia. ‘Hopefully,’ she adds, ‘our publication will help local and international agencies to grasp the importance of undiscovered sites in regions such as Central Asia, in high-altitude cave sites across the continent, as well as in the periphery of what was once Sundaland [an ancient southeast Asian landmass covering what is now the Malay peninsula, Borneo, Sumatra, and much of the South China Sea].’

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in PEOPLE...

Cultures

Cave secrets

Instead of gradually leaving Africa in a single wave, new…

Development

Iceland make gender pay gap illegal

Iceland has become the first country in the world to…

I’m a Geographer

Daniel Hume: naturalist and wilderness adventurer

Daniel Hume is a naturalist and wilderness adventurer. He was…

Development

Field work: cotton picking in Uzbekistan

Human rights investigators have discovered widespread use of forced labour…

Development

On the front lines: female activism in Thailand

In Thailand, women are playing an ever-increasing role in environmental…

Cultures

Finding a future: the fate of St Helena

A British Overseas Territory, the home-in-exile of General Napoleon Bonaparte,…

Development

Home truths: habitats for a changing planet

Why a changing climate is forcing us to rethink our…

Development

E-waste rises in damning report

Only 20 per cent of electronic waste is being recycled…

Cultures

Bones of contention: the truth about Easter Island

Contrary to pervasive myth, Easter Islanders were resourceful and sensitive…

Explorers

Surveying Gaping Gill

With the world accurately navigated by multi-constellation satellites, what is…

Development

Unwanted side effects: the problems of antimalarials

A rapid malaria test has stemmed overuse of antimalarials, but…

I’m a Geographer

Hans Friederich: explorer and bamboo enthusiast

Hans Friederich is the director general for INBAR, the International…

Development

Power supply: mining for an ethical battery

A global boom in battery usage over the coming century…

I’m a Geographer

Prafulla Samantra: Indian environmental activist

Prafulla Samantra led a 12-year legal battle against the Indian government’s…

Explorers

Explore 2017: The value of field research

A selection of in-depth workshops at the RGS-IBG's Explore 2017…

Explorers

Down the Danube

Earlier this year, a group of packrafters set out on…

Development

The inspectors call: Chinese environmental crackdown

China’s central government is to shut down factories and punish local…

Explorers

Last of the Igu

While travelling across the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh,…

Explorers

Was Scott betrayed in Antarctica?

New evidence suggests the historic Antarctic expeditionary may have been…

I’m a Geographer

Gina Lopez: Environmental activist in the Philippines

Regina ‘Gina’ Lopez, an environmental activist, former Environmental Secretary to…