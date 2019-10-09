  2. Home/
  3. Opinions/
  4. Within decades, economic growth must cease – Chris Cunningham

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Within decades, economic growth must cease – Chris Cunningham

  • Written by  Chris Cunningham
  • Published in Opinions
The island of Vanuatu situated in the South Pacific Ocean The island of Vanuatu situated in the South Pacific Ocean
09 Oct
2019
Chris Cunningham, author of Climate Change and the Cargo Cult, argues that economic growth as we currently define it, is disastrous for the climate

During the Second World War, in several South Pacific Islands, and notably on what is now Vanuatu, local people saw the US and Allied military forces landing earth-moving equipment and quickly building makeshift airstrips. They noticed that very shortly afterwards, big aircraft landed and unloaded a cornucopia of cargo for the Allied troops. The locals were convinced that if they also cleared airstrips then they would be blessed by aircraft landing with cargo for them. Since then, any belief in future prosperity based on false premises has become known as a ‘cargo cult’.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

For the past two centuries, so seemingly wondrous have been the increases in industrial production and wealth of Western societies that we have come to believe that production will increase forever from unlimited resources of land, biomass and minerals, delivering us ever-increasing wealth. We are trapped in a cargo cult of our own making. Our cargo cult is degrading the environment within which we live, it threatens the very source of the resources we rely on for that production, and is changing our climate, mostly for the worse. Climate change, nevertheless, is but one of the symptoms of the disease that belief in ever-continuing growth in production has become: as our collection of ‘stuff’ becomes greater, our quality of life is in decline.

Since the beginnings of the Industrial Revolution, the population of the globe has increased more than nine-fold. Of that increase, two-thirds has occurred since 1950. The increase in the global economy has been even more dramatic. Global Gross product has grown forty-fold since 1750, of which growth 87 per cent has occurred since 1950: that is, within my own personal memory. Clearly, any anthropogenic effect on climate is related to the size of the global economy and is therefore much more recent than the mid-18th century. It really only dates significantly from the great industrial upsurge after World War II. Today’s warming is most likely a combination of natural and artificial causes, but artificial causes, largely over the past 70 years, do now appear to be dominant. In fact, anthropogenic warming may well be masking a current natural cooling cycle.

Weather creates climate – not the other way round – and climate change is nothing new. Earth’s climates are in a state of constant change. Climate is never stable. However, apart from minor effects of forest clearing and agriculture prior to the industrial age, only in the past 70 years or so have the activities of human beings significantly affected the climate of the globe.

Human-caused global warming can no longer be denied. Concentrations of anthropogenic carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases have grown steadily, and most likely exponentially, through the 20th century and into the 21st. The resulting climate crisis indeed threatens agricultural production and human comfort, but if climate change were our only concern, I have little doubt that human society could adapt to the new circumstances.

The greater threat comes from our production processes themselves. At the outside, the resources of the Earth can sustain a doubling of current human production. More likely an increase of 50 per cent over current global production will take us to the limits of physical production growth, for adverse effects of physical production are already clearly evident and numerous. Demand for energy runs parallel to that of production. The developed ‘Western’ nations – Western Europe, the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and a handful of other small, wealthy societies, between them currently have about 18 per cent of the global population. In 1990, however, this 18 per cent accounted for more than 70 per cent of global production, that is, a per capita share 11 times that of the remaining 82 per cent.

That remaining 82 per cent is bidding hard to catch up with the West. This is especially notable in the most populated parts of South Asia, China and India. If industrial growth continues apace, not only will human emissions lead to increasing warming of climates but, even more threateningly, global economic growth will batten on the world’s natural resources and especially on the biosphere (the total of all living things) which is the ultimate source of all physical wealth: indeed it is already doing so.

Within decades, economic growth, at least as we currently define it, must cease. If we want a world where we are not running down our natural capital, where poverty is eliminated, where societies, if not individuals, are more or less equal in per capita wealth and opportunity, and people can lead interesting and fulfilling, if less materialistic lives, then the per capita physical production and consumption of the West must fall to something like 25 per cent of its present value.

Chris Cunningham is a retired associate professor of urban and regional planning at the University of New England, Australia and is the author of Climate Change and the Cargo Cult, out now, published by Austin Macauley, London

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

2019sub7

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST OPINIONS

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in OPINIONS...

Opinions

Within decades, economic growth must cease – Chris Cunningham

Chris Cunningham, author of Climate Change and the Cargo Cult,…

Opinions

Climate science: an intricate web of unknown outcomes

As the Amazon burns, Marco Magrini feels that it’s time…

Opinions

Super grass: Building the future with bamboo

A new training course in Bali is hoping to change…

Opinions

Is planting trees the best use of land?

Trees have many uses when it comes to better planetary…

Opinions

The dangerous state of the world’s large river basins

Appreciation of anthropogenic changes in the world’s great rivers needs…

Opinions

Computer says no – Why UK visa applicants are at the mercy of algorithms

The reliance on outsourcing for processing UK immigration cases is…

Opinions

Western appetites are the new threat to global food security

Why avocados, coffee and citrus fruit are driving a need…

Opinions

Why Apollo 11’s giant leap gives us hope for climate change today

What lessons can we learn from the build up and…

Opinions

When a natural disaster strikes, it’s too late to start making maps

Since the 2010 earthquake in Haiti the way in which…

Opinions

Women’s skills are undervalued in the global value chain

Professor Stephanie Barrientos is a researcher at the Global Development…

Opinions

Refugees can be at the heart of a change in British food culture

Andrea Rasca is the founder of Mercato Metropolitano, a vibrant food market…

Opinions

Young leaders are our best chance to fight terrorism

Kate Robertson is the co-founder of One Young World, an…

Opinions

Turning the Sahara into a Solar Farm

Professor Amin Al-Habaibeh, professor of intelligent engineering systems at Nottingham…

Opinions

Floating Deep Farms to feed a growing population

Professor Saffa Riffat explains the potential of Floating Deep Farms…

Opinions

Listen to youth climate protestors

It’s time to listen to the children, says Marco Magrini

Opinions

[FROM THE ARCHIVE] Danger in store

In October 1985, consultant mining engineer Chandra Durve and Dr Edward…

Opinions

Brumadinho dam collapse: mining industry needs radical change to avoid future disasters

Reprinted with permission from The Conversation

Opinions

Young people schooling ‘old guard’ on climate change

Innovative efforts and passionate activism by tomorrow’s generations are making…

Opinions

Agricultural practices contribute to global air pollution, the industry must adapt

Gary Fuller is an air pollution scientist at King’s College…

Opinions

How technology is taking wildlife conservation to the next level

We’ve reached a critical juncture in the illegal poaching of…