  2. Home/
  3. Opinions/
  4. Ailing empires

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Ailing empires

  • Written by  Julian Sayarer
  • Published in Opinions
Who will succeed the United States of America at the top of the world&#039;s hegemonic order? Who will succeed the United States of America at the top of the world's hegemonic order? Anna Om
16 Jul
2018
Is the world going another transfer of power? Julian Sayarer ponders where this moment in history might lead

All through history, a central question is who holds power before and who holds it afterwards: who is the hegemon? The French Empire of the 17th century had become the British by the end of the 18th, the American by the 20th. In international relations, this concept of a power holder at the centre of an order falls under the doctrine outlined variously by Robert Keohane and Immanuel Wallerstein, of hegemonic stability theory (HST).

Since the financial crisis of 2008, the world has been in a state of flux that has challenged hegemonic order, but is yet to return from the flux with a new hegemon. For now, the US, though in the descendant, is still nominally it and still reaps advantages of that fragile supremacy: a veneer of legitimacy to wars for resources and influence, the boon of international trade conducted in its currency, the norms of the world order drafted in its desired image.

Within the theory is the notion that the hegemon suffers stresses and frictions as a result of its centrality. It benefits from its position, but has to maintain certain inputs to keep it all turning. Hegemonic stability theory posits that, at some point, maintaining these inputs wears down and depletes the hegemon, which falls so that another takes its place. The first signs of this are perhaps always going to be small. Presidents Putin, Erdoğan and Rouhani of Russia, Turkey and Iran assemble at the 2017 Astana Peace Process – the US disposable, in ways recently unthinkable, to the main chance of peace in Syria.

It would be hard to imagine an area of politics more dominated by men than foreign policy, so that where women do arrive they tend to emulate male traits: Hillary Clinton’s ‘We came, we saw, he died’ of Muammar Gaddafi, was every bit as distasteful and macho as Joe Biden’s ‘Bin Laden’s dead and General Motors is alive.’ A more positive example of how women can intersect foreign policy would be the recent decision by Belgium to appoint a female ambassador to that most patriarchal of states, Saudi Arabia.

Change here fits in with the expanding movement for female empowerment – be that in the right to expect more of male behaviour, to be heard where speaking out on abusive behaviour or the closing of the gender pay gap. If the US has been the international hegemon of the last century, there is no question that in gender terms it has been the male. Men have had the running of both industrial and post-industrial society, conferring great advantages of prestige, pay and power disproportionately upon them.

In keeping with the logic of HST, those advantages have not come without costs upon men, who fall at the centre of global, economic and domestic orders, but bear burdens in fulfilling this role. The expectations of breadwinner and the denial of emotions are two features of patriarchy that do much to incubate the culture of toxic masculinity that #metoo has drawn into the light. Toxic masculinity is an abuse of power that manifests itself in greed, harassment and lack of self-control, all of it readable as the crumbling of a gendered infrastructure.

While foreign policy is perhaps the world’s most public spectacle and gender politics the most private, it is powerful to see the international hegemon of Pax Americana on the slide just as the gender hegemon of patriarchy also begins to look ever more fragile. That the two downfalls might happen simultaneously offers help on how to understand their characteristics, and the features of what comes next. It was historically the case in anthropology that female ethnographers produced more insightful findings because, where their male counterparts had access and thus a fixation on chiefs and elders, women were more likely to talk inside the home, the community, to observe and create a more accurate rendering of social fabric. International relations, while often fantastically abstract of individual lives, are only an output and macrocosm of seven billion lives lived overwhelmingly on highly gendered terms. That a hegemon of geopolitics and gender might fall at the same time could offer a rare opportunity to reimagine our world on terms we desire rather than merely tolerate.

It’s important to stress a key criticism of HST – its failure to envisage a world without a hegemon. Just as gender begins to be seen as a less binary notion, so too are international relations obliged to reckon for the global equivalent – multipolarity: a world with a weakening US, rising China, and Russian influence in the Middle East.

A transformation into this healthier way of seeing the world is long overdue. The male mindset of hegemonic foreign policy has only bequeathed us axis politics, the sort of myopia that welcomes small liberalisations in an allied state such as Saudi Arabia, but acquiesces to its war that only lays the conditions for extremism and conservatism in a non-allied state such as Yemen. Watching diplomats ameliorate the world’s evils with this sort of primitive logic is akin to watching a right-handed person try to cut paper with left-handed scissors. The 21st century, already so transboundary, will demand far greater nuance.

Julian Sayarer is the author of four books, the latest, All at Sea, was Geographical’s March 2018 Book of the Month. His previous title, Interstate, won the Stanford Dolman award for its story of a hitchhiked journey from New York to San Francisco

Click here to purchase All at Sea by Julian Sayarer via Amazon

This was published in the July 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST OPINIONS

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in OPINIONS...

Opinions

Ailing empires

Is the world going another transfer of power? Julian Sayarer…

Opinions

The case for ‘pop-up’ vaccine factories

It’s time to stop relying on traditional commercial methods when…

Opinions

Conserving honey bees does not help wildlife

Lack of pollination of commercial crops is an issue of…

Opinions

Aid effectiveness in a changing world

Where does aid go from here? Pablo Yanguas calls for…

Opinions

North Korea: busting common myths

Would North Korea give up its nuclear weapons? Would an…

Opinions

Tackling the Ganges superbugs

It’s time to tackle the hidden superbug menace in India’s…

Opinions

Smart cities are key to fight against climate change

Earlier this month, an international sustainability conference brought together 400…

Opinions

Polar Politics: changing Arctic climate

On the Southern edge of the remote Kongsfjorden (King’s Fjord)…

Opinions

Why all geography teachers should teach their students to be explorers

Exploring outdoors and in different places is important throughout our…

Opinions

The ticking timebomb of ocean plastics

Something has gone badly wrong with our planet’s oceans. If…

Opinions

The geography of Brexit

Taking a wider look at Brexit from a geography standpoint

Opinions

The future of food security

The blockade of imports into Qatar by its Gulf neighbours…

Opinions

Development’s End

Is it time for a new and radical approach to alleviating…

Opinions

Could plastic-free aisles save our oceans?

Plastic-free aisles in our local supermarkets may just be key…

Opinions

The Bali dog-meat trade: questioning our own habits

As reports of tourists being fed dog meat in Bali…

Opinions

Wild meat: rewilding and hunting

The idea of rewilding boar into the UK’s landscapes is…

Opinions

The Chicken Economy

2017 is the Chinese year of the chicken. This year, the…

Opinions

Lost histories: why films are failing the past

Despite the many claims of authenticity, modern filmmaking is still…

Opinions

The geography of teeth

With medical (and especially dental) tourism on the rise, Vitali…

Opinions

Saving bugs in the name of drugs

More drugs than you might think are derived from, or…