  2. Home/
  3. Opinions/
  4. Aid effectiveness in a changing world

Our directory of things of interest

Aid effectiveness in a changing world

  • Written by  Pablo Yanguas
  • Published in Opinions
Aid effectiveness in a changing world
09 Apr
2018
Where does aid go from here? Pablo Yanguas calls for donor countries to embrace the complex internationalism required for effective development 

The world of foreign aid is changing. Walk down the streets of Kampala and Dhaka and you will notice significant changes from the way things were barely a decade ago. Brand new cars ferrying around businesspeople with transnational ventures. Cosmopolitan youth wielding smartphones that allow them to bypass the old constraints of lacking infrastructure. New roads laid down by heavy machinery and workers bearing the logo of Chinese companies. It is a shifting landscape that belies the massive technological and financial transformations that have become a synonym with 21st century development. 

With the arrival of start-ups and philanthropists, South-South cooperation, and access to private finance, the space for traditional donors like the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) is rapidly shrinking. Most of the ‘quick wins’ have been secured or can be achieved without much of a role for aid agencies. What will be their role, then? Essentially, DFID and its peers are left with either intractable places, or intractable problems. Large swaths of the globe that have barely any significance for great powers or global markets, such as Afghanistan or the Democratic Republic of Congo. Or tricky processes of institutional change that are likely to attract controversy and opposition – such as public finance reform or anti-corruption – but that are essential foundations for long-term sustainable development. Donors’ jobs are going to get much harder, much more quickly.

dhakaParts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, paint a very different picture from even just ten years ago (Image: Arts Vector)

Fortunately, over the last decade, small pockets of innovators, researchers and bureaucratic insurgents in almost every aid organisation have been quietly preparing for this exact challenge. They have devised new tools to make traditional development assistance more politically savvy, better grounded in local efforts, and more responsive to complexity and contingency. A new norm is emerging in the world of aid that sees donors not as protagonists, but as enablers or catalysts of meaningful institutional change led by local advocates and reformers. This movement has yet to find the best set of frameworks and tools to displace business-as-usual, but at the very least it is trying to address the kinds of intractable places and intractable problems that will increasingly occupy foreign aid.

Unfortunately, over the same ten years, the development industry has endured a relentless push by the ‘counter-bureaucracy’, to use the term popularised by former USAID administrator Andrew Natsios. The fact that even a small-state Republican such as Natsios could be so dismayed by the counter-bureaucracy is a testimony to its scale and intrusiveness. In the United Kingdom, requirements introduced by the Coalition government in 2010 have forced DFID, charities and private providers to spend ridiculous amounts of time with compliance tasks, striving to demonstrate value-for-money for every penny spent. Even if, as we know from our own chequered history, the complexity and uncertainty of development does not lend itself very well to bean counting and precise calculations. 

The counter-bureaucracy has forced aid practitioners to choose between projects that have easy-to-measure but seldom transformative results (like vaccination and other short-term fixes), and projects that have transformative but hard-to-measure impact (like institutional reform). The former are easily translated into headlines and ministerial websites, whereas the latter are often obfuscated under layers of more or less spurious numbers that fail to provide an accurate portrayal of how development happens on the ground. And that is the perverse effect of the aid counter-bureaucracy, in the US, the UK, and elsewhere: under the ostensible goal of achieving greater transparency and accountability, it is forcing the development industry into a survival logic that worsens the public’s understanding of what aid effectiveness truly means.

churchill rooseveltIn 1941, Prime Minister Churchill and US President Roosevelt devised the Atlantic Charter

Thus, while welcome changes in the developing world will make the work of aid agencies harder, the future of effectiveness begins at home, in donor countries. The lack of public knowledge about development and the relative isolation of the aid community have made it a safe target of opportunity for those battling for a larger prize: internationalism versus nationalism, openness versus closure, exchange versus protection. The aid system was born out of great power politics in the aftermath of World War II, but its underlying ideals can be traced back to an earlier moment of hope in the face of hopelessness: the 1941 Atlantic Charter in which Winston Churchill and Franklin D Roosevelt called for a world free from want and fear. That foundation of humane internationalism is what enabled the aid system to grow and mature over six decades. Today it is under attack by opportunistic leaders who use populism to mask their lack of real principles.

That is the challenge of aid effectiveness in a changing world. The development community has already spent considerable time finding better ways to deal with more difficult operating environments and more transformative forms of impact. But practitioners will not enjoy the freedom to pursue this kind of real effectiveness unless donor publics – all of us – are ready to embrace the complexity and contingency of development, but also the humane internationalism that foreign aid requires to thrive. 

Pablo Yanguas is a consultant and a Research Fellow at the Global Development Institute, University of Manchester. He is the author of Why We Lie About Aid: Development and the Messy Politics of Change

This was published in the April 2018 edition of Geographical magazine.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST OPINIONS

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in OPINIONS...

Opinions

Aid effectiveness in a changing world

Where does aid go from here? Pablo Yanguas calls for…

Opinions

North Korea: busting common myths

Would North Korea give up its nuclear weapons? Would an…

Opinions

Tackling the Ganges superbugs

It’s time to tackle the hidden superbug menace in India’s…

Opinions

Smart cities are key to fight against climate change

Earlier this month, an international sustainability conference brought together 400…

Opinions

Polar Politics: changing Arctic climate

On the Southern edge of the remote Kongsfjorden (King’s Fjord)…

Opinions

Why all geography teachers should teach their students to be explorers

Exploring outdoors and in different places is important throughout our…

Opinions

The ticking timebomb of ocean plastics

Something has gone badly wrong with our planet’s oceans. If…

Opinions

The geography of Brexit

Taking a wider look at Brexit from a geography standpoint

Opinions

The future of food security

The blockade of imports into Qatar by its Gulf neighbours…

Opinions

Development’s End

Is it time for a new and radical approach to alleviating…

Opinions

Could plastic-free aisles save our oceans?

Plastic-free aisles in our local supermarkets may just be key…

Opinions

The Bali dog-meat trade: questioning our own habits

As reports of tourists being fed dog meat in Bali…

Opinions

Wild meat: rewilding and hunting

The idea of rewilding boar into the UK’s landscapes is…

Opinions

The Chicken Economy

2017 is the Chinese year of the chicken. This year, the…

Opinions

Lost histories: why films are failing the past

Despite the many claims of authenticity, modern filmmaking is still…

Opinions

The geography of teeth

With medical (and especially dental) tourism on the rise, Vitali…

Opinions

Saving bugs in the name of drugs

More drugs than you might think are derived from, or…

Opinions

Sharing the Urban Commons

The growth of cities is one of the defining challenges…

Opinions

Ukraine’s New Dignity

On a long-awaited return to Ukraine, Vitali Vitaliev finds a…

Opinions

Explore 2016: Exploration in the 21st century

The world is changing, but one thing stays the same…