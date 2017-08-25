  2. Home/
  3. Opinions/
  4. The geography of Brexit

The geography of Brexit

  • Written by  Dr Helen F Wilson
  • Published in Opinions
The geography of Brexit lazyllama
25 Aug
2017
Taking a wider look at Brexit from a geography standpoint

Many explanations have been put forward to make sense of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union. Brexit has been cast as evidence of a divided nation, as another example of the rise of populism, and as the result of a protest by those left behind by globalisation and the ongoing effects of austerity.

Brexit has also been described as yet another symptom of an identity crisis and as the expression of anxieties rooted in Britain’s geopolitical decline, legacies of empire and long-standing apathy towards Europe.

For geographers, an appreciation of how Brexit saturates everyday life in different ways is crucial. It is important to understand why Brexit happened, just as it is important to anticipate what its future implications might be for the societies it will affect.

Equally, it is also necessary to consider how Brexit is already shaping everyday life, how it touches people and becomes personal in different ways. This understanding of the effects of geopolitics on a society is at the root of geographic knowledge.

The referendum was divisive. At a basic level, Brexit has drawn a line between ‘leavers’ and ‘remainers’, between the UK and the EU, and between different forms of citizenship and status both in the UK and beyond. In the aftermath of the vote, much was made of the apparent divisions between old and young, different regions, and different forms of class, while there was a much reported and significant spike in hate crime and incidents of violence.

Media reports of the intolerance and hate that surfaced took in a range of sites and forms – attacks in the street and on public transport, altercations at supermarket check-outs, bullying in school playgrounds, racist graffiti and assaults on cultural centres.

Less discussed are the other forms of division that have emerged after the referendum and which continue to shape how people relate to Brexit as the negotiations get under way. Family relations, neighbourly associations, and relationships in the workplace have all been affected.

wilsonDr Wilson will be participating in ‘Brexit: a geographical conversation’ at the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG)

Friendships that have ended abruptly, spouses who won’t talk about the vote, and people who feel isolated at work because they voted differently to their colleagues are just some of the examples given of the ways in which Brexit has touched people personally.

The personal effects of Brexit are intensified as different predications, challenges and opportunities are discussed. Stories about the economy, trading relations, consumer costs, access to healthcare, the right to remain, and the freedom of movement, are combined with accounts of a crumbling NHS, new agricultural agreements, job centres, local markets, and failing industry.

Whatever the focus, these stories combine hopes for a better future with worries over an unsettled present and the potential for future losses. As stories circulate, Brexit continues to give rise to new forms of division and people have developed a variety of strategies to deal with ongoing tensions or, in some cases, to avoid them altogether.

At the same time new forms of solidarity and belonging have also emerged, presenting a far more complicated picture to analyse. What connects these accounts are the very ordinary spaces in which Brexit appears. While the conditions of Brexit are negotiated behind ‘closed doors’ – whether in courtrooms, offices of state, in Parliament or throughout the corridors of Brussels – Brexit also surfaces and shapes interactions in school sports-halls, at the dinner table, in the pub, at family weddings and during taxi rides to town.

This is a very different ‘Brexit geography’ to the kind that focuses on international relations, national borders and economic regions, but is one that is equally central to people’s experience of it as a political and geographical event.

Asking how people, groups and organisations relate to Brexit in everyday situations allows us to focus on the event of Brexit as it unfolds. There was, and still is, no consensus about what Britain’s post-Brexit future will look like and the stories that people tell about Brexit continue to be contradictory and divergent, taking on new meaning as Britain’s futures are anticipated, hoped for, ignored, denied or otherwise related to. It is in and through ordinary spaces and relationships that Brexit takes shape as a collection of attachments, emotions and ideas, and it is to these everyday spaces and relationships of Brexit that geographers are ideally placed to attend.

Dr Wilson is a Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at Durham University. Along with Professor Ben Anderson, she will be part of a wider look at Brexit from a geography standpoint taking place taking place on 29 August ahead of the Society’s Annual International Conference. For more details and to register for tickets, please visit: geog.gr/agc-brexit

This was published in the September 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST OPINIONS

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

Target Ovarian Cancer

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in OPINIONS...

Opinions

The geography of Brexit

Taking a wider look at Brexit from a geography standpoint

Opinions

The future of food security

The blockade of imports into Qatar by its Gulf neighbours…

Opinions

Development’s End

Is it time for a new and radical approach to alleviating…

Opinions

Could plastic-free aisles save our oceans?

Plastic-free aisles in our local supermarkets may just be key…

Opinions

The Bali dog-meat trade: questioning our own habits

As reports of tourists being fed dog meat in Bali…

Opinions

Wild meat: rewilding and hunting

The idea of rewilding boar into the UK’s landscapes is…

Opinions

The Chicken Economy

2017 is the Chinese year of the chicken. This year, the…

Opinions

Lost histories: why films are failing the past

Despite the many claims of authenticity, modern filmmaking is still…

Opinions

The geography of teeth

With medical (and especially dental) tourism on the rise, Vitali…

Opinions

Saving bugs in the name of drugs

More drugs than you might think are derived from, or…

Opinions

Sharing the Urban Commons

The growth of cities is one of the defining challenges…

Opinions

Ukraine’s New Dignity

On a long-awaited return to Ukraine, Vitali Vitaliev finds a…

Opinions

Explore 2016: Exploration in the 21st century

The world is changing, but one thing stays the same…

Opinions

The Way Forward

We live in an age where awe and wonder at the…

Opinions

Ecological Effects

$150million. That is the estimated black market value of the…

Opinions

The Bug Picture

How many other species do we share our planet with?…

Opinions

The genius loci

Geography – both physical and human – can help people…

Opinions

Unnatural Climates

Whether anthropogenic climate change began over 8,000 years ago or within…

Opinions

Dwindling water from glaciers, and the hope in technology

Could artificial dams, placed at the heads of glaciers be…

Opinions

Opinions Special – Geography after Brexit

What does a life outside the European Union mean for…