  2. Home/
  3. Opinions/
  4. Could plastic-free aisles save our oceans?

Could plastic-free aisles save our oceans?

  • Written by  Frederikke Magnussen
  • Published in Opinions
Plastics in the ocean Plastics in the ocean Rich Carey
05 Jul
2017
Plastic-free aisles in our local supermarkets may just be key to fighting global food insecurity says Frederikke Magnussen

Frederikke Magnussen is Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet. To read more about the campaign visit aplasticplanet.com.

It is widely accepted that plastic waste is the scourge of our oceans, yet few recognise it as a major threat to food security. As the rubbish heap piles up, plastic’s contamination of the food chain is only set to get worse in the decades head.

Headline figures about the extent of the plastic crisis have secured countless column inches around the world. Campaigners often cite the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s claim that there is set to be more plastic than fish in the sea by 2050. Despite heightened public awareness of the link between plastic waste and environmental degradation, little attention is paid to how plastic is being allowed to contaminate the food chain.

We currently dump eight million tonnes of plastic into global ocean. Every minute we dump the equivalent of one garbage truck’s worth of plastic into global seas. In some areas of the South Pacific, plastic debris is thought to outnumber plankton by a ratio of six to one. The pollution problem shows no sign of going away any time soon however, with plastic taking potentially thousands of years to degrade in water.

When plastic debris finds its way into the ocean, it is ingested by fish who confuse it for food. People then eat this fish, themselves swallowing hundreds of small plastic pieces. A landmark University of Ghent study in 2016 revealed that British seafood eaters risk ingesting up to 11,000 pieces of plastic each year. As a nation of fish and chip lovers, this casts serious doubts on the safety of our national dish.

British seafood eaters risk ingesting up to 11,000 pieces of plastic each year

Last year a UN Environment Project cast serious doubt on the safety of plastic-contaminated fish. The report claimed that that people who consume plastic-contaminated fish may be exposed to chemicals that can cause poisoning, infertility, cancer and genetic disruption. With around a third of fish caught off the coast of southwest England thought to contain traces of plastic, this calls into question the UK’s ability to secure a sustainable supply of safe seafood.

A growing body of evidence also points to the fact that the leaching of phthalate chemicals used in plastic packaging into food may also endanger human health. Various studies have been done into the toxicity of these ubiquitous substances – including the landmark CHAP (Chronic Hazard Advisory Panel) report on phthalates, published by the US Federal Government in late 2014. The study raised concerns that phthalates may be carcinogenic in high doses.

With little attention paid to plastic’s contamination of the food chain, it’s clear that government and industry action on the issue may be a long way off. We should await with baited breath the outcome of Chief Medical Officer for England Dame Sally Davies’ study into the health impact of plastic particles found in fish. Due to report later this year, the study may be the wake-up call that we badly need in the UK.

The obvious solution to the plastic crisis is to reduce our consumption of single-use plastic packaging which is half of our yearly plastic production. Last year I realised I had to do something positive to stem the tide of plastic pollution. I started A Plastic Planet with my friend and serial entrepreneur Sian Sutherland after we both worked on the launch of the film, A Plastic Ocean. The film illustrates the shocking extent of the plastic pollution crisis that mankind faces. Learning from this experience inspired me to take the plastic-free message to the next level. I wanted to do something about the curse of throwaway plastic, not just talk or think about it.

And so A Plastic Planet was born. It is a campaign for the doers not the thinkers. It’s for those of us who worry about the damage we are doing every time we buy trolley-loads of groceries covered in single-use plastic packaging that will remain on the Earth long after we are gone. The campaign has thus far secured wide-ranging amongst politicians, food security experts and the public. We’ve also managed to assemble a stable of celebrity ambassadors including the adventurer Ben Fogle.

Our campaign is based on a simple premise: you can buy gluten-free, dairy-free, and fat-free, so why not plastic-free? It’s about choice. A Plastic-Free aisle would give consumers the chance to reject goods laden with plastic in favour of more sustainable alternatives.

This month we are bidding to convince Britain’s supermarket bosses that a Plastic-Free aisle would be good for business, good for the planet, and good for our children’s health. We think the supermarkets are perfectly placed to deliver the positive change generations to come so badly need. A Plastic-Free aisle would be the first step on a journey to healthier future for future generations and the planet they will inherit.

Note: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the positions of the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) or Geographical.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST OPINIONS

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in OPINIONS...

Opinions

Could plastic-free aisles save our oceans?

Plastic-free aisles in our local supermarkets may just be key…

Opinions

The Bali dog-meat trade: questioning our own habits

As reports of tourists being fed dog meat in Bali…

Opinions

Wild meat: rewilding and hunting

The idea of rewilding boar into the UK’s landscapes is…

Opinions

The Chicken Economy

2017 is the Chinese year of the chicken. This year, the…

Opinions

Lost histories: why films are failing the past

Despite the many claims of authenticity, modern filmmaking is still…

Opinions

The geography of teeth

With medical (and especially dental) tourism on the rise, Vitali…

Opinions

Saving bugs in the name of drugs

More drugs than you might think are derived from, or…

Opinions

Sharing the Urban Commons

The growth of cities is one of the defining challenges…

Opinions

Ukraine’s New Dignity

On a long-awaited return to Ukraine, Vitali Vitaliev finds a…

Opinions

Explore 2016: Exploration in the 21st century

The world is changing, but one thing stays the same…

Opinions

The Way Forward

We live in an age where awe and wonder at the…

Opinions

Ecological Effects

$150million. That is the estimated black market value of the…

Opinions

The Bug Picture

How many other species do we share our planet with?…

Opinions

The genius loci

Geography – both physical and human – can help people…

Opinions

Unnatural Climates

Whether anthropogenic climate change began over 8,000 years ago or within…

Opinions

Dwindling water from glaciers, and the hope in technology

Could artificial dams, placed at the heads of glaciers be…

Opinions

Opinions Special – Geography after Brexit

What does a life outside the European Union mean for…

Opinions

Rewilding needs an enabling policy environment

Rewilding needs to be positioned as a forward looking and…

Opinions

Refugee resettlement: Britain’s missed opportunities

The UK has a two-track system of support that distinguishes…

Opinions

Understanding geographies of peace

Peace rarely makes the headlines, meanwhile accounts of violence prove…