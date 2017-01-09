  2. Home/
  3. Opinions/
  4. Ukraine’s New Dignity

Ukraine’s New Dignity

  • Written by  Vitali Vitaliev
  • Published in Opinions
Independence Square, Kiev, Ukraine Independence Square, Kiev, Ukraine joyfull
09 Jan
2017
On a long-awaited return to Ukraine, Vitali Vitaliev finds a very different country from the one he once left behind

In 1994, while living in London, a Channel 4 documentary gave me the opportunity to briefly return to Ukraine, my newly-independent, long-suffering motherland that I had originally left in 1978.

That was my very first glimpse of it as a separate country, no longer a province of the Soviet Empire where one could go to prison just for uttering the words ‘independence’ or ‘Ukrainian passport’ or for displaying a blue-and-yellow flag. I will never forget how two of my friends were expelled from the University of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, simply for speaking Ukrainian to each other. They were accused of ‘Ukrainian bourgeois nationalism’. What was so nationalistic, let alone ‘bourgeois’, about speaking their own language in their own country? Only God, or possibly Brezhnev, knew.

In 1994, my mother country seemed desperate, impoverished and confused. An oblong dusty mirror – part and parcel of every Soviet immigration point – hung above my head in the narrow passage of the Kiev airport passport control. The purpose of that overhead mirror had been a mystery. Was it designed to allow the border guard to scrutinise the crown of your head for signs of a toupee, or help him intercept your dissident thoughts? Or was its purpose to make every visitor feel like a trespasser?

One scene has been firmly imprinted in my memory from that visit: a beggar girl, no more than seven-years-old, sitting on the ground in Kiev’s newly renamed Independence (formerly October Revolution) Square – the same square where 100 protesters, the so-called ‘heavenly hundred’, would perish during the Maidan uprising 20 years later in 2014. Since coins had become victims of hyperinflation and no longer in use, passers-by tossed Ukrainian coupons, a kind of temporary currency, at the girl and she was half-submerged underneath those rumpled confetti-like pieces, not worth the paper they were printed on. In more poetical moments, I thought then that the beggar girl could be the young independent Ukraine reincarnated.

Ukraine is no longer a desperate beggar girl. A new emerging dignity can be felt everywhere – the dignity of a young and courageous nation confident of its future

Now, in 2016 after another 22 years of absence, I have returned once more and in the process have experienced a shock from which I am still reeling. My native country, or at least its capital Kiev, has become a different place. Having half-expected to find a bedraggled war-torn city, I was stunned by its impeccably clean streets and countless bars, coffee-shops and restaurants full of locals; by its shady boulevards and parks where, just like in my childhood, young families promenaded of an evening while older folks were engrossed in seemingly endless chess games on benches under acacia trees. The whole of Khreshchatik, Kiev’s main thoroughfare, would get pedestrianised at weekends, with children playing in all ten of its empty traffic lanes.

The city appeared safe, calm and relaxed, with the only reminders of the ongoing war in Donbass to be found in newspapers and in fresh memorial plates on some of the buildings. People were reluctant to talk about the war, just taking it in their stride, as if still refusing to believe that their largely Russian-speaking nation had seen a large chunk of its territory annexed.

The biggest change, however, has befallen the Ukrainians themselves. I had always been of the opinion that it would take several generations to shake off that haunted Soviet look from peoples’ faces, that peculiar I-am-waiting-to-be-hurt expression which I used to call ‘the seal of oppression’. In 2016 Kiev, it is all but gone: its residents appear confident and relaxed – a westernised, if not quite ‘western’ crowd in westernised, if not quite ‘western’ streets, dotted with ‘Censorship is banned by law’ posters and banners promoting human rights. It was indeed a ‘brave new world’ born out of war, hypocrisy and centuries of oppression.

Ukraine is no longer a desperate beggar girl. A new emerging dignity can be felt everywhere – the dignity of a young and courageous nation confident of its future. ‘It is Maidan that gave us this new confidence,’ a Kiev friend told me. ‘We believe that everything will be okay, that somehow we’ll survive.’

As a travel writer, I have always believed that one can tell a lot about the state of a nation by simply mingling with morning commuters in city streets

‘From Moscow’s perspective, it is vital to prove that our people can’t prevail over corruption, can’t determine their own future and can’t prosper without bowing to a foreign leader. But in Kiev we are proving every day that the Kremlin is wrong,’ my namesake Vitali Klitschko, former world boxing champion and now the Mayor of Kiev, stated recently.

Of course, a flying visit is not enough to make far-reaching conclusions. The country is still awash with problems; the government is weak, the economy is erratic, and corruption is rife. But as a travel writer, I have always believed that one can tell a lot about the state of a nation by simply mingling with morning commuters in city streets.

As I was leaving Kiev from the newly refurbished Zhuliany airport, waiting for my British passport to be stamped at the border control, I looked up: the overhead mirror – a hiccup of Soviet times – was still there. But it seems to have become much, much smaller...

Vitali Vitaliev is a Ukrainian-born author, journalist and travel writer

This was published in the January 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

LATEST OPINIONS

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

MaltaUni300x100UniOfHertsBuilding300x100StAndrewsUniBuildingLogo300x100

TRAVEL PARTNERS

CoxKing300x100

Intrepid300x100

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...
    Dealing with drugs
    While Ebola makes the headlines, a raft of unreported and under-researched diseases are responsible for far more deaths across Africa every year. But ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in OPINIONS...

Opinions

Ukraine’s New Dignity

On a long-awaited return to Ukraine, Vitali Vitaliev finds a…

Opinions

Explore 2016: Exploration in the 21st century

The world is changing, but one thing stays the same…

Opinions

The Way Forward

We live in an age where awe and wonder at the…

Opinions

Ecological Effects

$150million. That is the estimated black market value of the…

Opinions

The Bug Picture

How many other species do we share our planet with?…

Opinions

The genius loci

Geography – both physical and human – can help people…

Opinions

Unnatural Climates

Whether anthropogenic climate change began over 8,000 years ago or within…

Opinions

Dwindling water from glaciers, and the hope in technology

Could artificial dams, placed at the heads of glaciers be…

Opinions

Opinions Special – Geography after Brexit

What does a life outside the European Union mean for…

Opinions

Rewilding needs an enabling policy environment

Rewilding needs to be positioned as a forward looking and…

Opinions

Refugee resettlement: Britain’s missed opportunities

The UK has a two-track system of support that distinguishes…

Opinions

Understanding geographies of peace

Peace rarely makes the headlines, meanwhile accounts of violence prove…

Opinions

Geographies of the Future

Why not use the intellectual capital that is growing so…

Opinions

Plastic Focus

The infamous Pacific garbage patch is only a small fraction…

Opinions

The fungal threat to the future of our food

We need to starting thinking much more about fungus and…

Opinions

Understanding modern Africa

Africa is no longer a continent of palaces and peasants.…

Opinions

Rebooting Work: Redefining the digital economy

Digital and robotic technologies could offer us both a bounty…

Opinions

Shackleton’s Legacy

What might have happened if Shackleton had managed to land…

Opinions

Climate Economies

When countries suffer extreme weather events such as floods, storms…

Opinions

Rewilding – the ethical imperative

We have allowed rewilding to be seen as another big…