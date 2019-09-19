  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Wildlife/
  5. Geese flying further north due to climate change

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Geese flying further north due to climate change

  • Written by  Helena Hosking
  • Published in Wildlife
Geese flying further north due to climate change
19 Sep
2019
Migratory animals are actively adjusting their traditions to cope with the environmental crisis, new research has found

Barnacle geese are adjusting to rising temperatures in Norway, having migrated 250km further north from their traditional staging areas. This has been in response to earlier spring temperatures melting the ice at their usual stopping points along their journey from the UK to their breeding grounds on Svalbard. The migratory change is further encouraged by sufficient food supplies further north as the migration patterns of marine life also become affected by rising ocean temperatures, causing Atlantic species of cod, herring and mackerel to move northwards.

Never miss an issue
signup buttonSubscribe today to Geographical’s monthly print and digital magazine and save 30% off the cover price!

Notably, it’s younger geese that are altering the migration routes. This is a possible result of their inclination to explore, however, due to barnacle geese’s socially-learned behaviour patterns, older geese are following their younger counterparts as they travel. The population of barnacle geese is now spreading across a far wider range, which Dr Thomas Oudman of the School of Biology at the University of St Andrews, author of a new study into the geese, notes is ‘like spreading your chances when gambling’ - referring to the geese’s survival options. Oudman identifies this ‘innovativeness’ in adapting patterns of migration as a possible reason for the rapid growth rate of barnacle geese, numbers of which have doubled in the last 25 years. This is not, however the case for other species whose ‘social learning’ isn’t as innate or rapid as that of geese.

migrating geeseBarnacle geese are finding new food sources further north (Image: University of St Andrews)

In the natural world, changing growth rates or migratory patterns will have a knock-on effect for other species through alterations to the food chain and competition for differing resources. Oudman notes that barnacle geese are thriving in their newly colonised environment and are ‘pushing out pink-footed geese’, therefore gaining a larger supply of the agricultural land available to feed on. He also observes that changes in food availability in the staging areas influence reproductive success, another factor contributing to the geese’s population increase.

migrating geeseThe geese are changing habits due to climate change (Image: University of St Andrews)

The barnacle geese are, however, now under increasing threat from polar bears hunting for the birds’ eggs on the coast of Svalbard. Like the geese, polar bears are also learning alternative habits to adjust to climate change as the ice where they would otherwise be hunting seals is melting. On average, spring is advancing by half a day each year, meaning ice is breaking up and melting earlier and earlier, forcing polar bears to come ashore during nesting time for the geese.

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Wildlife

Geese flying further north due to climate change

Migratory animals are actively adjusting their traditions to cope with…

Climate

The brand names fighting back against deforestation

How many trees can you plant in a day?

Polar

More than 60 lakes discovered beneath the Greenland Ice Sheet

New analysis of NASA data has led to the discovery…

Climate

Naomi Klein: The people can declare a climate emergency

Naomi Klein is back and calling for a new world…

Geophoto

The lessons to be learnt from just one photo a day

The move away from film has meant more pictures being…

Oceans

The challenge of a crowded ocean: avoiding icebergs and whales

As the ocean looks set to get busier due to…

Climate

Why natural disasters can lead to authoritarian rule

A report details how tropical storms are fuelling the rise…

Wildlife

The anti-poaching technology that’s saving wildlife across Africa

After years of trials, talks, tweaks and test runs, EarthRanger…

Climate

Nationalism can’t solve the climate crisis

Nationalism might gain political points in certain parts of the…

Geophoto

Perfecting desert photography

With guaranteed sunshine, bright blue skies and not a hint…

Oceans

Rescuing coral reefs the right way

A review of coral-saving methods is helping communities decide which…

Polar

Patagonia’s ice fields are much bigger than anyone ever realised

A seven-year study of Patagonia’s ice sheets has revealed the…

Climate

Bitcoin’s massive carbon footprint

The environmental impact of Bitcoin is higher than its virtual…

Geophoto

Reportage and street photography

With a camera in everyone’s pocket, the once rarified world…

Climate

[From the Geographical Archive] James Lovelock – the man who connected the Earth

The idea of the Earth as a self-regulating, living organism…

Oceans

European Commission imposes emergency fishing ban to save Baltic cod

A temporary fishing ban has been imposed by the European…

Climate

Does humanity now have the go-ahead to block out the sun?

The fight to save the planet takes off

Wildlife

Hippo excrement is vital for life in rivers

A look at the contribution of hippos to the savannah…

Wildlife

Wildlife app helping children build a species database

The new app encourages young children to connect with the…

Energy

These scientists have invented a solar panel that works at night

A type of panel has been invented that can generate…