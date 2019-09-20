  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Wildlife/
  5. Songbirds disappearing from the wild

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Songbirds disappearing from the wild

  • Written by  Helena Hosking
  • Published in Wildlife
Songbirds disappearing from the wild
20 Sep
2019
Around 75 million birds are kept as pets in Indonesia, threatening to wipe out some wild bird populations

There are more songbirds in captivity than in the wild on the Indonesian island of Java, research by Manchester Metropolitan University and Chester Zoo has found. One-third of the island’s population keep birds as ornamental pets or, in the songbird’s case, as contestants in birdsong competitions for cash prizes. Certain songbird species, such as the straw-headed bulbul, the white-crested laughingthrush and the Java magpie, are native to Indonesia and keeping them as pets is a long tradition in some regions. They hold a spiritual connotation seen as an important part of a balanced life for Javanese men. It’s been recorded that songbird keeping is more popular in eastern provinces of Java, where the Javanese population is more dense.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

A bird seller peddles his wares in a small bird shop in Java Photo Gabby SalazarA bird seller peddles his wares in a small bird shop in Java (Photo: Gabby Salazar)

Apart from being used for well-being purposes, songbirds are also seen as a valuable commodity in much of Indonesia, with their trade estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars to the overall economy. At an individual level, songbirds offer a financial incentive during ‘Kicau-mania’ – Indonesia’s regular singing contests for birds during which birds are rated on melody, duration and volume of their songs. Owners of winning birds can receive anything up to $50,000 in prize money.

Judges carefully assess birdsong at songbird competition in Yogyakarta Photo Bernd MarcordesJudges carefully assess birdsong at songbird competition in Yogyakarta (Photo: Bernd Marcordes)

These lucrative activities have made songbird populations in the wild decline so rapidly since the mid-1970s, that numbers have approached a tipping point, threatening many of the wild species with extinction. Manchester Metropolitan PhD student and Chester Zoo conservation scholar, Harry Marshall, has noted this ‘Asian songbird crisis’ as damaging to not only the species’ population, but also the ecosystem services they provide such as pollination.

Never miss an issue
signup buttonSubscribe today to Geographical’s monthly print and digital magazine and save 30% off the cover price!

Part of the problem, the report suggests, is that this crisis is not being mitigated or solved in Indonesia as notable members of the country’s political elite support the songbird contests. Many of the competitions are exclusively for White-rumped Shamas, making them one of the most popular (and expensive) birds with over three million being owned throughout the country. Unsurprisingly, this highly-demanded bird, once widespread in Java, is now found almost exclusively in captivity.

The popular Orange headed Thrush in its drunken master singing trance Photo Harry Marshall The popular orange-headed thrush in its drunken master singing trance (Photo: Harry Marshall)

Stuart Marsden, a professor of conservation ecology at Manchester Metropolitan University is now urging action against the captivity of these birds, stating ‘we need to act now before we reach the point of no return’. Chester Zoo has been striving to combat the songbird crisis for a number of years through community awareness and education projects in Southeast Asia, as well as breeding programmes for rare songbirds in Chester Zoo.

However, there is hope that these threatened populations can rehabilitate in the wild as demand adapts to their reduced availability, shifting instead to more abundant species such as lovebirds (whose popularity has increased seven-fold over the last decade) or to birds bred solely in captivity instead of caught in the wild. ‘A number of influential and well-respected song competition groups hold events exclusively for captive-bred birds,’ says Andrew Owen, a curator of birds at Chester Zoo, ‘thus reducing the pressure on wild bird populations. We hope that these events can become the norm as opposed to the exception before it’s too late.’

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Wildlife

Songbirds disappearing from the wild

Around 75 million birds are kept as pets in Indonesia,…

Wildlife

Geese flying further north due to climate change

Migratory animals are actively adjusting their traditions to cope with…

Climate

The brand names fighting back against deforestation

How many trees can you plant in a day?

Polar

More than 60 lakes discovered beneath the Greenland Ice Sheet

New analysis of NASA data has led to the discovery…

Climate

Naomi Klein: The people can declare a climate emergency

Naomi Klein is back and calling for a new world…

Geophoto

The lessons to be learnt from just one photo a day

The move away from film has meant more pictures being…

Oceans

The challenge of a crowded ocean: avoiding icebergs and whales

As the ocean looks set to get busier due to…

Climate

Why natural disasters can lead to authoritarian rule

A report details how tropical storms are fuelling the rise…

Wildlife

The anti-poaching technology that’s saving wildlife across Africa

After years of trials, talks, tweaks and test runs, EarthRanger…

Climate

Nationalism can’t solve the climate crisis

Nationalism might gain political points in certain parts of the…

Geophoto

Perfecting desert photography

With guaranteed sunshine, bright blue skies and not a hint…

Oceans

Rescuing coral reefs the right way

A review of coral-saving methods is helping communities decide which…

Polar

Patagonia’s ice fields are much bigger than anyone ever realised

A seven-year study of Patagonia’s ice sheets has revealed the…

Climate

Bitcoin’s massive carbon footprint

The environmental impact of Bitcoin is higher than its virtual…

Geophoto

Reportage and street photography

With a camera in everyone’s pocket, the once rarified world…

Climate

[From the Geographical Archive] James Lovelock – the man who connected the Earth

The idea of the Earth as a self-regulating, living organism…

Oceans

European Commission imposes emergency fishing ban to save Baltic cod

A temporary fishing ban has been imposed by the European…

Climate

Does humanity now have the go-ahead to block out the sun?

The fight to save the planet takes off

Wildlife

Hippo excrement is vital for life in rivers

A look at the contribution of hippos to the savannah…

Wildlife

Wildlife app helping children build a species database

The new app encourages young children to connect with the…