Laos, love and a few hog deer

The story of a British couple fighting to save Asian wildlife

In recent years, Laos, one of East Asia’s poorest nations, has gained an international reputation for wildlife trafficking and the farming of critically endangered species such as bears and tigers. Much of this is thought to be due to Laos’ border with China and the temptingly lucrative Chinese market for rare animal products. As a result, the forests of Laos are disappearing and its wildlife, including forest cats and elephants, are vulnerable.

In the wake of embarrassing appraisals from various UN bodies, Laos, at least on the surface, is reforming and laws designed to stop the trade have been strengthened. Nevertheless, it’s an uphill battle and corruption dilutes the letter of the law. Luckily, there are individuals determined to help.

Eve and George (Image: Melody Kemp)

I first met George and Eve at the Lao Conservation Trust for Wildlife last year when, along with other volunteers, we helped renovate an elephant enclosure. At that time they’d only been in the country for eight months. The pair – he from Manchester, she from Leicester – couldn’t have known they’d end up working in Laos full-time. In fact, they found love a lot closer to home.

‘I was sitting on the bench waiting for the interview for a job at the Yorkshire Zoo when this woman came in,’ George tells me. ‘Her hair was a mess, she had fish dangling out of her pockets and she really stank. But she glowed. The sun came though the mess of hair and as she chatted to me, I knew I had to get this job as I really wanted to get to know her.’

‘It’s true,’ laughs Eve, who specialises in primates, aquatic animals and carnivores. ‘I had been feeding penguins, and stank of fish. Didn’t deter him though. We are a great pair, I am the mad one who wants to do everything. George is the voice of reason, steadiness and foresight.’

Since that first fateful job interview, their love story has encompassed travel, scientific research and some hardship. Despite being chronically starved of funds, they have achieved a great deal in Laos. They are managing directors of the Lao Wildlife Rescue Centre and they also manage the adjacent Lao Zoo.

Now, along with Australian vet Lily Simpson Kennedy, they are building a new rescue service, bringing much-needed scientific knowledge to wildlife rescue and management. It hasn’t been easy. Only recently, the three ran into trouble when working with a Thai NGO that siphoned off important funds. They are still smarting from what some would say is an inevitable initiation rite in Asia.

But Eve and George’s enthusiasm, diplomacy and scientific know-how are starting to pay off. Gradually, the centre is gaining the confidence of the Lao Department of Forest Inspection which has responsibility for ensuring that animals are not smuggled across the borders. When I visit, Lily’s veterinary clinic is occupied by six cages all containing various species of green parrots delivered the day before and waiting species identification. Another cache contains a variety of reptiles. ‘We had to euthanise all the turtles as they were infected, but we kept the snakes and lizards,’ Lily explains.

At the centre, Eve takes me to an area where several gibbons are hanging off a wire enclosure. ‘Many of the animals are traumatised, so we have to establish places that are safe for both people and the animals until we can get them back to normalcy,’ she tells me.

‘That old macaque was in a cage for 18 years. His feet had never touched the ground. He was really stressed by the feel of grass. It took weeks to gradually reintroduce him to a normal environment.’ The handsome old primate is blind in one eye, and by the angle of his head as he sizes me up, is losing sight in the other.

The centre receives a steady stream of troubled animals, many of them rejected pets. Primates, particularly males, can become violent and noisy when sexually frustrated which deters their once-enthusiastic owners. These animals have to be treated very carefully.

‘We have to keep them in isolation until we are sure they carry no infections, before introducing them to their species group,’ explains Eve. ‘Then they move into bigger enclosures until we can release them back into the wild.’

And that’s the rub. Will the released animals survive in the wild, considering they are so sought after? Not many places in Laos are safe. I hear whispered rumours that wildlife crime bosses have high-up political connections.

Some conservationists are exhausted and demoralised. ‘Conservation work is depressing. We are destroying the place and I find it difficult to keep hoping,’ one WWF staffer confided recently.

The statistics are depressing. Last year, a Daily Mail investigation found that products such as tiger bone wine, ivory and bear bile are being offered for sale at a luxury hotel in Laos’ capital, Vientiane. An estimated 700 tigers are still kept in farms in Laos, despite a commitment from the country to shut the farms down. Close to the border with China lies a gambling resort where Chinese tourists can eat tiger meat and buy tigers for private butchery.

The practice is so prolific that camera traps have revealed there are only 25 tigers left alive in the wild in Laos. This year, a forestry official was quoted as saying: ‘Tiger is not extinction species, (sic) Tiger will give birth two times per year, and they will give twot o four babies per time.’ At the same meeting, officials refused to release the farmed tigers, saying there was nowhere for them to go.

The Lao Wildlife Rescue Centre might be a good place to start. When told about the tigers, Eve says that they could potentially take five, although she notes that keeping tigers isn’t easy. ‘They are horribly expensive to keep and right now we do not have anywhere near the staff or financial resources,’ she says. ‘But it would be great as we could build a breeding and education program around them.’

One thing George and Eve do have are crocodiles, which were already resident at the Lao Zoo when the couple took over management. George and Eve are eager to share the news that their original instincts about the crocodiles might be right. Genetic analysis has indicated that they are likely to be Siamese Crocodiles (Crocodylus siamensis), a species listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as critically endangered.

According to the IUCN the habitat of these reptiles is threatened by rice irrigation, overfishing, removal of aquatic vegetation and the demand for expensive handbags made from their skins. The zoo offers the ideal environment to build numbers and the crocodiles have been breeding enthusiastically. Plans are now underway for a mass release.

It wasn’t the only revelation for George and Eve who have also discovered that among the many deer kept at the zoo are hog deer (Axis porcinus), an endangered, shy and incredibly beautiful species. In 2008, the IUCN revealed that the species is undergoing a decade-long, serious and overlooked global decline, particularly in the Mekong region where poaching has depleted numbers.

Not everyone agrees with Eve and George’s approach, particularity their work at Lao Zoo. George, who has previously worked with rhinos and bovids, rejects the assessment of those who think zoos should be confined to the past.

‘If it wasn’t for zoos, some animals would be gone forever,’ he says. ‘We need to be proud of our zoos and the scientific work we do to maintain numbers and research behaviour. Zoos are a great focus for public education which we want to do more of, when we catch our breath. They represent a refuge and safety for traumatised animals and access to veterinary assistance. There is a lot to be proud of.’

Eve explains that a great deal of work has gone into giving the animals at the zoo more space since she and George took over management. ‘The main focus has been to build huge forested areas for our primates and bears,’ she tells me. ‘We built eight primate and eight bear parks in total, giving all of these animals access to swimming pools, climbing structures, natural grass and trees and also social interaction with their own species. We currently have around 80 macaques and 23 bears in our parks.

‘The other challenge was to give them all correct diets, so we have built relationships with local farmers to grow a variety of crops and to provide animal protein for the carnivores.’

Lily the vet grimaces. ‘Yes, and now we have to deal with diarrhoea as the animals readjust to the new foods,’ she says.

Projects on this scale take their toll. ‘I have to be on duty all the time as who knows what might arrive. I have no back up, so it’s all on my shoulders,’ says Lily. For Eve, the difficulty of juggling fund-raising with animal management is just as tiring. ‘Thank heavens for the volunteers,’ she nods, as some young people lurch by, laden with sacks.

As we leave, Laos families gather around the enclosures, children pointing at the sleepy bears. Given their hard work, it’s encouraging to see that Eve, George and Lily’s care is being appreciated.