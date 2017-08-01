  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Wildlife/
  5. National symbols: the demise of iconic wildlife

National symbols: the demise of iconic wildlife

Only drastic action by the United States in the 1940s prevented its national bird, the bald eagle, from becoming extinct Only drastic action by the United States in the 1940s prevented its national bird, the bald eagle, from becoming extinct Steve Boice
01 Aug
2017
Despite their high profiles, most of the world’s national animal symbols are lacking in protection, with a significant proportion now revealed to be experiencing population decline

The bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States since 1782, when there were as many as 100,000 nesting individuals across North America. By the mid-20th century, however, it was nearing extinction, thanks to hunting, poisoning and severe habitat destruction. It has taken immense conservation efforts and national legislation – particularly the 1940 Bald Eagle Protection Act – to restore the population to a ‘least concern’ ranking on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Researchers at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science have found that as many as 45 per cent of the world’s national animal symbols are experiencing significant population decline, while 35 per cent are threatened with extinction. 189 of the world’s 231 national animal symbols were included in the study, the rest being either unidentifiable to a species level, prehistoric, imaginary – the Scottish unicorn, for instance – and/or unevaluated by the IUCN. Overall, only 16 per cent of species included in the research are in any way protected in the countries where they are considered national symbols.

pie chart

‘Countries that have invested in strong protection of national symbols have seen population rebound and conservation success,’ reveals Neil Hammerschlag, research assistant professor at the Department of Marine Ecosystems and Society, University of Miami, and co-author of the study. While he acknowledges that the ecological value of these species wasn’t measured specifically, he adds, ‘national symbols can serve as flagship species, indirectly benefiting other species and the general ecosystems in which they occur.’

Two of the UK’s own national animals – the European robin (or robin redbreast) and the red deer – are not officially protected, yet both are on the increase. Many other species are far less fortunate, with two national symbols already extinct – the dodo of Mauritius, and the auroch of Moldova – while others are now completely absent from the country in question; Morocco, Togo, Gambia and Sierra Leone all have the African lion as a national symbol, despite it being extinct in all four nations.

‘The results of the study pose a sobering question,’ says Austin Gallagher, co-author of the report and adjunct assistant professor at the Rosenstiel School. ‘If a country isn’t able to conserve or protect its own national symbol, what hope do any other species in that country have?’

This was published in the August 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...
    When the wind blows
    With 1,200 wind turbines due to be built in the UK this year, Mark Rowe explores the continuing controversy surrounding wind power and discusses the e...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Wildlife

National symbols: the demise of iconic wildlife

Despite their high profiles, most of the world’s national animal…

Oceans

Plastic flow: can land-based pollution be stopped?

Asian countries are pledging to reduce the amount of land-based…

Geophoto

Under the sea

There’s a world of visual wonder beneath the waves but…

Energy

Sun Block: when the sun stops shining

A short, summer eclipse in America has solar power generators…

Climate

Dust up: storms and illness in North America

A dramatic increase in dust storms across the western United…

Climate

Climate Actions: when the law gets involved

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Climate

Laughing gas released as the Arctic melts

A study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of…

Wildlife

Bug’s Life: the demise of insects

It’s not just the bees that are disappearing. Insects across…

Oceans

The dangers of deep-sea mining

Far beneath the waves, a race is unfolding to claim…

Climate

The importance of conserving of Kenya’s seagrass meadows

Compared to other types of carbon sink, seagrass in Kenya…

Geophoto

Film Stars

Who in their right mind wants to shoot with film…

Climate

High Hopes: The promises of geoengineering

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Geophoto

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 – Open for entries

Calling photographers passionate about capturing and sharing great images of…

Climate

Future of the Paris Climate Agreement – the expert view

Five experts weigh-in on the future of the Paris Agreement…

Oceans

Killer waters – why the UK’s polluted sea led to the death of a whale

Analysis into a killer whale found dead off the shores…

Geophoto

Celebrating a decade of award-winning environmental photography

For the past ten years, the Chartered Institution of Water…

Geophoto

On the Tiger Trail

Less than 4,000 tigers remain in the wild, so it…

Oceans

Turkish delight: restoring Mediterranean marine life

Zafer Kizilkaya has been awarded the 2017 Whitley Gold Award…

Wildlife

Gorillas and Guerrillas – conservation in the Democratic Republic of Congo

John Kahekwa is the founder and general manager of the…

Polar

Arctic environment ‘on verge of major shift’

Recent observations of Arctic flora and fauna indicate major changes…