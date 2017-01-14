  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Wildlife/
  5. Red leper: leprosy in Britain’s red squirrels

Red leper: leprosy in Britain’s red squirrels

Leprosy, though dormant, has been found in Britain’s red squirrel population Leprosy, though dormant, has been found in Britain’s red squirrel population Mark Caunt
14 Jan
2017
Red squirrels are found to be afflicted with a stubborn medieval disease

Leprosy plagued medieval Europe, causing nerve damage, muscle weakness, and permanent disabilities. Today, however, it has been almost eliminated (the last recorded case in the UK dates back to 1798) while the widespread availability of antibiotics means the global prevalence rate of the disease dropped from 21.1 cases per 10,000 people in 1983, to just 0.24 per 10,000 in 2014.

However, new DNA research from the University of Edinburgh and Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland, has discovered the two bacterial species that cause leprosy in humans – Mycobacterium leprae and the recently discovered Mycobacterium lepromatosis – hidden in native British and Irish red squirrels, whether they displayed symptoms or not. ‘It was completely unexpected to see that, centuries after its elimination from humans in the UK, M. leprae causes disease in red squirrels,’ says Stewart Cole, Head of the Cole Lab at the EPFL Global Health Institute. ‘This has never been observed before.’

The discovery of leprosy is worrying from a conservation perspective. We need to understand how and why it is acquired and transmitted so that we can better manage it in this iconic species

The obvious concern – whether humans can catch the disease – is one the scientists are keen to play down. ‘There is no reason for panic,’ says the EPFL Cole Lab’s Andrej Benjak. ‘The risk of transmission to people is low because of their limited contact with humans, and hunting red squirrels is forbidden in most European countries.’

Instead, the concern is how to mitigate the worst impacts of the disease in squirrels themselves. Red squirrel numbers have dipped recently, predominantly thanks to the competition presented by their North American cousin, the grey squirrel (the Forestry Commission estimates only 140,000 reds in Britain, compared to over 2.5 million greys). ‘The discovery of leprosy is worrying from a conservation perspective,’ says Anna Meredith, Personal Chair in Zoological and Conservation Medicine at the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies. ‘We need to understand how and why it is acquired and transmitted so that we can better manage it in this iconic species.’

This was published in the January 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

MaltaUni300x100UniOfHertsBuilding300x100StAndrewsUniBuildingLogo300x100

TRAVEL PARTNERS

CoxKing300x100

Intrepid300x100

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...
    Dealing with drugs
    While Ebola makes the headlines, a raft of unreported and under-researched diseases are responsible for far more deaths across Africa every year. But ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Wildlife

Red leper: leprosy in Britain’s red squirrels

Red squirrels are found to be afflicted with a stubborn…

Polar

Polar bear populations to decrease 30 per cent by 2050

The toll, as a response to melting sea ice, would…

Climate

Green rail? Shipping from China to London

Could rail be the sustainable long-distance freight transport the world…

Energy

Gas leaks: America’s leaky wells

Abandoned oil and gas wells in the US are leaking significant…

Polar

Greenland: an icy hothouse of change

The ice in Greenland is rapidly melting, bringing about massive…

Wildlife

Back to life: the world of de-extinction

Is extinction forever? While most would assume that yes, extinction…

Geophoto

Flight of the Drones

Camera drones are changing the photography landscape, but despite the…

Climate

The true cost of meat

As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat…

Wildlife

On track: keeping an eye on Kenya’s rhinos

As black rhinos return to an area they were once…

Climate

Heads or Tails: President Trump and climate change

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Geophoto

Winter wonderland

This winter, have your gear ready and check the weather…

Wildlife

Super stowaway: brown rats on the move

How a horde from Mongolia finally conquered the world

Wildlife

Time and tide: the disappearing wildlife of the Inner Hebrides

Fingal’s Cave in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides is so famous it’s…

Oceans

New Zealand’s new coastline

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit New Zealand in November has caused…

Energy

Out of the dark: Ghana's power problems

As a dried-up dam starts to refill, and a push…

Energy

Solar power to the people: how Tesla is lighting up the island of Ta’u

Over the last year, Tesla, the American automaker and energy…

Energy

Twin Peaks: could demand for oil fall?

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Geophoto

Catching the light – how to take a cover-worthy photograph

Photographer Simon Anderson tells Geographical about the process of capturing…

Wildlife

Q&A: Jonathan and Angela Scott

Jonathan and Angela Scott are synonymous with Africa’s big cats. Geographical’s…

Energy

The reincarnation of Chernobyl

Chinese firms plan to build a solar power plant in…