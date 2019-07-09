  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Tectonics/
  5. Earthquake Week

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Earthquake Week
 

san franEarthquakes: How prepared is San Francisco?

How prepared can any government or city be against a major earthquake? Even if you are a developed nation that throws all the technology you have at the issue, it seems you can only prepare so much

Read more here

Geographical Directory

shutterstock 722769493When a natural disaster strikes, it’s too late to start making maps

Since the 2010 earthquake in Haiti the way in which data has been collected during a humanitarian crisis has changed. But we still aren’t using it to maximum effect. New research sheds light on what’s going wrong, and how we can improve

Read more here

Geographical Directory

cartogramsCartograms: sixteen years of major earthquakes

Benjamin Hennig creates a series of cartograms to demonstrate the impact of the 439 major earthquakes which took place between 2001 and 2017

Read more here

 

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Tectonics

Earthquakes: How prepared is San Francisco?

Ho How prepared can any government or city be against…

Tectonics

Cartograms: sixteen years of major earthquakes

Benjamin Hennig creates a series of cartograms to demonstrate the…

Wildlife

Singing seals open new research avenues

Could grey seals singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star help develop…

Tectonics

Earthquake Week

Climate

The largest migration on Earth

Deep sea expert Dr Alex Rogers explains the importance of…

Oceans

Coral reefs hide El Niño secrets

Analysis of coral cores, extracted from coral reefs in the…

Wildlife

G20 called upon to put a stop to whaling

Celebrities and animal welfare groups have been expressing their disappointment…

Geophoto

Removing landmines in Sinjar, Iraq

In a series of photographs from his recent trip to…

Climate

Could cleaning the climate save money?

In contrast to established wisdom, one group of scientists believe…

Climate

The true impact of plastic

Parkesine, celluloid and Bakelite – the first three kinds of…

Geophoto

Flat Earth photography: big sky country

Flat and level landscapes might not have much to offer…

Geophoto

2019 National Zoo & Aquarium Photo Award winners announced

Winning entries include meerkats, zebra sharks and courting nudibranches

Oceans

World Ocean Day

The UN’s World Ocean Day is a day to celebrate…

Nature

World Environment Day

Breathe easier this World Environment day with this collection of…

Climate

Out of sync: The impact of the UK’s earlier spring

A 50-year look at the activity of aphids, moths, butterflies…

Geophoto

Chalking-up: photographing the white cliffs

The British Isles are packed with natural landmarks that serve…

Geophoto

Sony Award winners heading out on tour

The prestigious photography awards to go on display in some…

Tectonics

Turkey’s slow-motion earthquake

The discovery of a slow-motion earthquake near Istanbul, which took…

Oceans

California’s marine heatwave saw animals move north, and some are there to stay

The 2014 to 2016 marine heatwave, which took place off…

Climate

Is hydrogen fuel the future of transport?

Marco Magrini discovers that hydrogen is back, but hopefully not…