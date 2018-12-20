  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Tectonics/
  5. On the edge – is thrill-seeking tourism really worth the risk?

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

On the edge – is thrill-seeking tourism really worth the risk?

  • Written by  RGS-IBG
  • Published in Tectonics
On the edge – is thrill-seeking tourism really worth the risk? Holuhraun lava flow (Image: Dr Amy Donovan)
20 Dec
2018
Why unprepared tourists are putting themselves at risk in order to see live volcanic eruptions

New research, published today in the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) journal Geo: Geography and the Environment, reveals the dangers that thrill-seeking tourists are exposing themselves to, in the name of experiencing a live volcanic eruption.

The ethnographic study, carried out by geographer Dr Amy Donovan from the University of Cambridge, is the culmination of a four-year research project on transboundary volcanoes that included Iceland as one of several case studies.

Dr Donovan visited Iceland during the 2010 and 2014-2015 volcanic crises. The paper highlights the difficulties Icelandic civil authorities, like others around the world, face when managing tourists who are attracted by the country’s range of volcanoes, particularly during eruptions.

Group of tourists at Fimmvorðuháls EyjafjallajökullGroup of tourists at Fimmvorðuháls Eyjafjallajökull (Image: Dr Amy Donovan)

The research reveals that the key driving force for volcano tourists during an eruption is spectacle and awe; being near a live volcano was listed as being very appealing. Dr Donovan emphasises the visceral experience tourists have when experiencing an eruption: many people don’t realise there is a sound experience as well as visuals. Even if only at the stage of lava flows, a deep guttural noise is created that can be very impressive, sounding similar to breaking glass.

Interviews with people on the ground during eruptions revealed emotional responses to witnessing them at a close proximity and a heady mix of fear for other’s safety, sheer fascination, and powerlessness.

The paper also explores how eruptions like Eyjafjallajökull in 2010, which is referred to by locals as ‘the tourist eruption’, can attract tourist attention and be viewed as ‘adding value’ to a trip. At the time, the caldera of Katla volcano, submerged under more than 200 metres of the Mýrdalsjökull glacier, became a motorway as tourists from Iceland and further afield crossed the glacier to reach the eruption site. Their treacherous journeys involved driving up steep slopes of ice, in snowmobiles or snow scooters, and crossing crevasses.

Dr Donovan argues that situations such as these, during which two tourists got lost on the glacier and froze to death, will only add to the frustration felt by local authorities, who already work hard to combat the risks. Yet for the tour companies involved, 2010 was a record year, helped by the eruption’s picturesque volcanic fire fountains.

Holuhraun fissureHoluhraun fissure (Image: Dr Amy Donovan)

While Iceland relies heavily on income from tourism, increased budgets and labour are needed to monitor and protect the growing number of visitors who are ill-equipped, and at times even ignore official safety advice. The Holuhraun eruption in 2014-15 resulted in one group of tourists hiring a private helicopter after dark and landing near to the eruption site. They purposefully disobeyed safety advice in doing so.

Dr Donovan said: ‘Many active volcanic countries face the dilemma of wanting tourists, but also wanting to keep people safe, which creates a difficult conundrum. In Iceland, we are witnessing an increase in road accidents even out of season, with tourists ill-prepared for the challenging driving conditions. This research highlights the careful balance that needs to be found between the positive impacts of tourism and ensuring that visitors are responsible, not putting themselves, or others, at risk.’

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe to Geographical!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • Natural Capital: Putting a price on nature
    Natural capital is a way to quantify the value of the world that nature provides for us – the air, soils, water, even recreational activity. Advocat...
    The human game – tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital have a green future,...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Wildlife

What’s behind the colour-changing monkeys of Costa Rica?

Are howler monkeys being adversely affected by ingestion of pesticides containing…

Tectonics

On the edge – is thrill-seeking tourism really worth the risk?

Why unprepared tourists are putting themselves at risk in order…

Geophoto

Photographing polar bears

The majestic and mighty polar bear is in danger of…

Wildlife

Wildlife Photographer of the Year – LUMIX People’s Choice Award

Exciting news for wildlife and photography enthusiasts alike – the…

Wildlife

Parrot-inspired robots track birds across remote landscapes

A new system of robotic aerial vehicles is revolutionising the…

Wildlife

Deep learning technology to watch over wildlife parks

Technology used in creating safe urban environments is now being…

Climate

Blackmailing the world: Bolsonaro and the Amazon

Brazil’s shift to the right of the political spectrum could…

Wildlife

The mystery of northeast Scotland’s catastrophic harbour seal decline

Laura Cole travels to Orkney to find out why numbers…

Wildlife

Climate change-triggered ticks causing rise in ‘ghost moose’

The unprecedented frequency of winter tick epidemics have resulted in…

Oceans

Ten times more ocean debris reaches Atlantic islands

Ocean debris, mostly composed of plastic, reaches remote Atlantic islands…

Geophoto

Remote photography

With motion detectors becoming ever more sophisticated, and clearer, crisper…

Nature

Natural Capital: Putting a price on nature

Natural capital is a way to quantify the value of…

Tectonics

Explaining the location of Mount St Helens

The reason for the unusual location of Mount St Helens…

Climate

The carbon-raising effect of fatter plants

Most plants thicken their leaves in response to higher carbon…

Climate

Gas leaks: methane and fossil fuels

Not just the preserve of flatulent cows, methane is causing…

Climate

Juliana v US: how America’s youth is fighting Trump on climate injustice

As the United States’ Supreme Court delays a landmark climate…

Geophoto

Autumn in the New Forest

Of Britain's 15 national parks, the New Forest is probably…

Energy

Up in smoke: the pros and cons of burning rubbish

The Treasury has announced that it is considering imposing a…

Tectonics

Earthquakes trigger seismic activity half the world away

Major earthquakes are triggering seismic activity half the world away

Climate

A warming world is unhealthy for everyone

Marco Magrini finds that a warming world also means a…