  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Tectonics/
  5. Special Report: Gili Trawangan earthquake in pictures

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Special Report: Gili Trawangan earthquake in pictures

  • Written by  Geographical
  • Published in Tectonics
Special Report: Gili Trawangan earthquake in pictures
10 Aug
2018
Earlier this week, Indonesia was struck by a series of powerful earthquakes. Photographer and island resident, Alfie Minnaar files this special photographic report as the islanders of Gili Trawangan attempt to deal with the aftermath

More than 2,000 residents, tourists and workers are being evacuated from the popular Indonesian diving resort of Gili Trawangan after an earthquake on Sunday 5 August caused extensive damage to the region. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the nearby island of Lombok, followed by a succession of powerful aftershocks over the next few days, many nearly as strong as the original earthquake. Current reports claim that anywhere from 226 to 381 people have died as a result. The quake also caused damage to Bali nearly 100 miles away.

Gili Trawangan is one of the three Gili islands located just off the northwest tip of Lombok, Indonesia. ‘Gili T’ (as it’s known) is the largest and most visited of the three and is popular with divers and party-goers. Gili Air is located closest to Lombok, while Gili Meno is a popular getaway for couples. 

A tweet from the head of the Disaster Mitigation Agency in Indonesia said 1,000 foreign tourists were being evacuated from the islands. ‘Some of them are hurt and are in shock,’ I Nyoman Sidakarya told a local television station. ‘We cannot evacuate all of them all at once because we don’t have enough capacity on the boats,’ Muhammad Faozal, of West Nusa Tenggara’s tourism agency, told AFP.

Alfie Minnaar, a photographer based at Manta Dive on the island of Gili Trawangan, is a regular correspondent for Geographical’s sister publication, DIVE Magazine. He filed the following photographic report in the days after the original earthquake.

Alfie says that a group of 30 dive professionals have remained on the islands to help with the clean-up operation. The dive workers from Manta Dive, Trawangan Dive, Dive Central, Broken Compass, Gili Eco Trust, Gili Fit, Gili Teak Resort, Gili Freedive and others are being assigned jobs on a daily basis, with many having useful practical skills such as electronics, building and engineering experience. But he added there is a lot of work to be done.

Along with the human inhabitants and visitors to the island, Gili Trawangan is also home to a large number of horses, largely in part to there being no motorised transport to be found. The Gili islands house in the region of 500 horses (technically ponies as they measure under 13 hands in height), and evacuating the animals has also formed a major part of the rescue operation.

A number of the diving centres have set up donation pages to raise funds for their workers – most of the local workers coming from the nearby island of Lombok. Along with the fatalities on Lombok, at least 120,000 are reported to have been left homeless by the quake, while homes and businesses have been extensively destroyed in the northern part of the island.

DONATION PAGES
• Blue Marlin – www.gofundme.com/earthquake-relief-for-blue-marlin
• Dive Central – www.gofundme.com/rebuild-the-dcg-boys-homes
• Trawangan Dive – www.gofundme.com/earthquake-relief-trawangan-dive
• Manta Dive – www.gofundme.com/earthquake-relief-manta-dive-staff?member=568424

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Tectonics

Special Report: Gili Trawangan earthquake in pictures

Earlier this week, Indonesia was struck by a series of…

Energy

Cold Storage: cooling the internet

Efforts to reduce the energy drain of the internet are…

Energy

Forever Coal: return of the offender

Coal’s rising popularity among climate-apathetic leaders is a worrying trend,…

Climate

A feminist solution to climate change

Sharing the ideas of climate justice with a little humour…

Polar

Antarctica: Rising bedrock raises hope

Rising bedrock under the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could prevent…

Oceans

Is the Mediterranean becoming a second ‘Dead Sea’?

Officially declared the world’s ‘most overfished sea’, the Mediterranean is…

Wildlife

Could humans be good for nature?

An interview with biologist Chris D Thomas, author of ‘Inheritors…

Geophoto

50mm: the Nifty Fifty

Some may see using the 50mm lens as a regressive…

Oceans

Diving in the deep – swimming the English Channel to protect the UK’s waters

With the war against plastic gaining publicity and popularity, one…

Wildlife

Canine killers: the conservation threat of dogs

India’s booming domestic dog population is attacking some of the…

Energy

Cold sweat: the high cost of aircon

Soaring sales of air conditioning units over the next thirty…

Climate

Heat cheats

Well-meaning promises and actions don't always have the best outcomes.…

Geophoto

Fun in the sun

With the days at their longest and more light in…

Oceans

Tourism in the Mediterranean Sea causing ocean plastic rise

Tourism might be an economic pillar for many countries surrounding…

Wildlife

Smarter fish live longer

Brain sizes directly shown to correlate to survival rates among…

Wildlife

Bird Man – Celebrating the ornithologist that was forgotten to history

Celebrated author Professor Tim Birkhead provides a fascinating insight into…

Oceans

Right-strangled triangle: saving Indonesian seagrass

The world’s most biodiverse seagrass region – Indonesia’s Coral Triangle…

Oceans

Call to make illegal fishing a crime

Ocean conservation group urges world governments to step up action…

Climate

Eastward expansion: why the 100th meridian is on the move

As climate conditions at the 100th meridian, the traditional United…

Climate

Shipping: all at sea

International shipping may be attempting to reduce its carbon footprint, but…