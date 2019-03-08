  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Polar/
  5. Humans take up sensitive ice-free land on Antarctica

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Humans take up sensitive ice-free land on Antarctica

  • Written by  Robyn White
  • Published in Polar
Humans take up sensitive ice-free land on Antarctica
08 Mar
2019
Despite common belief that Antarctica is vastly uninhabited, humans are now taking up so much space on the continent that they are beginning to pose threats to wildlife and nature

Humans are now taking up 80 per cent of the rare, ice-free areas found on the largest natural reserve on Earth. As a result, penguins, elephant seals and many of the other forms of wildlife that inhabit this area could suffer as a result of the amount of humans now occupying the sensitive land.

‘Ice-free land supports the continent’s greatest diversity of flora and fauna, including iconic species such as Adelie penguins, and provides the most accessible areas for marine animals that breed on land,’ said Shaun Brooks, the head of the research team at the University of Tasmania, that conducted the study. The research, the first study that has actively looked into this, has captured the effect of humans on Antarctica in a visual way, showing just how much impact the footprint has on the continent.

41893 2019 237 Fig1 HTMLThe visual footprint of humans activity in Antarctica

The new study suggests the burgeoning human footprint on Antarctica is an emerging environmental risk that desperately needs more attention. While climate change is usually considered the most important issue on Antarctica, this new research suggests that the space now occupied by humans is an ever-growing problem.

Although Antarctica is enormous in size, actual habitable areas are a limited resource that humans are claiming as their own. Antarctica itself stretches nearly to 14,000,000 square kilometres, with humans and their buildings now take up nearly 400,000 square metres. More alarmingly though is that human ‘activity’ covers more than 93,000 square kilometers of the continent. This ‘visual footprint’ mostly comes from research stations, tourist camps, airport runways and waste dumps.

shutterstock 101901811Adelie penguins are being affected by human intrusion into their territories

Robin Bell, president of the American Geophysical Union said that the research ‘highlights how much of the continent remains empty and how we as a species tend to gather in the easy places to land.’

Before this study was conducted, the data regarding people and impact on Antarctica was severely lacking. The team that conducted the study aimed to rectify this by analysing the amount of space occupied across the entire continent. This was done by using a Geographic Information System that mapped differences in satellite imagery taken from 2005 to 2016.

Although the findings of the new research are worrying, experts highlight that it shouldn't mean ceasing human activities completely. Rather, more sustainable ways of working on the icy continent need to be developed in order to mitigate any potential damage. Researchers can use the study to help inform management decisions on balancing space for scientific use, and not disproportionately concentrating human activity. Although it can potentially harm wildlife on Antarctica, scientific research is still essential, and Brooks’ research should help future researchers in coming up with less intrusive or damaging working practices on the icy continent.

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe to Geographical!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter today and get a FREE eBook collection!

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Polar

Humans take up sensitive ice-free land on Antarctica

Despite common belief that Antarctica is vastly uninhabited, humans are…

Wildlife

Javan rhinos could be wiped out if another tsunami hits

Javan rhinos survived the recent Krakatoa tsunami, but the species…

Energy

The terrifying cost of scrapping the world’s ageing oil and gas rigs

As the world turns away from fossil fuels, one question…

Geophoto

Winners: Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2018

The winners of the Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2018…

Climate

Protecting Florida without saying ‘climate change’

New legislation in Florida aims to solve various environmental issues,…

Polar

Updating the world’s magnetic model as the North Pole moves

The world’s magnetic model is getting an early update, as…

Climate

Grappling with climanomics in a warmer world

Marco Magrini looks at the financial pressures spilling out into the…

Geophoto

Photographing the night sky

Few sights are more dramatic than a star-filled sky at…

Polar

East Antarctica’s glaciers are waking up

A region of Antarctica previously known for relative stability is…

Tectonics

Volcanoes fed by ‘mush reservoirs’ not pools of liquid magma

Everything we thought we knew about eruptions could be wrong

Oceans

Why the sea is rising at different rates along the east coast of the US

Sea levels are rising across the globe, but along the…

Polar

Seismometers buried in Antarctica’s Ross Ice Shelf record its constant song

Seismometers buried in the Ross Ice Shelf have revealed that…

Wildlife

From gene editing to robotic honey bees: the pollinator crisis and new technology

A tightening of restrictions on the insecticides known as neonicotinoids…

Wildlife

The world’s first omnivorous shark

Bonnethead sharks, the second smallest member of the hammerhead family,…

Nature

Geographical switches to environmentally friendly wrapper

There’s more than enough plastic in the world. That’s why,…

Wildlife

The story behind Brazil’s 200 million termite mounds

The recent discovery of more than 200 million termite mounds…

Geophoto

Photographic resolutions for the new year

The new year still remains a popular time to set…

Wildlife

The Galápagos Islands: back from the brink

After decades battling environmental crises that threaten to rob the…

Climate

A new year message to our planet

As another new year beckons and the fight to protect…

Geophoto

Earthrise: 50th anniversary

A half century has passed since the ‘Earthrise’ photograph – widely believed to have…