Celebrate World Penguin Day with this selection of penguin-related stories from Geographical

The global campaign to turn a huge area of the seas around Antarctica into the world’s largest wildlife sanctuary – a 1.8 million square kilometre reserve that would ban all fishing in a vast area of the Weddell Sea and around the Antarctic Peninsula, protecting many species such as emperor penguins, blue whales and leopard seals that call the ice and waters their home.

Read more here

The Earth’s last great wilderness. Only in the past 200 years have humans set foot on this epic landmass – bigger than Europe, the world’s highest continent and the most inaccessible. Now a lucky few can explore this staggeringly beautiful frozen wonderland. Expedition leader Jamie Watts is our guide.

Read more here

What is 1.55 million square kilometres large, home to emperor penguins, humpback whales and leopard seals, and is located in the Southern Ocean just off Antarctica? Answer: the Ross Sea, named after 19th century explorer James Ross – and soon to become the world’s largest Marine Protected Area (MPA).

Read more here

Wide-eyed wonder is a thing of the past; the age of Google has removed excitement from the acquisition of knowledge, and information has thus become devalued – this is Cock-Starkey’s thesis and her book unashamedly sets out to recreate a time of undiscovered delights.

Read more here

South Georgia boasts some of the most spectacular concentrations of wildlife found anywhere on the globe. And for once, photographers don’t need to pack their long lenses and tripods in order to get great shots of animals in the wild.

Read more here

Blue Ice suffers a little from penguin fatigue but features undeniably breathtaking of the Antarctic creatures. Compositions are crisp and assured, the subject matter is never anything less than obliging to the lens and Bernasconi seems to have been blessed with absolutely perfect atmospheric and lighting conditions at all times.

Read more here