  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Polar/
  5. The bizarre case of Arctic ‘shrubification’

The bizarre case of Arctic ‘shrubification’

A caribou grazing in Alaska A caribou grazing in Alaska Shutterstock
08 Mar
2018
Scientists discover how shrubs are dominating the Arctic tundra

The landscapes of the Arctic tundra are changing dramatically. Spurred by global warming, low grasses and sedges are being taken over by thick, woody shrubs, some of them growing as tall as a person. Scientists at the University of Minnesota have discovered the key cause of this ‘shrubification’ – June temperatures.

The shrubs grow in rings, similar to trees, though at a tiny scale. A cross section of these growth rings can be measured against historical weather patterns to determine when a plant is growing fastest, and why. By looking at 20,000 individual shrub rings from the North Slopes of Alaska, the University of Minnesota team could see that the rings grew the most during warmer Junes. In fact, other factors didn’t even get a look in.

‘It was a surprising result,’ says Daniel Ackerman, the PhD ecology candidate who led the study. ‘Other variables, including temperatures during the rest of the growing season in July and August, barely had an impact on shrub growth.’ As subsequent June months are predicted to get warmer, ‘we can expect shrubification to continue throughout northern Alaska,’ says Ackerman.

164643 webConcentric growth rings (Image: Ackerman)

The transition to more shrubby landscapes is predicted to make life more difficult for Arctic species. It particularly impacts caribou herds, as shrubs have been observed to replace the lichen and other delicate tundra plants that they feed on. In fact, many scientists believe the greening of the Arctic is a foremost issue in relation to the mammals’ major decline. Meanwhile, some species may make use of a shrubbier ecosystem. ‘It seems like larger shrubs will benefit animals such as moose and ptarmigan, while others, such as caribou, could be harmed,’ says Ackerman.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Polar

The bizarre case of Arctic ‘shrubification’

Scientists discover how shrubs are dominating the Arctic tundra

Wildlife

Culled war: Africa's complicated conflict relationship

War and conservation have a complicated relationship, with two studies…

Climate

Feeling the heat in the Arctic

Why is Europe so cold right now? Marco Magrini suggests…

Wildlife

Weed killers: endangered owls in California

Threatened Californian owls are suffering from digesting rat poison administered…

Oceans

Into the blue

With the majority of the ocean still remaining undiscovered, a…

Oceans

Belize's blue period

Belize bans offshore oil extraction to protect the second longest…

Geophoto

Rhinos on the run

With their horns still much-prized by poachers, will the revered…

Wildlife

Narwhals: the strange escape

Narwhals show a complex response to interaction with humans and…

Polar

Follow that phytoplankton: modelling the Antarctic

The biodiversity of the Antarctic seafloor has been modelled for…

Oceans

Screen saver: eco-friendly sun protection

With growing fears over the negative impacts of excessive sunscreen…

Climate

Extent of harmful surface ozone levels revealed

Harmful ozone levels found at the Earth’s surface, or troposphere,…

Climate

Heat waves: climate change and immigration

Those concerned with external asylum applications to the EU might…

Energy

Dirty bits: the cost of cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies might be setting the world’s digital economy on fire,…

Polar

Frozen fishing: Arctic moratorium

A multilateral moratorium prevents Arctic Ocean fishing for 16 years,…

Wildlife

A grand Antarctic sanctuary

A global campaign is underway to turn a huge area…

Geophoto

Europe’s alternative rivers

From the iconic narrowboats meandering along picturesque British landscapes, to…

Wildlife

Solving the suspicious saiga silencing

Warm and humid conditions are found to be the trigger…

Wildlife

Seabirds in danger in updated Red List

Overfishing and climate change are edging seabirds such as the…

Oceans

Harbouring information: combating illegal fishing

East African countries are sharing shipping data in order to…

Wildlife

Sofa conservation

How many elephants can you see? How many orang-utans are…