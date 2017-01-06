  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Polar/
  5. Polar bear populations to decrease 30 per cent by 2050

Polar bear populations to decrease 30 per cent by 2050

Polar bear populations to decrease 30 per cent by 2050 outdoorsman
06 Jan
2017
The toll, as a response to melting sea ice, would result in 8,600 less individuals from an estimated population of 26,000

An extensive study by the US Fish and Wildlife Service has predicted that in the next 35 to 41 years, polar bear populations across the Arctic could reduce by almost a third.

Such a toll has a 71 per cent likelihood of occurring, the study states, a prediction determined by averaging three possible scenarios of polar bear reactions to melting sea ice. Three were needed because polar bears are divided into 19 subpopulations across the region and are not all reacting to ice melt in the same way. Some subpopulations have shown declines, some show nutritional stress while others have been observed as being either productive or simply stable.

‘The data used in our study were obtained from long-term research programs on polar bears across their range,’ explains Kristin Laidre, a principal scientist at the Polar Science Center, University of Washington who contributed to the report. One of the three scenarios projected a proportional decline of bears with sea ice. The other two projected losses out of already observed changes to 11 of the 19 subpopulations. ‘Finally, we also used satellite data from NASA to look at the sea ice trends in each subpopulation,’ she says.

Polar bears use platforms of sea ice to hunt for seals. Because they hunt little else, reductions in sea ice can seriously impact their nutrition and the survival rate of cubs. The satellite data revealed that ice cover has declined in all 19 of these subpopulation ranges over the last 35 years. ‘Anthropogenic climate change is the primary threat to the species because, over the long-term, global temperatures will increase and Arctic sea ice will decrease as long as atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations continue to rise,’ the report states.

It concludes that its results are consistent with the polar bear having an IUCN listing of ‘vulnerable’.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Leave a comment

ONLY registered members can leave comments and each comment is held pending authorisation before publishing. Please login or register to voice your opinion.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

MaltaUni300x100UniOfHertsBuilding300x100StAndrewsUniBuildingLogo300x100

TRAVEL PARTNERS

CoxKing300x100

Intrepid300x100

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Long live the King
    It is barely half a century since the Born Free story caused the world to re-evaluate humanity’s relationship with lions. A few brief decades later,...
    London: a walk in the park
    In the 2016 London Mayoral election, the city’s natural environment was high on the agenda. Geographical asks: does the capital has a green future, ...
    The Money Trail
    Remittance payments are a fundamental, yet often overlooked, part of the global economy. But the impact on nations receiving the money isn’t just a ...
    Dealing with drugs
    While Ebola makes the headlines, a raft of unreported and under-researched diseases are responsible for far more deaths across Africa every year. But ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Polar

Polar bear populations to decrease 30 per cent by 2050

The toll, as a response to melting sea ice, would…

Climate

Green rail? Shipping from China to London

Could rail be the sustainable long-distance freight transport the world…

Energy

Gas leaks: America’s leaky wells

Abandoned oil and gas wells in the US are leaking significant…

Polar

Greenland: an icy hothouse of change

The ice in Greenland is rapidly melting, bringing about massive…

Wildlife

Back to life: the world of de-extinction

Is extinction forever? While most would assume that yes, extinction…

Geophoto

Flight of the Drones

Camera drones are changing the photography landscape, but despite the…

Climate

The true cost of meat

As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat…

Wildlife

On track: keeping an eye on Kenya’s rhinos

As black rhinos return to an area they were once…

Climate

Heads or Tails: President Trump and climate change

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Geophoto

Winter wonderland

This winter, have your gear ready and check the weather…

Wildlife

Super stowaway: brown rats on the move

How a horde from Mongolia finally conquered the world

Wildlife

Time and tide: the disappearing wildlife of the Inner Hebrides

Fingal’s Cave in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides is so famous it’s…

Oceans

New Zealand’s new coastline

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit New Zealand in November has caused…

Energy

Out of the dark: Ghana's power problems

As a dried-up dam starts to refill, and a push…

Energy

Solar power to the people: how Tesla is lighting up the island of Ta’u

Over the last year, Tesla, the American automaker and energy…

Energy

Twin Peaks: could demand for oil fall?

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Geophoto

Catching the light – how to take a cover-worthy photograph

Photographer Simon Anderson tells Geographical about the process of capturing…

Wildlife

Q&A: Jonathan and Angela Scott

Jonathan and Angela Scott are synonymous with Africa’s big cats. Geographical’s…

Energy

The reincarnation of Chernobyl

Chinese firms plan to build a solar power plant in…

Climate

Storm riders: how mercury is transported by bad weather

Thunderstorms in the US could be transporting harmful mercury from…