  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Oceans/
  5. Rescuing coral reefs the right way

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Rescuing coral reefs the right way

Rescuing coral reefs the right way
12 Aug
2019
A review of coral-saving methods is helping communities decide which ones are most suited to their needs

Coral reefs are dying at unprecedented rates. Rising water temperatures increase the frequency of mass bleaching events, ocean acidification makes it harder for corals to grow and maintain their skeletons and, since the 1980s, tropical coral reef coverage has declined by about 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

Keep an eye on the world
signup buttonGet Geographical’s latest news delivered straight to your inbox every Friday, plus a collection of free eBooks on the subjects that matter to you!

To combat this, a variety of ‘interventions’ are being developed by scientists across the world which could restore reefs. They vary enormously and include pre-exposure to warmer waters (a type of coral ‘vaccination’), shading of reefs, treatment with antibiotics and genetic modification.

A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NAS) has examined 23 of the most prominent of these resilience tools, determining which are ready to use (managed relocation of corals, for example) and which need more time and analysis (marine cloud brightening being one). The researchers behind the report have also developed a decision-making framework that can be used by policy makers and local communities to decide which intervention is most viable for their particular ecosystem.

Of the 23 interventions, Stephen Palumbi, who chaired the 12-member committee behind the report, points to the use of heat-resistant corals as the technique that currently has the most potential to be scaled-up. The process involves locating corals that are naturally more resistant to heat and then growing them in nurseries to later be planted or crossbred. ‘People find them all over the world,’ says Palumbi. ‘Even when there’s a natural bleaching event, there are corals that are bleached and right next to them are corals of the same species but in different colonies that are not. So that’s probably the intervention that is working best.’

Nevertheless, when it comes to protecting reefs, one size does not fit all. The key message of the report is that different tactics will work in different places. In particular, Palumbi notes that it’s essential to work with local groups. ‘Some communities might really want their corals restored because they want the fish,’ he says. ‘In that case you would restore the corals that protect and encourage fish. Another community might be looking at the waves rolling in and say “what we need is protection from wave action”. Still others might be doing their restoration in a place with rampant coral disease, in which case you would be much more sensitive to the danger of moving corals around and introducing new diseases.’

In the latter case, the potential dangers associated with moving corals raises the most fundamental point of all. Despite the wonders of innovation and science there remains no better way to protect reefs than to prevent their destruction in the first place. Scientists know that every intervention, however well-intentioned, could have consequences for the ecological balance of ecosystems. What’s more, no technique can protect corals indefinitely unless the ocean is protected. ‘These interventions are meant to help save corals for the next century while we get a grip on climate change,’ says Palumbi. ‘Without reducing emissions, without creating a world where CO2 is beginning to drop by the end of the century, corals don’t really stand a chance.’ 

This was published in the August 2019 edition of Geographical magazine

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our weekly newsletter and get a free collection of eBooks!

geo line break v3

Related items

Subscribe and Save!

geo line break v3

Free eBooks - Geographical Newsletter

geo line break v3

LATEST STORIES

geo line break v3

University of Winchester

geo line break v3

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Derby

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Oceans

Rescuing coral reefs the right way

A review of coral-saving methods is helping communities decide which…

Polar

Patagonia’s ice fields are much bigger than anyone ever realised

A seven-year study of Patagonia’s ice sheets has revealed the…

Climate

Bitcoin’s massive carbon footprint

The environmental impact of Bitcoin is higher than its virtual…

Geophoto

Reportage and street photography

With a camera in everyone’s pocket, the once rarified world…

Climate

[From the Geographical Archive] James Lovelock – the man who connected the Earth

The idea of the Earth as a self-regulating, living organism…

Oceans

European Commission imposes emergency fishing ban to save Baltic cod

A temporary fishing ban has been imposed by the European…

Climate

Does humanity now have the go-ahead to block out the sun?

The fight to save the planet takes off

Wildlife

Hippo excrement is vital for life in rivers

A look at the contribution of hippos to the savannah…

Wildlife

Wildlife app helping children build a species database

The new app encourages young children to connect with the…

Energy

These scientists have invented a solar panel that works at night

A type of panel has been invented that can generate…

Tectonics

Off the Scale: How the latest tech is cracking the earthquake code

In the 4th century BC, Aristotle proposed that earthquakes were…

Climate

UK Environmental experts declare a climate emergency

The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management pledges to achieve net…

Tectonics

[From the Geographical Archive] Reporting on earthquakes in 1940

Earthquakes from time immemorial have attracted the attention of the…

Tectonics

The day the Himalaya shook

A planned kayaking expedition in Nepal took on a whole…

Wildlife

Lost tree species unexpectedly re-discovered in Indonesia

Tectonics

Are nuclear reactors at risk from earthquakes?

Scientists from Bristol University are working in conjunction with EDF…

Tectonics

[From the Geographical Archive] The man who loved earthquakes

In the 1930s, Charles Richter developed a simple scale for…

Tectonics

The San Andreas Fault may be linked to others – which could make the next earthquake worse

Models suggest that far from ending at the Imperial Valley,…

Tectonics

Why earthquakes at mid-ocean ridges are more common at low-tide

Researchers at Colombia University have answered a question that has…

Tectonics

Earthquakes: How prepared is San Francisco?

How prepared can any government or city be against a…