World Ocean Day

World Ocean Day
08 Jun
2019
The UN’s World Ocean Day is a day to celebrate the beauty, the wealth and the promise of the planet’s water bodies

World Ocean Day is a reminder to everyone of the major role oceans have in everyday life. They are the lungs of our planet, providing most of the oxygen we breathe. The purpose of the Day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean, and to mobilise and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans.

This year, the President of the General Assembly launched 'Play It Out', a global campaign against plastic pollution after decades of overuse and a surge in single-use plastics has led to a global environmental catastrophe. Today, 13,000,000 tonnes of plastic leak into the ocean every year.

Marine-focused NGO, Oceana is also calling for action from citizens and governments to restore the seas and repair damage to marine life. With plastic pollution reaching the deepest part of the ocean, one-third of fish populations overfished, and industrial activities damaging marine habitats, everyone can play a role in preserving the oceans. Visit Oceana’s blog to read about the ten things anyone can do to save the oceans.

Plastic FocusPlastic focus

The plastic accumulating in the giant garbage patches in the middle of our oceans has been getting more and more attention from the media and the public. But at the same time, scientists are starting to realise that this open-ocean accumulation is only a very small part of the issue. We should worry more about the plastic closer to our coastlines.

Read more here

Into the Great BlueInto the great blue

Comprising 22 dives in just over two weeks, the Blue Hole Belize expedition was an attempt to journey to the bottom of the world’s largest sinkhole – Lighthouse Reef – in order to produce a complete 3D sonar map of the waters, and to catalogue the geological makeup of the region.

Read more here

The case against octopus farmingThe case against octopus farming

Four scientists have banded together to make the case against the farming of octopuses, arguing that these intelligent cephalopods are wholly unsuited to life in captivity. Octopus intelligence is at the heart of the debate around farming the creatures for mass consumption.

Read more here

Into the Great BlueHumpback whales based miles apart share songs

It is well established that male humpback whales are accomplished singers. Their songs, thought to be part of a breeding display in which high frequency sounds are emitted to attract females and low frequency sounds are directed towards competing males, are made up of a range of effects, including moans, cries and whoops.

Read more here

Into the Great BlueEnvironmentalists call for North Sea protection

The Brown Bank a haven for marine life in the waters between the UK and the Netherlands is under threat and requires immediate protection, according to marine protection groups.

Read more here

The demand for horseshoe crab bloodThe demand for horseshoe crab blood

The demand for horseshoe crab blood – vital for testing new medical developments – is threatening the future survival of the species.

Read more here

