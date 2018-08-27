  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Oceans/
  5. Bringing sand to the beach

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Bringing sand to the beach

NASA’s Landsat satellite system has been used to gain accurate readings on the world’s sandy coastlines NASA’s Landsat satellite system has been used to gain accurate readings on the world’s sandy coastlines NASA Landsat
27 Aug
2018
The world’s first full global analysis of beaches reveals the state of each continent’s coastlines

Whether for essential access to the sea for fishing and transportation, protecting inland infrastructure from destructive oceanic storms, mining aggregate for concrete, or simply for recreation, beaches have multiple functions. But attempting to put an accurate number on what proportion of world’s coasts are composed of beaches has always been an immensely laborious and time-consuming process – let alone trying to calculate how this number may be changing through the years through erosion and accretion (the accumulation of material).

A two-month study utilising NASA’s Landsat satellites has for the first time made it possible to quantify the world’s beaches. The captured images were analysed by experts at Deltares, an independent research institute studying deltas, river basins and coasts, based in the Netherlands, whose software was taught to distinguish between sandy and/or grainy beaches, and alternative rocky shorelines. The results reveal that just shy of one-third of all ice-free shorelines are composed of beaches, with significant continental differences; two-thirds of African coasts are made up of beaches, in Europe this falls to a mere 22 per cent.

By comparing satellite imagery taken between 1984 and 2016, the results also reveal that 24 per cent of sandy beaches around the world are eroding (at a rate larger than 0.5m per year) and 27 per cent are growing, while the rest are stable. This means that, overall, the world’s beaches have slightly grown over the past three decades, although the trends reverse when it comes to beaches in marine protected areas, where 37 per cent of beaches are eroding, but only 32 per cent are accreting.

Australia and Africa are also both experiencing more erosion than growth, while Asia has experienced the largest accretion, partially due to human-led developments and land reclamations in countries such as China, Singapore, Bahrain and the UAE. ‘At this point we think the continental differences in beach erosion and accretion are largely influenced by human interventions along the coast,’ explains Arjen Luijendijk, a coastal development expert at Deltares. ‘Our next step will focus on distinguishing the human impact from the natural dynamics and trends.’

This was published in the September 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

University of Winchester

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Oceans

Bringing sand to the beach

The world’s first full global analysis of beaches reveals the…

Geophoto

Fire on the Moor

With the recent Saddleworth Moor fire, it can be easy…

Wildlife

‘Gentle giants’ urgently need conservation management

Whale sharks have been found to not travel far from…

Wildlife

High Steaks: Lone Star ticks

The Lone Star tick is spreading across North America, carrying…

Tectonics

Special Report: Gili Trawangan earthquake in pictures

Earlier this week, Indonesia was struck by a series of…

Energy

Cold Storage: cooling the internet

Efforts to reduce the energy drain of the internet are…

Energy

Forever Coal: return of the offender

Coal’s rising popularity among climate-apathetic leaders is a worrying trend,…

Climate

A feminist solution to climate change

Sharing the ideas of climate justice with a little humour…

Polar

Antarctica: Rising bedrock raises hope

Rising bedrock under the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could prevent…

Oceans

Is the Mediterranean becoming a second ‘Dead Sea’?

Officially declared the world’s ‘most overfished sea’, the Mediterranean is…

Wildlife

Could humans be good for nature?

An interview with biologist Chris D Thomas, author of ‘Inheritors…

Geophoto

50mm: the Nifty Fifty

Some may see using the 50mm lens as a regressive…

Oceans

Diving in the deep – swimming the English Channel to protect the UK’s waters

With the war against plastic gaining publicity and popularity, one…

Wildlife

Canine killers: the conservation threat of dogs

India’s booming domestic dog population is attacking some of the…

Energy

Cold sweat: the high cost of aircon

Soaring sales of air conditioning units over the next thirty…

Climate

Heat cheats

Well-meaning promises and actions don't always have the best outcomes.…

Geophoto

Fun in the sun

With the days at their longest and more light in…

Oceans

Tourism in the Mediterranean Sea causing ocean plastic rise

Tourism might be an economic pillar for many countries surrounding…

Wildlife

Smarter fish live longer

Brain sizes directly shown to correlate to survival rates among…

Wildlife

Bird Man – Celebrating the ornithologist that was forgotten to history

Celebrated author Professor Tim Birkhead provides a fascinating insight into…