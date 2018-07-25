  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Oceans/
  5. Is the Mediterranean becoming a second ‘Dead Sea’?

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Is the Mediterranean becoming a second ‘Dead Sea’?

  • Written by  Sophie Donovan
  • Published in Oceans
Is the Mediterranean becoming a second ‘Dead Sea’?
25 Jul
2018
Officially declared the world’s ‘most overfished sea’, the Mediterranean is having a crisis beneath the surface

Whether it’s the marine advocates of Oceana, who want biodiversity to become a priority, or the fisherman returning to shore with empty nets and emptier pockets: overfishing is a problem hitting all areas of the planet. Now, a new report by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has declared that the Mediterranean Sea, once described as the ‘global icon of coastal paradise’ and an ‘international biodiversity hotspot’, has become the world’s ‘most overfished sea’.

It states that among the Mediterranean and Black Sea regions showed the highest percentage (62.2 per cent) of unsustainable stocks, closely followed by the Southeast Pacific at 61.5 per cent and the Southwest Atlantic at 58.8 per cent. According to a report from the WWF, in 2017 Mediterranean countries consume some 7.5m tonnes of fish each year, with only 2.75m tonnes of that coming from domestic sources.

fish stats2

Various EU studies have found that 90 per cent of fish stocks assessed are overexploited in the Mediterranean. Our Fish, an ocean advocacy organisation whose focus is on ending overfishing and preventing wasteful discarding, has suggested that the overfished species could join the list of localised extinctions, alongside sharks and rays, while the number of predators has also declined by over 40 per cent from previous records.

A spokesperson for Oceana, an ocean advocacy organisation formed of various foundations including the Pew Charitable Trusts, has stressed that ‘urgent and bold action such as curbing bottom-trawling fishing, safeguarding areas where fish grow, and setting annual fish catch limits in line with scientific action’ are vital steps to prevent the area from degrading any further.

shutterstock 1078325765

One of the big concerns flowing from this is food security. At a global scale, the WWF notes that ‘more than 30 per cent of the world’s fisheries have been pushed beyond their biological limits’, placing more pressure on nurseries to replace that which has been lost. Populations of tuna and mackerel have already experienced a 74 per cent drop worldwide during the 40-year period from 1970 to 2010, and sea bream has been predicted to follow suit.

Meanwhile, with a fast-growing population, food demand is only going to swell. According to Jon Fisher, senior conservation scientist for The Nature Conservancy: ‘70 per cent more food will be needed by 2050’ to sustain the global population.

shutterstock 276508823

Action is being taken to try to reverse the situation in the Mediterranean at least. 2017 saw the signing of the MEDFISH4EVER Malta Declaration, its goal being to coordinate action between agreeing parties to provide full protection of fish stocks in the region. As of October 2017, the declaration had 13 signatories, including countries from the European Union, Turkey, Tunisia, Montenegro, Albania and Morocco.

Coordinated by the General Fisheries Commission of the Mediterranean, the ten-year pledge has already seen progress, including directions to create ‘allocated zones for aquaculture’. It is hoped that delegation and zoning will allow fish stocks and the environment to recover.

shutterstock 365048966

However, there are concerns that any tangible action being taken is slow-moving. ‘Talk is cheap,’ commented a spokesman for Our Fish. The advocacy group wants immediate action to ‘rectify fisheries management’, something it feels can’t be achieved simply through debate. Moreover, while it may not be asking the public to actively prevent nets being dropped into the water, it is pushing for the EU to do more to intercept current illegal fishing practises.

There is evidence of successful ocean protection and management programmes being employed across the Atlantic, leading Our Fish, among others, to question why similar methods are not being employed in the Mediterranean. For example, the Commission for the Conservation of Southern Bluefin Tuna (CCSBT) has successfully set global total allowable tuna catch limits for 2015 to 2017 and 2018 to 2020. The aim: a ‘rebuilding target of 20 per cent of the original spawning stock biomass’. These limits apply to all cooperating partners, ranging from the South Korea to South Africa to the EU. Our Fish reports this scheme to be working, noting a 35 per cent increase in such fish stocks when compared with previous annual figures. The hope is that similar results can flow from the Mediterranean.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Human Game – Tackling football’s ‘slave trade’
    Few would argue with football’s position as the world’s number one sport. But as Mark Rowe discovers, this global popularity is masking a sinister...
    Essential oil?
    Palm oil is omnipresent in global consumption. But in many circles it is considered the scourge of the natural world, for the deforestation and habita...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Oceans

Is the Mediterranean becoming a second ‘Dead Sea’?

Officially declared the world’s ‘most overfished sea’, the Mediterranean is…

Wildlife

Could humans be good for nature?

An interview with biologist Chris D Thomas, author of ‘Inheritors…

Geophoto

50mm: the Nifty Fifty

Some may see using the 50mm lens as a regressive…

Oceans

Diving in the deep – swimming the English Channel to protect the UK’s waters

With the war against plastic gaining publicity and popularity, one…

Wildlife

Canine killers: the conservation threat of dogs

India’s booming domestic dog population is attacking some of the…

Energy

Cold sweat: the high cost of aircon

Soaring sales of air conditioning units over the next thirty…

Climate

Heat cheats

Well-meaning promises and actions don't always have the best outcomes.…

Geophoto

Fun in the sun

With the days at their longest and more light in…

Oceans

Tourism in the Mediterranean Sea causing ocean plastic rise

Tourism might be an economic pillar for many countries surrounding…

Wildlife

Smarter fish live longer

Brain sizes directly shown to correlate to survival rates among…

Wildlife

Bird Man – Celebrating the ornithologist that was forgotten to history

Celebrated author Professor Tim Birkhead provides a fascinating insight into…

Oceans

Right-strangled triangle: saving Indonesian seagrass

The world’s most biodiverse seagrass region – Indonesia’s Coral Triangle…

Oceans

Call to make illegal fishing a crime

Ocean conservation group urges world governments to step up action…

Climate

Eastward expansion: why the 100th meridian is on the move

As climate conditions at the 100th meridian, the traditional United…

Climate

Shipping: all at sea

International shipping may be attempting to reduce its carbon footprint, but…

Geophoto

The soft touch

So much photographic theory is dedicated to image sharpness that…

Wildlife

Into the lions' den

Changing temperatures in East Africa are set to upset a delicate…

Climate

Angels in hell

As the planet warms and tensions rise, Marco Magrini finds that…

Oceans

New ocean layer discovered

A deep-sea mission in the ocean around Bermuda confirms the…

Oceans

Suffocating oceans

An oxygen-deprived ‘dead zone’ in the Arabian Sea is much…