  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Oceans/
  5. Tourism in the Mediterranean Sea causing ocean plastic rise

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Tourism in the Mediterranean Sea causing ocean plastic rise

  • Written by  Melanie Barrin
  • Published in Oceans
Tourism in the Mediterranean Sea causing ocean plastic rise
21 Jun
2018
Tourism might be an economic pillar for many countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, but the influx of holiday goers over the summer months is causing plastic levels in the aquatic environment to skyrocket

A briefing delivered at a gathering of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Polar Regions Plastic last month offered the stark warning that no less than 330 million tonnes of plastic was estimated to have been produced globally in 2017. By far the largest proportion of this total are the decidedly non-environmentally friendly single-use plastics – items such as cutlery, food wrappers or drinking straws.

Plastic fork

Plastic is a material that is hard to break down, therefore disposal and recycling techniques are never 100 per cent effective. Furthermore, waste management can be a tricky affair for many nations and litter is often discarded into the marine environment. Greenpeace estimates that globally, plastic constitutes 60 to 80 per cent of all marine litter.

Greenpeace adds that Europe accounts for 18.5 per cent of total global plastic production. Just after China, (at 27.8 per cent), it is the second largest plastic producer in the world. The campaigning NGO’s figures report that Europe disposes in the region of 500,000 tonnes of macroplastic (plastic items that exceed 25mm in diameter or length) into the sea each year. Therefore, it does not come as a surprise that the Mediterranean contains one of the most polluted aquatic environments on the planet.

red line

MORE ON PLASTIC POLLUTION...

• Fooling fish – how plastic is attracting sealife

• Plastic flow: can land-based pollution be stopped?

• RAW TRUTH: Plastic – A Journey from Source to Solution

• Plastic Birds

red line

The Mediterranean Sea is a semi-enclosed and relatively small-sized basin which limits the flow of water exchange with the Atlantic Ocean. Consequently, it is easy for waste to accumulate in the area. The region is famous for its idyllic scenery and sunny weather conditions and as a result attracts a significant amount of tourists over the summer months, almost 25 per cent of the annual tourist trade in 2017. This has a significant impact on the local environment. Recent reports from the WWF estimate that tourism in the region causes an extra 40 per cent of waste to enter the Mediterranean Sea each year, with plastic believed to account for 95 per cent of that pollution. The Mediterranean basin might only comprises a mere one per cent of the world’s waters, but research shows that no less than seven per cent of the world’s microplastic waste (plastic items smaller than 5mm in diameter or length) has accumulated in the area. By way of comparison, the WWF has calculated that were all those microplastics to be grouped together, they would form an island four times the size of the famous ‘plastic island’ of the North Pacific Ocean.

Fish in the Mediterranean

Tourism is increasingly damaging the Mediterranean ecosystem and the 200 million tourists travelling annually to Turkey, France, Egypt, Italy and Spain are being held most responsible. Plastic causes a serious threat to the survival of the 25,000 different species of plants and animals that live in the area, 60 per cent of which are unique to the region. Research published by the Royal Society last December shows that fish are prone to mistaking plastic debris for prey and thus ingest potentially deadly components.

Plastic waste caused by tourism might also have impacts on human health, given that the majority of sea creatures swallowing microplastics inevitably find their way onto our plates. Microplastics are entering the food chain and, on average, someone eating fish in the EU is ingesting up to 11,000 pieces of microplastic per year, according to the WWF.

Plastic in seafood

Consequently, reducing oceanic water pollution has become a growing, vital issue. At a meeting on 6 December 2017 in Nairobi, the United Nations Environment Assembly declared that ‘by 2025 [all countries need to] prevent and significantly reduce marine pollution of all kinds, in particular from land-based activities, including marine debris and nutrient pollution.’ On World Ocean Day (8 June 2018), the WWF issued a statement targeting European governments, inhabitants and businesses. The aim is to get single-use plastic items banned by 2025 and urge tourists to reduce plastic waste during summer holidays by providing guidelines on how they can minimise their impact on the environment while abroad. Suggestions include using washable cloths instead of face wipes, and exploring local food markets to sample fresh products that have not been wrapped up in unnecessary plastic materials.

Clean waters

On a larger scale, the plastics industry itself is starting to play a larger role in the reduction of litter by investing in research to design alternative packaging materials and by engaging in initiatives to reduce unnecessary and damaging activities. In 2011 for example, the company PlasticsEurope joined Vacances Propres, a French non-profit organisation, as an official sponsor (other members of the association include Coca-Cola, Evian and Perrier). Vacances Propres is a local French project that provides towns receiving large numbers of tourists in the south of France with bags and bins for trash collection. It also organises campaigns that educate consumers about sustainable waste disposal methods. Since 2007, 20,000 bins have been distributed while 50,000 tons of waste were collected in 2012.

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Mexico City: boom town
    Twenty years ago, Mexico City was considered the ultimate urban disaster. But, recent political and economic reforms have transformed it into a hub of...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Oceans

Tourism in the Mediterranean Sea causing ocean plastic rise

Tourism might be an economic pillar for many countries surrounding…

Wildlife

Smarter fish live longer

Brain sizes directly shown to correlate to survival rates among…

Wildlife

Bird Man – Celebrating the ornithologist that was forgotten to history

Celebrated author Professor Tim Birkhead provides a fascinating insight into…

Oceans

Right-strangled triangle: saving Indonesian seagrass

The world’s most biodiverse seagrass region – Indonesia’s Coral Triangle…

Oceans

Call to make illegal fishing a crime

Ocean conservation group urges world governments to step up action…

Climate

Eastward expansion: why the 100th meridian is on the move

As climate conditions at the 100th meridian, the traditional United…

Climate

Shipping: all at sea

International shipping may be attempting to reduce its carbon footprint, but…

Geophoto

The soft touch

So much photographic theory is dedicated to image sharpness that…

Wildlife

Into the lions' den

Changing temperatures in East Africa are set to upset a delicate…

Climate

Angels in hell

As the planet warms and tensions rise, Marco Magrini finds that…

Oceans

New ocean layer discovered

A deep-sea mission in the ocean around Bermuda confirms the…

Oceans

Suffocating oceans

An oxygen-deprived ‘dead zone’ in the Arabian Sea is much…

Wildlife

Bat signals

Scientists working with new drone technology are hoping to reveal…

Oceans

BBC Earth goes into the deep

A new virtual reality experience, ‘BBC Earth: Life in VR’,…

Nature

Saving the outback

Faced with protecting a country more than 30 times the…

Oceans

Sea change: ocean conservation in Chile

As Chile’s president leaves office, the country designates large expanses…

Energy

International Solar Alliance: Turning on the lights

More than two years after first being announced, the International…

Wildlife

Protecting Penguins - Whitley Gold Award winner honoured

The winner of the 2018 Whitley Gold Award is Pablo…

Polar

World Penguin Day

Celebrate World Penguin Day with this selection of penguin-related stories…

Geophoto

Shooting for impact and change

It takes a lot more than the latest research data…