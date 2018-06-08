  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Oceans/
  5. Right-strangled triangle: saving Indonesian seagrass

Our directory of things of interest

University Directory

Right-strangled triangle: saving Indonesian seagrass

Right-strangled triangle: saving Indonesian seagrass
08 Jun
2018
The world’s most biodiverse seagrass region – Indonesia’s Coral Triangle – faces ruin from rampant human activities

The seagrass meadows found in the Indonesian part of the Coral Triangle – stretching across 17,500 islands from Sumatra to New Guinea, Borneo to Timor – are believed to be the most biodiverse in the entire oceans. They provide vital food and shelter for marine wildlife, and are an important store of carbon, which, if released, would further accelerate the process of climate change.

But new research has revealed that up to 90 per cent of seagrass meadows in Indonesia have been severely degraded over the past five years. ‘The ecological value of seagrass meadows is irrefutable, yet the loss of these systems in Indonesia is accelerating,’ says Dr Leanne Cullen-Unsworth, a research fellow at Cardiff University and director of the marine environmental charity, Project Seagrass. ‘Seagrass meadows in Indonesia are mostly ignored in the conservation arena. As a result, they’re often not monitored, poorly researched and largely unmanaged, leading to a “tragedy of the seagrass commons”.’

Thanks to human activities such as coastal developments, land reclamation, seaweed cultivation, overfishing, garbage dumping, and sediment run-off, these meadows find themselves endangered right across the archipelago. ‘Our research is for the first time recording how an area of the world so critically important for its biodiversity is rapidly losing a key marine resource,’ outlines Dr Richard Unsworth, a marine ecologist at Swansea University. ‘This loss of seagrass is a terrible problem as the habitats in Indonesia have a major significance for daily food supply and general livelihoods. Without seagrass as a fishery habitat many people in Indonesia would not be able to feed their families on a daily basis.’ Unsworth believes that these trends are likely having similar effects in regional neighbours such as the Philippines, Cambodia and Sri Lanka.

With the acceleration of these detrimental activities, the loss of vast areas of valuable seagrasses is certainly a potential outcome, along with the uniquely high biodiversity that these meadows contain, with only the few species capable of withstanding the dramatic loss of their habitats able to survive. Unsworth points out that examples such as Tampa Bay, Florida, show that improving water quality can help meadows recover, but emphasises that this process can take decades.

A more optimistic example comes from Wakatobi, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, where Unsworth and Cullen-Unsworth have supported a local NGO’s project to preserve river banks, thereby reducing runoff into threatened seagrass meadows. ‘So far this has been a huge success, and the project has spread to other areas,’ says Unsworth.

This was published in the June 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe to Geographical!

Adventure Canada

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    The green dragon awakens
    China has achieved remarkable economic success following the principle of developing first and cleaning up later. But now the country with the world's...
    The true cost of meat
    As one of the world’s biggest methane emitters, the meat industry has a lot more to concern itself with than merely dietary issues ...
    Hung out to dry
    Wetlands are vital storehouses of biodiversity and important bulwarks against the effects of climate change, while also providing livelihoods for mill...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - Follow Geographical on Social

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Oceans

Right-strangled triangle: saving Indonesian seagrass

The world’s most biodiverse seagrass region – Indonesia’s Coral Triangle…

Oceans

Call to make illegal fishing a crime

Ocean conservation group urges world governments to step up action…

Climate

Eastward expansion: why the 100th meridian is on the move

As climate conditions at the 100th meridian, the traditional United…

Climate

Shipping: all at sea

International shipping may be attempting to reduce its carbon footprint, but…

Geophoto

The soft touch

So much photographic theory is dedicated to image sharpness that…

Wildlife

Into the lions' den

Changing temperatures in East Africa are set to upset a delicate…

Climate

Angels in hell

As the planet warms and tensions rise, Marco Magrini finds that…

Oceans

New ocean layer discovered

A deep-sea mission in the ocean around Bermuda confirms the…

Oceans

Suffocating oceans

An oxygen-deprived ‘dead zone’ in the Arabian Sea is much…

Wildlife

Bat signals

Scientists working with new drone technology are hoping to reveal…

Oceans

BBC Earth goes into the deep

A new virtual reality experience, ‘BBC Earth: Life in VR’,…

Nature

Saving the outback

Faced with protecting a country more than 30 times the…

Oceans

Sea change: ocean conservation in Chile

As Chile’s president leaves office, the country designates large expanses…

Energy

International Solar Alliance: Turning on the lights

More than two years after first being announced, the International…

Wildlife

Protecting Penguins - Whitley Gold Award winner honoured

The winner of the 2018 Whitley Gold Award is Pablo…

Polar

World Penguin Day

Celebrate World Penguin Day with this selection of penguin-related stories…

Geophoto

Shooting for impact and change

It takes a lot more than the latest research data…

Wildlife

The black hole of wildlife crime

NGOs shine a light on the underreporting of wildlife crime…

Wildlife

Playing laser tag with dolphins

Pioneering laser photography is being used by scientists on the…

Geophoto

Capturing the Galapagos

Annual competition looks to celebrate island life in all its…