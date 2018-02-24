  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Oceans/
  5. Belize's blue period

Belize's blue period

Belize&#039;s blue period
24 Feb
2018
Belize bans offshore oil extraction to protect the second longest barrier reef in the world

Much of Belize’s 400-kilometre coastline is fringed with atolls, cayes and blue holes, which together make up the largest barrier reef in the world outside of Australia. To protect them, the Belizean government has announced a landmark ban on exploring and extracting offshore oil.

The decision comes in response to decades of environmental campaigning . After the 2013 Deepsea Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, such campaigns resulted in a temporary suspension of exploration by the Belize Supreme Court. When the ban ended, however, the Belizean government drafted new guidelines leaving most of the coast available for development. The new ban offers a total end to exploration – good news for the estimated 50 per cent of the population who rely on the reef for fisheries and tourism.

Belize is a developing country and oil is among its top exports. However, the economic benefits of maintaining the reef for a £165million reef tourism industry was seen as a higher concern. The nation joins other Central American countries that have prioritised environmental issues and tourism benefits over resource development. In 2014, Costa Rica announced a nationwide ban on oil extraction, while in 2017 El Salvador banned precious metal mining to protect water resources.

While the decision is seen as a triumph of environmentalism, some scientists are sceptical about the benefit to corals. John Bruno, marine biologist and at the University of North Carolina and expert on the Belize reefs emphasises the danger of coral bleaching from warming waters and ocean acidification. He tells Geographical ‘the irony is that oil drilling (and burning) thousands of miles away is the far greater problem.’

This was published in the March 2018 edition of Geographical magazine

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth University University of Greenwich The University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Oceans

Belize's blue period

Belize bans offshore oil extraction to protect the second longest…

Geophoto

Rhinos on the run

With their horns still much-prized by poachers, will the revered…

Wildlife

Narwhals: the strange escape

Narwhals show a complex response to interaction with humans and…

Polar

Follow that phytoplankton: modelling the Antarctic

The biodiversity of the Antarctic seafloor has been modelled for…

Oceans

Screen saver: eco-friendly sun protection

With growing fears over the negative impacts of excessive sunscreen…

Climate

Extent of harmful surface ozone levels revealed

Harmful ozone levels found at the Earth’s surface, or troposphere,…

Climate

Heat waves: climate change and immigration

Those concerned with external asylum applications to the EU might…

Energy

Dirty bits: the cost of cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies might be setting the world’s digital economy on fire,…

Polar

Frozen fishing: Arctic moratorium

A multilateral moratorium prevents Arctic Ocean fishing for 16 years,…

Wildlife

A grand Antarctic sanctuary

A global campaign is underway to turn a huge area…

Geophoto

Europe’s alternative rivers

From the iconic narrowboats meandering along picturesque British landscapes, to…

Wildlife

Solving the suspicious saiga silencing

Warm and humid conditions are found to be the trigger…

Wildlife

Seabirds in danger in updated Red List

Overfishing and climate change are edging seabirds such as the…

Oceans

Harbouring information: combating illegal fishing

East African countries are sharing shipping data in order to…

Wildlife

Sofa conservation

How many elephants can you see? How many orang-utans are…

Climate

The sea floor is sinking under the weight of climate change

The ocean floor is being deformed under the weight of…

Climate

Pre-caution: a warming world

Progress on halting warming has not been great throughout 2017.…

Oceans

Coral reefs have no time to recover

Coral bleaching is widespread around the globe and as it…

Climate

No waste for Wales

Wales is the second best recycler in the world

Climate

An end to flat growth for CO2

A series of worrying reports by the Global Carbon Project…