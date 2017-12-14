  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Oceans/
  5. UN commits to end ocean plastics

UN commits to end ocean plastics

UN commits to end ocean plastics
14 Dec
2017
The UN has committed to completely stopping plastic waste from entering the ocean

At a meeting of the United Nations Environment Assembly on 6 December, delegates agreed to establish a task force to advise on combating the global crisis of oceanic plastic pollution.

‘An estimated 4.4 to 12.7 million metric tons of plastic are added to the oceans annually,’ according to scientists for the Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States (PNAS), arguing before the UN resolution for why international consensus is needed. ‘More than 50 per cent of the ocean’s area sits beyond national jurisdiction, including the infamous “garbage patches” in oceanic gyres where plastic accumulates.’

The new resolution, agreed in Nairobi, urges all countries to, ‘by 2025, prevent and significantly reduce marine pollution of all kinds, in particular from land-based activities, including marine debris and nutrient pollution.’

While this is an important step towards reducing and eventually eliminating plastic waste from the ocean, the UN resolution has no timetable and is not legally binding. It is also a significantly watered down version of the original motion. A stronger commitment was rejected after the US would not agree to any specific, internationally-agreed goals.

red line

MORE ON PLASTIC POLLUTION...

• Fooling fish – how plastic is attracting sealife

• Plastic flow: can land-based pollution be stopped?

• RAW TRUTH: Plastic – A Journey from Source to Solution

• Plastic Birds

red line

MPCA Photos ccflickr microbeads

A particular emphasis was put on tackling microbeads, stressing ‘the urgent need for strengthened knowledge on the levels and effects of micro- and nanoplastics on marine ecosystems, seafood and human health.’

Each year billions of these tiny beads end up in our seas from a range of products such as face scrubs, toothpastes and shower gels. They build up in the marine environment and can be swallowed by sea life, including fish and crustaceans.

‘Microplastics can impair reproduction and development and alter how species function, disperse, and assemble,’ says PNAS, which makes them a particularly serious threat to marine ecosystems.

In the UK last year, Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom announced plans to ban the sale and manufacture of cosmetics and personal care products containing microbeads.

‘Adding plastic to products like face washes and body scrubs is wholly unnecessary when harmless alternatives can be used,’ said Leadsom speaking in 2016. ‘This government is committed to its promise to be the first generation ever to leave the environment in a better state than it inherited, and together we can bring an end to these harmful plastics clogging up our oceans.’

red line

NEVER MISS A STORY

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox by signing up to our free weekly newsletter!

red line

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Oceans

UN commits to end ocean plastics

The UN has committed to completely stopping plastic waste from…

Wildlife

Last chance for the vaquita

The world’s most endangered marine mammal has just been thrown…

Climate

Threatened heritage: the climate risk

Sixty-two of the natural World Heritage Sites are now at…

Oceans

Lewis Pugh: In the zone

In February 2015, maritime lawyer and cold water swimmer Lewis…

Climate

Dry patches: the world's drought epidemic

Water, water may be everywhere, but as Marco Magrini discovers,…

Energy

Fracking in Scotland

A deeper look at Scotland’s recent decision to ban the…

Climate

Stratospheric threat: future-proofing the climate

The discovery of increasing levels of ozone-depleting compounds being emitted…

Geophoto

From Dusk till Dawn

November is a dark, quiet month, but it also marks…

Energy

The (waste) paper trail

Could human waste one day be fuelling our homes and…

Geophoto

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017

Every year, the LPOTY awards celebrate the best in Britain’s…

Climate

COP 23: US states, cities, politicians and business leaders defy Trump

At the 23rd Convention of the Parties (COP) climate change…

Oceans

Mapping coral

Knowing where past coral reefs existed is a crucial component…

Oceans

Rising tides: islands lost to the sea

Numerous low-lying Pacific islands have disappeared under rising seas

Oceans

Sea Urchins – The mysterious recovery of a species

In this exclusive film for Geographical, see how an unusually…

Climate

Will hurricanes change minds on climate change?

Marco Magrini considers why the recent devastation caused by hurricanes…

Geophoto

Dangerous Crossings – How to photograph borders

Country borders are some of the most controlled environments on…

Wildlife

Germany’s insects continue ‘dramatic’ decline

Nature reserves and protected areas in Germany have lost 76…

Oceans

Caught Out: vulnerable sharks being finned

An investigation into shark fins and ray gills sold in…

Climate

The Minus Sign: pulling carbon from the air

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Wildlife

Sting in the Tale: invasive hornets

The rapid spread of Asian hornets is likely to make…