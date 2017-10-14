  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Oceans/
  5. Caught Out: vulnerable sharks being finned

Caught Out: vulnerable sharks being finned

  • Written by  Lottie Watters
  • Published in Oceans
Caught Out: vulnerable sharks being finned Lano Lan
14 Oct
2017
An investigation into shark fins and ray gills sold in global markets reveals the majority are from species of high conservation concern

Often used for traditional medicinal purposes, as well as in Asian cuisine (such as the controversial shark fin soup), demand for shark fins and the gills of rays has demonstrated a steady growth since the 1980s. However, new research from the University of Guelph, Ontario, suggests that illegal and unreported catches far surpass the amount caught legally, making regulation and quota enforcement extremely difficult. Their estimates, using data from commercial trade, reveal the real statistics for shark catches worldwide are between 26 to 73 million sharks per year, three to four times greater than the figures provided by legal fisheries.

Using genetic materials and cutting-edge DNA barcoding technology, the researchers were able to assess dried fish from 129 market samples. Of those tested, 25 different species of shark and rays were identified, almost half of which are illegal to trade under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora agreement. In total, 80 per cent of traded species were classified as either ‘endangered’, ‘vulnerable’ or ‘near threatened’ on the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species.

One of the most surprising findings was the presence of ‘vulnerable’ whale shark gills in among the mobulid ray trade. ‘What is unclear is if this means that whale shark gills are also marketed for medicinal purposes,’ says Professor Mahmood Shivji, Director of the Guy Harvey Research Institute, Nova Southeastern University, Florida, and co-author of the research, ‘or if this finding is just a case of surreptitious substitution in the gill markets.’

The researchers behind the study are encouraging enforcement agencies to adopt this new DNA analysis technology in order to be able to better identify illegally imported dried and processed species.

This was published in the October 2017 edition of Geographical magazine.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

SIGMA ON TWITTER

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Oceans

Caught Out: vulnerable sharks being finned

An investigation into shark fins and ray gills sold in…

Climate

The Minus Sign: pulling carbon from the air

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Wildlife

Sting in the Tale: invasive hornets

The rapid spread of Asian hornets is likely to make…

Energy

European countries continue to prop up fossil fuels

Europe provides more than €112billion (£97billion) in subsidies to fossil…

Oceans

Where have all the old fish gone?

A study of various fish populations has found dramatic reductions…

Geophoto

Season of Change – photographing the harvest

The seasonal changes of September promise much photographic potential for…

Oceans

Exhausts from shipping lanes worsen lightning storms

Shipping traffic can increase lightning strikes, according to a pioneering…

Polar

Antarctica – End of the Earth

New documentary travels to remote Antarctica to unpack the complex…

Oceans

Solar storms stranding North Sea whales

The deaths of these majestic creatures had remained an unsolved…

Wildlife

Hundreds of new species discovered in the Amazon

Over a two-year period, a new species of plant or…

Wildlife

Radical Eradication: wiping out New Zealand's predators

As part of New Zealand’s plan to cull millions of…

Oceans

Sea views: mapping the ocean floor

A project to map the ocean floor is raising concerns…

Climate

Grounded – climate and aviation

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Wildlife

‘Selfie’ seeking sightseers strike again

Dismay as a Spanish baby dolphin becomes the latest victim…

Polar

The Killing Joke: the dangers of laughing gas

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Oceans

Fooling fish – how plastic is attracting sealife

The effect of plastics on the world’s oceans is posing…

Geophoto

The Grand Tour: photographing antiquities

Camera technology may have come a long way since the…

Energy

The Nuclear Power Struggle

The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn…

Wildlife

National symbols: the demise of iconic wildlife

Despite their high profiles, most of the world’s national animal…

Oceans

Plastic flow: can land-based pollution be stopped?

Asian countries are pledging to reduce the amount of land-based…