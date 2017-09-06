  2. Home/
  3. Nature/
  4. Oceans/
  5. Solar storms stranding North Sea whales

Solar storms stranding North Sea whales

  • Written by  Lottie Watters
  • Published in Oceans
Solar storms stranding North Sea whales Bastiaan Schuit
06 Sep
2017
The deaths of these majestic creatures had remained an unsolved mystery for over a year. Now scientists think they’ve hit on why the number of strandings has recently increased

In early 2016, 29 whales were devastatingly stranded and died on beaches across Europe in under a month. The reason why has remained a tragic mystery for over a year, but a recent report published in the International Journal of Astrobiology suggests solar storms – those also responsible for creating the Northern Lights – may have been the cause.

Between 8 January and 4 February last year, 29 seemingly healthy, male sperm whales were washed up on beaches in the the southern region of the North Sea. The first was found stranded in Germany and subsequently more were beached across The Netherlands, France and the east coast of England.

Initial reports at the time believed the whales got into trouble after hunting shoals of squid which led them into shallow waters or that they had swallowed polluting ocean plastics which ultimately caused their deaths. However, the suggestion that indigestible plastics were the cause was later dismissed as highly unlikely because not all of the whales had plastic in their stomachs, nor were there particularly significant amounts in those that did. Similarly, there were questions surrounding the squid-hunting hypothesis because squid are not normally found in such shallow waters either. However, this new research has provided a plausible and likely explanation for the whales’ deaths.

Whales use the Earth’s geomagnetic field to navigate their way through the oceans. Large solar storms that took place in December 2015 created geomagnetic disturbances which have been known to confuse and disorientate migratory animals such as birds and bees. The study suggests the same happened with these relatively young bull whales, which were inexperienced in recognising the disturbances and knowing how to navigate their way using alternative methods.

Female sperm whales and their calves only live in lower latitude waters (between 40°N and 40°S), but once male bulls reach independence at around ten to 15 years, they migrate further north in so-called ‘bachelor groups’. Older more experienced males travel alone and so the younger, ‘naïve’ males are left to fend for themselves. Whales are believed to possess a magnetic sense whereby they navigate their migration route using the Earth’s geomagnetic alignments. These geomagnetic ‘maps’ are very different from sea depth maps and so they may not recognise that they are entering shallow waters if they only follow their geomagnetic senses. Older bulls are experienced in migratory patterns and are thought to use other navigation methods, such as sonar clicks, if they realise their orientation is wrong.

‘Lulu’ washed up on the shores of Scotland earlier this year, originally thought to have been killed from plastic pollutants in the waters (Image: John Bowler/RSPB Scotland)‘Lulu’ washed up on the shores of Scotland earlier this year, originally thought to have been killed from plastic pollutants in the waters (Image: John Bowler/RSPB Scotland)

One known migration route of sperm whales passes west of the UK and through the Faroe-Shetland Channel into the Norwegian Sea where there is an abundance of squid. It is understood this bachelor group had taken this route because of the squid content found in their stomachs during the autopsies. But rather than pass back through the Faroe-Shetland Channel on their route back to the lower latitudes, it was here the whales are believed to have gotten lost and instead headed southward into the North Sea.

On 20 and 31 December 2015, magnetometer readings from the Sølund station in Norway detected changes in the magnetic field from solar activity. The activity temporarily altered the geomagnetic map by up to 460km in the region around Shetland and essentially disguised a geomagnetic boundary that prevents the whales travelling into the North Sea. ‘The whales thought that they were on the right side (north) of the “thought barrier”, when they were actually on the wrong (south) side due to the solar storm,’ explains the research paper.

The Northern lights, an effect of solar storms (Image: Petri Jauhiainen)The Northern lights, an effect of solar storms (Image: Petri Jauhiainen)

Whales can often swim in the wrong direction for a day or two when they become lost or disorientated, but usually correct their course without any major problems. Unfortunately, once they enter shallow waters it is very unlikely to result in a positive outcome, particularly in the North Sea where the bed is typically mud or sand. The whales cannot use the echoes from their sonar clicks to navigate in this terrain and so they suffer from respiratory failure in the shallows with their lungs eventually collapsing.

These solar storms are also responsible for the natural phenomena the Aurora Borealis (otherwise known as the Northern Lights) and the ones that occurred in December 2015 were so large in the region they could be seen from the Caithness coast in northern Scotland, adding further support to the study. NASA is also conducting research into the possibility of solar storms causing animal beachings.

Share this story...

Submit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to Twitter

Related items

Geographical Week

Get the best of Geographical delivered straight to your inbox every Friday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Subscribe Today

TRENDING

EDUCATION PARTNERS

Aberystwyth UniversityUniversity of GreenwichThe University of Winchester

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Ponant

Silversea

Travel the Unknown

DOSSIERS

Like longer reads? Try our in-depth dossiers that provide a comprehensive view of each topic

  • The Air That We Breathe
    Cities the world over are struggling to improve air quality as scandals surrounding diesel car emissions come to light and the huge health costs of po...
    The Nuclear Power Struggle
    The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn on government policy from just two years ago. Yet this seems to be going against the grain globa...
    Diabetes: The World at Risk
    Diabetes is often thought of as a ‘western’ problem, one linked to the developed world’s overindulgence in fatty foods and chronic lack of physi...
    National Clean Air Day
    For National Clean Air Day, Geographical brings together stories about air pollution and the kind of solutions needed to tackle it ...
    REDD+ or Dead?
    The UN-backed REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) scheme, under which developing nations would be paid not to cut dow...

MORE DOSSIERS

NEVER MISS A STORY - follow Geographical

Want to stay up to date with breaking Geographical stories? Join the thousands following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and stay informed about the world.

More articles in NATURE...

Oceans

Solar storms stranding North Sea whales

The deaths of these majestic creatures had remained an unsolved…

Wildlife

Hundreds of new species discovered in the Amazon

Over a two-year period, a new species of plant or…

Wildlife

Radical Eradication: wiping out New Zealand's predators

As part of New Zealand’s plan to cull millions of…

Oceans

Sea views: mapping the ocean floor

A project to map the ocean floor is raising concerns…

Climate

Grounded – climate and aviation

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Wildlife

‘Selfie’ seeking sightseers strike again

Dismay as a Spanish baby dolphin becomes the latest victim…

Polar

The Killing Joke: the dangers of laughing gas

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Oceans

Fooling fish – how plastic is attracting sealife

The effect of plastics on the world’s oceans is posing…

Geophoto

The Grand Tour: photographing antiquities

Camera technology may have come a long way since the…

Energy

The Nuclear Power Struggle

The UK appears to be embracing nuclear, a huge U-turn…

Wildlife

National symbols: the demise of iconic wildlife

Despite their high profiles, most of the world’s national animal…

Oceans

Plastic flow: can land-based pollution be stopped?

Asian countries are pledging to reduce the amount of land-based…

Geophoto

Under the sea

There’s a world of visual wonder beneath the waves but…

Energy

Sun Block: when the sun stops shining

A short, summer eclipse in America has solar power generators…

Climate

Dust up: storms and illness in North America

A dramatic increase in dust storms across the western United…

Climate

Climate Actions: when the law gets involved

Geographical’s regular look at the world of climate change. This…

Climate

Laughing gas released as the Arctic melts

A study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of…

Wildlife

Bug’s Life: the demise of insects

It’s not just the bees that are disappearing. Insects across…

Oceans

The dangers of deep-sea mining

Far beneath the waves, a race is unfolding to claim…

Climate

The importance of conserving of Kenya’s seagrass meadows

Compared to other types of carbon sink, seagrass in Kenya…